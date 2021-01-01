« previous next »
The small things in life that amuse you

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion
You'll love watching videos of Rufford Ford, then. There's hundreds of videos of it online. People hydrolocking their engines. Some very expensive fails indeed. Funny enough, electric vehicles seem to fair better. They shut the Cord down eventually because it became a real focal point for online content. Hundreds of drivers wrecked their cars going through it too fast or when it was clearly running too deep because of heavy rain.

I always found the stupidity involved to be compulsive viewing.

https://youtu.be/RrflH6KvPwo?si=IBjFwuuACDVW4qJU

https://youtu.be/Y1HHFXFN788?si=would pIGMVX_hSIk1U


I love it, idiots wrecking their engines, insurance saying get fucked we're not paying and they lose thousands :lmao
