The small things in life that amuse you

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
You'll love watching videos of Rufford Ford, then. There's hundreds of videos of it online. People hydrolocking their engines. Some very expensive fails indeed. Funny enough, electric vehicles seem to fair better. They shut the Cord down eventually because it became a real focal point for online content. Hundreds of drivers wrecked their cars going through it too fast or when it was clearly running too deep because of heavy rain.

I always found the stupidity involved to be compulsive viewing.

I love it, idiots wrecking their engines, insurance saying get fucked we're not paying and they lose thousands :lmao
Jurgen YNWA

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
You'll love watching videos of Rufford Ford, then. There's hundreds of videos of it online. People hydrolocking their engines. Some very expensive fails indeed. Funny enough, electric vehicles seem to fair better. They shut the Cord down eventually because it became a real focal point for online content. Hundreds of drivers wrecked their cars going through it too fast or when it was clearly running too deep because of heavy rain.

I always found the stupidity involved to be compulsive viewing.

Rufford is a few miles from us and it became notorious for the amount of idiots that drove (wrecked their cars ) through the Ford at high speed or when it was too deep and you just wonder how thick people are to do this .common sense is sorely lacking with them.
And all these you tubers that used to go there for their  content  wanted pushing in the Ford ,the wankers.
Its been closed off now by the council  I think it was after some daft lad wanted his 5 mins of fame being egged on by a big crowd to ride his moped through at speed it didnt end well as soon as he hit the water went straight over the handle bars and ended up in hospital with broken bones .
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Oh when a younger lady smiles at me. Is it sympathy or do I still have it.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Oh when a younger lady smiles at me. Is it sympathy or do I still have it.
yes, you do still have their sympathy.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Oh when a younger lady smiles at me. Is it sympathy or do I still have it.

Probably neither. They're just being friendly.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Probably neither. They're just being friendly.

Oh Mr truth speaks. At least they don't think I'm a creap. Can I have that positive 😉
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Oh Mr truth speaks. At least they don't think I'm a creap. Can I have that positive 😉
Could be worse, they could think you are a creep.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Oh Mr truth speaks. At least they don't think I'm a creap. Can I have that positive 😉

You creap what you sow...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Well I won't get anything from you guys I see. What's a positive maybe I won't want your goofy smiles
