Author Topic: The small things in life that amuse you  (Read 5828 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #120 on: January 26, 2024, 05:29:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2024, 10:23:18 am
No you cant :lmao


you must have just got the Klopp news, I guess, Rob?
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #121 on: January 26, 2024, 05:40:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 26, 2024, 05:29:50 pm
you must have just got the Klopp news, I guess, Rob?

;D

I did nearly crash into a warehouses offices, pulling out of a bay with a loaded trailer, when it came on the radio back in 2011 that Kenny was our new manager and I was jumping about in the seat :lmao
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #122 on: January 26, 2024, 05:46:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2024, 05:40:28 pm
;D

I did nearly crash into a warehouses offices, pulling out of a bay with a loaded trailer, when it came on the radio back in 2011 that Kenny was our new manager and I was jumping about in the seat :lmao
;D ;D
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #123 on: February 1, 2024, 08:48:46 am »
Was round at my 90 year old mums house yesterday, and although shes not too good at the moment, she still managed to make me laugh like a drain. Donald Trump appears on the telly making some speech, and afterwards she goes, you see that Trump fella.when he talks his gob looks like a bum hole :lmao
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #124 on: February 8, 2024, 06:59:58 pm »
Fella in a meeting just said "yeah, and if I can just piggy-bank off that idea..."

Piggy-bank  ;D

I spent the rest of the meeting smirking and then marvelling at how the phrases piggyback and piggy-bank are both in our lexicon, so similar yet completely different meanings.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #125 on: February 8, 2024, 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on February  8, 2024, 06:59:58 pm
Fella in a meeting just said "yeah, and if I can just piggy-bank off that idea..."

Piggy-bank  ;D

I spent the rest of the meeting smirking and then marvelling at how the phrases piggyback and piggy-bank are both in our lexicon, so similar yet completely different meanings.

I once asked a client for a ball point figure. 
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #126 on: February 8, 2024, 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  8, 2024, 08:11:02 pm
I once asked a client for a ball point figure. 
I once asked for a 69 instead of a 99 from a young woman who was working on an ice cream wagon.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #127 on: February 8, 2024, 09:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on February  8, 2024, 06:59:58 pm
Fella in a meeting just said "yeah, and if I can just piggy-bank off that idea..."

Piggy-bank  ;D

I spent the rest of the meeting smirking and then marvelling at how the phrases piggyback and piggy-bank are both in our lexicon, so similar yet completely different meanings.
one time in a meeting I was getting fed up with ppl coming up with dire  predictions about a project, based mostly on pure conjecture.

said "Look let's face it - none of us has crystal balls."

never lived it down.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #128 on: February 8, 2024, 09:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  8, 2024, 09:06:43 pm
I once asked for a 69 instead of a 99 from a young woman who was working on an ice cream wagon.
smooth that Terry, very smooth.  :)
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #129 on: February 8, 2024, 09:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  8, 2024, 09:06:43 pm
I once asked for a 69 instead of a 99 from a young woman who was working on an ice cream wagon.

and what did you end up with, an inserted flake?

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #130 on: February 8, 2024, 09:12:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  8, 2024, 09:07:58 pm
smooth that Terry, very smooth.  :)
It wasn't on purpose.
There was a big queue and I was kind of daydreaming and it just slipped out.
She saw the funny side of it, but I was properly embarrassed.  ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #131 on: February 8, 2024, 09:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  8, 2024, 09:10:26 pm
and what did you end up with, an inserted flake?
Terry's gonna go down in history as the guy who invented the cone position.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #132 on: February 8, 2024, 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  8, 2024, 09:12:34 pm
Terry's gonna go down in history as the guy who invented the cone position.

 ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #133 on: February 8, 2024, 09:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  8, 2024, 09:06:43 pm
I once asked for a 69 instead of a 99 from a young woman who was working on an ice cream wagon.

Don't act like it was a slip of the tongue ;)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #134 on: February 8, 2024, 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  8, 2024, 09:12:34 pm
Terry's gonna go down in history as the guy who invented the cone position.
;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #135 on: February 8, 2024, 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2024, 09:15:30 pm
Don't act like it was a slip of the tongue ;)
Wanted the ground to swallow me up.  :-X ;D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #136 on: February 8, 2024, 09:19:41 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #137 on: February 8, 2024, 09:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  8, 2024, 09:16:58 pm
Wanted the ground to swallow me up.  :-X ;D

I think you wanted someone to swallow you up ;D

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #138 on: February 8, 2024, 09:27:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2024, 09:24:38 pm
I think you wanted someone to swallow you up ;D


