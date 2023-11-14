« previous next »
Author Topic: Band Audition  (Read 439 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Band Audition
« on: November 14, 2023, 08:36:34 pm »
I have one tomorrow night.

I'm 63 and have been gigging since I was 15. That's 48 years.  :o
Started off playing in bands, then by the late 80's, I was part of a successful local duo for 6 years.
When that ran its course, I decided to mainly play solo, and have been very successful at home and abroad since then in the likes of Belgium, Portugal, and Spain, and even had a few stints in Cork, Ireland playing gigs with my brother who has lived there for the last 35 years.

Have done the odd occasional band thing and been in a few big shows with a touring company, and we even did a tour of Brazil in 2019 doing the Rock Opera, Tommy by the Who.
This was a great experience but someone was making big money out of it and it wasn't us. 

But having started to get pissed off doing solo work, which pays very well, I have decided to go in for this audition to be a part of a permanent band for the position of lead vocalist/guitarist, as I feel it's turned full circle now and I want to eventually bow out doing what I first set out to do.
Hopefully still have a few years left in me as a performer.
Starting to get butterflies for this audition which is usually a good thing.

Anyway, just thought I'd get my thoughts out here.  :wave
Online Chakan

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #1 on: November 14, 2023, 08:39:38 pm »
Pre-game dump and you'll be sorted mate!!

Good luck, i'm sure you'll nail it.

Look forward to the many albums that are gonna go platinum.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #2 on: November 14, 2023, 08:40:57 pm »
I went to watch my 19 year old grandson play solo on Friday and in a band/trio on Saturday. Hes moving from the Lakes  to Manchester in January to try and make it in a bigger environment.

He started at 16 playing freebies in local pubs and is a pretty accomplished performer now.

Both ends of the spectrum here. ;D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #3 on: November 14, 2023, 08:49:36 pm »
Good luck Terry. 

As Delboy would say; you'll knock 'em bandy

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #4 on: November 14, 2023, 08:56:58 pm »
Love the sound of the Tommy tour, must have been great to be involved in.

Hope your audition goes well, reckon theyd be nuts to look anywhere else
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #5 on: November 14, 2023, 08:57:43 pm »
Rolling Stones looking for some young blood are they? Good luck Terry!
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #6 on: November 14, 2023, 09:17:06 pm »
I thought this was about which rawkite you'd want in a band.




Good luck Terry :wave
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #7 on: November 14, 2023, 09:27:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 14, 2023, 09:17:06 pm
I thought this was about which rawkite you'd want in a band.




Good luck Terry :wave

Capon on drums for sure.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #8 on: November 14, 2023, 09:38:50 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #9 on: November 14, 2023, 09:38:51 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #10 on: November 14, 2023, 09:39:31 pm »
Best of luck Terry
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #11 on: November 14, 2023, 09:40:55 pm »
Thats too funny
Offline reddebs

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #12 on: November 14, 2023, 09:46:44 pm »
Good luck Terry I'm sure you'll nail it mate 👍
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #13 on: November 14, 2023, 09:50:21 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #14 on: November 14, 2023, 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 14, 2023, 09:50:21 pm
One second apart! :lmao

Were you dragging or were you rushing?

;D
Offline John C

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:48:50 am »
Fingers crossed for you Terry mate, I reckon you'll smash it.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 am »
Best of luck!
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 am »
Let us know how it went. Did you dust off the leather trousers ?

Im always jealous when I see people walking around town with their guitar in their guitar case. I always think it looks super cool.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:01:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:54:59 am
Let us know how it went. Did you dust off the leather trousers ?

Im always jealous when I see people walking around town with their guitar in their guitar case. I always think it looks super cool.
Haha.
Thanks all, it's later this evening.
Will let you know how I get on.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:01:34 pm
Haha.
Thanks all, it's later this evening.
Will let you know how I get on.
Best of luck ;D

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm »
And Nick Duvva and Rob can fuck off an all. Cheeky bastards ;D
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm
And Nick Duvva and Rob can fuck off an all. Cheeky bastards ;D

What did I do? Drummers are always the coolest/maddest.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:41:31 pm »
Good luck, Terry. 🍀

After seeing some of your stuff on YouTube, I'm sure you'll smash it good style. 🎸
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 01:33:00 pm
What did I do? Drummers are always the coolest/maddest.
:D

Got me first drum kit when i was aboot 8. Dad sat there Christmas day an a few days after showing me the ropes (He was a drummer and played Accordian)

Only a few weeks passed before shouts of 'WILL YOU KNOCK THAT FUCKING RACKET OFF FOR FUCKS SAKE'' :lmao

i was constant. Id wanted a set for ages ;D

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:48:44 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:30:42 pm »
What an absolute shitstorm that was.  ;D

I was told to turn up at 7, so I got here nice and early at quarter to 7.
The only one who was there was the bass player.
His Dad, the drummer had to pick up the keyboard player who had fallen asleep.
He eventually managed to get there at about a quarter to 8 and proceeded to eat a bag of chips before we even kicked anything off.
The other guitarist didn't even turn up, so we went through a few of the songs they suggested I learn, mostly rocky upbeat songs that they made sound like the dullest country and western songs.  ::)

Don't call me, I'll call you.   ;D

Ah well, back to the drawing board I go.   :P
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:30:42 pm
What an absolute shitstorm that was.  ;D

I was told to turn up at 7, so I got here nice and early at quarter to 7.
The only one who was there was the bass player.
His Dad, the drummer had to pick up the keyboard player who had fallen asleep.
He eventually managed to get there at about a quarter to 8 and proceeded to eat a bag of chips before we even kicked anything off.
The other guitarist didn't even turn up, so we went through a few of the songs they suggested I learn, mostly rocky upbeat songs that they made sound like the dullest country and western songs.  ::)

Don't call me, I'll call you.   ;D

Ah well, back to the drawing board I go.   :P

Sorry to hear that Terry, youve gotta Kiss a lot of frogs I suppose
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
Sorry to hear that Terry, youve gotta Kiss a lot of frogs I suppose
Or maybe next time do a bit of research on prospective bands I can join, videos, demos, etc..
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm »
Turning up 15 minutes isnt very rock n roll to be fair Terry. :D

Sorry it wasnt what you were hoping for but better for you to come to that decision than then!
Offline John C

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Never mind Terry, it's their loss mate.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:30:42 pm
What an absolute shitstorm that was.  ;D

I was told to turn up at 7, so I got here nice and early at quarter to 7.
The only one who was there was the bass player.
His Dad, the drummer had to pick up the keyboard player who had fallen asleep.
He eventually managed to get there at about a quarter to 8 and proceeded to eat a bag of chips before we even kicked anything off.
The other guitarist didn't even turn up, so we went through a few of the songs they suggested I learn, mostly rocky upbeat songs that they made sound like the dullest country and western songs.  ::)

Don't call me, I'll call you.   ;D

Ah well, back to the drawing board I go.   :P
Ah never mind, never know until you get there!

Better to find out early rather than after putting a load of time and effort in
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:15:58 pm »
Definitely their loss.
Online Chakan

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm »
Onto the next band then!

Sorry that one didn't work out.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm »
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
;)
And Capons available if you need a drummer Terry
Offline Samie

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:57:43 am »
I'm your man if you need a Triangle man Terry.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:18:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:57:43 am
I'm your man if you need a Triangle man Terry.
Square more like, ya drab prick

BA DUM TISH
Offline Samie

Re: Band Audition
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:43:51 am »
  :D

Sort your hair out first yer twat.
