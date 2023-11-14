I have one tomorrow night.I'm 63 and have been gigging since I was 15. That's 48 years.Started off playing in bands, then by the late 80's, I was part of a successful local duo for 6 years.When that ran its course, I decided to mainly play solo, and have been very successful at home and abroad since then in the likes of Belgium, Portugal, and Spain, and even had a few stints in Cork, Ireland playing gigs with my brother who has lived there for the last 35 years.Have done the odd occasional band thing and been in a few big shows with a touring company, and we even did a tour of Brazil in 2019 doing the Rock Opera, Tommy by the Who.This was a great experience but someone was making big money out of it and it wasn't us.But having started to get pissed off doing solo work, which pays very well, I have decided to go in for this audition to be a part of a permanent band for the position of lead vocalist/guitarist, as I feel it's turned full circle now and I want to eventually bow out doing what I first set out to do.Hopefully still have a few years left in me as a performer.Starting to get butterflies for this audition which is usually a good thing.Anyway, just thought I'd get my thoughts out here.