;D

It really was a brain fart moment for me.  ;D
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #139 on: February 8, 2024, 09:51:53 pm »
Cats when they get on a worktop or window sill and just push over whatever's there. Such little shits :D
Offline Pheel

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #140 on: February 8, 2024, 10:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  8, 2024, 09:06:43 pm
I once asked for a 69 instead of a 99 from a young woman who was working on an ice cream wagon.
Freudian Slip Terry? 
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #141 on: February 9, 2024, 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Pheel on February  8, 2024, 10:33:21 pm
Freudian Slip Terry? 
100% mate.
Though she was fit, like.   ;)
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #142 on: February 13, 2024, 09:29:56 pm »
Our fans watching Abu Dhabi games then getting annoyed when they inevitably win.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #143 on: February 14, 2024, 11:59:20 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 13, 2024, 09:29:56 pm
Our fans watching Abu Dhabi games then getting annoyed when they inevitably win.
BIG time.
I refuse to even watch highlights of the cheating twats.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #144 on: February 14, 2024, 12:46:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 13, 2024, 09:29:56 pm
Our fans watching Abu Dhabi games then getting annoyed when they inevitably win.

I watch them when we play them but that's it.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #145 on: February 14, 2024, 01:33:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 13, 2024, 09:29:56 pm
Our fans watching Abu Dhabi games then getting annoyed when they inevitably win.

Unfortunately my hubby is an English football fan so will only watch the English teams in European games. 

I'd have preferred to watch the Leipzig v Madrid game but he wouldn't entertain it 🤷
Offline Jookie

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #146 on: February 14, 2024, 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 13, 2024, 09:29:56 pm
Our fans watching Abu Dhabi games then getting annoyed when they inevitably win.

This.

On the same theme, people complaining about sports washing ruining football/sport but watching world cups in Qatar, LIV golf, PSG, tennis/cricket/golf tournaments in certain countries etc


Only way you can affect this type of stuff is by voting with your feet or eyes. Viewing figures and attention drive the sports washing process.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #147 on: February 14, 2024, 07:32:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2024, 01:33:38 pm
I'd have preferred to watch the Leipzig v Madrid game but he wouldn't entertain it 🤷

you didn't miss anything.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #148 on: February 14, 2024, 09:25:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2024, 01:33:38 pm
Unfortunately my hubby is an English football fan so will only watch the English teams in European games. 

I'd have preferred to watch the Leipzig v Madrid game but he wouldn't entertain it 🤷
So he wears the kecks in your house then?  ;)
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #149 on: February 14, 2024, 09:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 14, 2024, 09:25:48 pm
So he wears the kecks in your house then?  ;)

When it comes to TV yeah but not much else ☺️
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #150 on: February 14, 2024, 09:35:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2024, 09:31:49 pm
When it comes to TV yeah but not much else ☺️
I hardly get a look in with most TV in our house with the Missus, but then most things on TV are shite anyway and I'm happy at my laptop and beer.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #151 on: February 14, 2024, 09:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 14, 2024, 09:35:21 pm
I hardly get a look in with most TV in our house with the Missus, but then most things on TV are shite anyway and I'm happy at my laptop and beer.

We tend to just watch hospital or police stuff rather than soaps, dramas or series. 
Online Kalito

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #152 on: February 16, 2024, 01:31:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 20, 2024, 08:04:54 pm
In my defence, it was delivered to my mum's address. I chucked it in a bag that had food from the shop in it and just put the bag in the fridge when I got home. I'm not going mental just yet  :D
Ah, that old trick.  ;)
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #153 on: February 26, 2024, 02:46:29 am »
Whenever I hear of Big Verg our captain, leader and legend,

I always think of Big vern from Viz (get the shooters)


Whenever I hear of the terrorist group the Houti's,

I always think of Michael Bentine and Hoooooteeeneeeee

Definetly ones for the older Rawkites
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #154 on: February 26, 2024, 10:19:09 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 26, 2024, 02:46:29 am
Whenever I hear of Big Verg our captain, leader and legend,

I always think of Big vern from Viz (get the shooters)


Whenever I hear of the terrorist group the Houti's,

I always think of Michael Bentine and Hoooooteeeneeeee

Definetly ones for the older Rawkites

What happened to the blowfish?
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #155 on: February 26, 2024, 11:59:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2024, 10:19:09 am
What happened to the blowfish?

Needed someone to hold their hand...
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:31:46 am »
National stereotypes. And how they dont always apply.

One manager is a fiery, quick to anger, quick to love, warm, physically affectionate and one is a humourless robot

One is German, one is South American Argentine.

