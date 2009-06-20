« previous next »
The small things in life that amuse you

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
June 13, 2024, 03:54:11 pm
Seen 3 schoolkids with Mullets this week.

The last one i saw a few mins ago in the Car made me chuckle. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
June 16, 2024, 09:52:47 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 13, 2024, 03:54:11 pm
Seen 3 schoolkids with Mullets this week.

The last one i saw a few mins ago in the Car made me chuckle. ;D

They were bad in the 90s but they are even worse now. So bad. 
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
June 17, 2024, 08:30:38 pm
Re-reading some of Grifters posts. Epically funny 🤣
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
June 17, 2024, 08:49:13 pm
Quote from: liversaint on June 17, 2024, 08:30:38 pm
Re-reading some of Grifters posts. Epically funny 🤣
I wonder what he's up to?
I hope he's OK.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
June 19, 2024, 12:45:10 pm
The theme song to Some Mothers Do Ave Em

was in Morse Code and spelled out the program name (without apostrophe)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tduNoff-GHE



Re: The small things in life that amuse you
August 16, 2024, 02:57:27 pm
There's a coffee table book to be published about every pub in the UK named after the railway that's no longer anywhere near a railway.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
August 22, 2024, 01:27:06 am
Shouldn't really laugh, but his type of vandalism

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2x95d3v3do

Royal Mail have alerted police after postboxes in Kent were vandalised just six months after they were spray-painted like Mr Blobby and Creme Eggs.

Residents of Temple Hill, Dartford, found their iconic red Royal Mail pillar boxes painted to resemble popular chocolate bars Wispa, Mars and Twirl.

Royal Mail confirmed to the BBC it was "aware of the vandalism" and had carried out "initial enquiries" to understand the extent of the damage.
 ;D
#Sausages

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
August 23, 2024, 04:31:20 pm
Id like to know how the police respond
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
August 24, 2024, 08:33:46 am
My mum has had her hair done by the same home hairdresser, a friend of the family, for years.

She's not very good and mum's never happy with the results, but she can't cancel because she's a family friend.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
August 24, 2024, 09:03:47 am
Following the hairdresser theme. Old ladies going for the blue tint? Why
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
August 24, 2024, 12:16:22 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 24, 2024, 09:03:47 am
Following the hairdresser theme. Old ladies going for the blue tint? Why
In the early 80s we used to dye our hair different colours. My brother did his blue, and our Gran saw him on the bus and blanked him because was embarrassed. Odd, because she had a purple tint on hers and was no stranger to the blue tint either.  :rollseyes
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
August 30, 2024, 03:22:15 pm
Had a chuckle this morning remembering Snoogy Doogy and 'Blow me, Fuckface.'
Learn, motherfucker.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
September 6, 2024, 02:35:02 pm
Watching Paul doing manual jobs 😄
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 01:56:04 pm
Hearing an American adult last night learn you can drive to Alaska from the USA.

It walways appears on maps as an island like Hawaii does.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 01:56:04 pm
Hearing an American adult last night learn you can drive to Alaska from the USA.

It walways appears on maps as an island like Hawaii does.

You have to take the bridge over Canada though, right?
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 02:59:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
You have to take the bridge over Canada though, right?
Yeah, the one Mexico built.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 03:44:24 am
I've spent decades of my life thinking that birch seeds are tiny dead flies.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 04:09:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
You have to take the bridge over Canada though, right?

I mis interpreted this so googled if you need a bridge to get to Alaska from Canada and learned that a bridge once connected Alaska to Russia and Dawsons creek is in Canada not USA.



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 09:40:22 pm
One day last week I was walking through the Greenwich foot tunnel and a bunch of about 6 c*nts on motorised Lime hire bikes came hurtling up behind me, ringing their bells and shouting for everyone to get out their way.

It'd be one for the hannoy thread usually as it's rare to see any cyclist doing anything but thunder their way through the tunnel, despite 'no cycling' painted on the ground every 10 yards or so -  but due to some archaic law the maximum fine is £1 so none of them give a shit.  :o

On this occassion though the lift at the end of the tunnel was out of order and I ended up passing the cyclenazis on the stairwell trying to lug their bikes up 65 or so steps.  Haha those Lime bikes weigh a fckin ton. Schadenfreude  ;D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 10:13:54 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 09:40:22 pm
One day last week I was walking through the Greenwich foot tunnel and a bunch of about 6 c*nts on motorised Lime hire bikes came hurtling up behind me, ringing their bells and shouting for everyone to get out their way.

It'd be one for the hannoy thread usually as it's rare to see any cyclist doing anything but thunder their way through the tunnel, despite 'no cycling' painted on the ground every 10 yards or so -  but due to some archaic law the maximum fine is £1 so none of them give a shit.  :o

On this occassion though the lift at the end of the tunnel was out of order and I ended up passing the cyclenazis on the stairwell trying to lug their bikes up 65 or so steps.  Haha those Lime bikes weigh a fckin ton. Schadenfreude ;D

Heres Sams chamce to say you should keep it British English and say epicaricacy

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 10:24:38 pm
nah -- epicaricacy is a nice word. 

more so coz I've never seen it before.  :o

so one is more amused than hannoyed.
