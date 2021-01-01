Whinging Klopp (or maybe just 3/4 years ahead of his time.....



3-4 years ago, Jurgen Klopp started complaining about 3 issues in football during his press conferences and everyone called him a "cry baby" for it:



FFP issues

VAR issues

Too many games and poor scheduling causing injuries to players.





Nobody saw these issues festering and said Klopp was "whinging".

Now you have VAR issues every week, injuries after every international break and the FFP whirpool is getting bigger and bigger.



Klopp wasn't crying, he was just ahead of everyone else in his thinking and was spot on.

If Klopp had been taken seriously back then, the Premier League would be far better off today.



Knock, knock.. "who's there" ........ "Karma"....... *silence*





It wouldn't surprise me if Everton's 10 points were awarded to Man City.



