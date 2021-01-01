Expected someone else before Terry Henry...
David Hirst for Wednesday and Gary Charles (I think) for Forest. And Andy Ritchie for Oldham.
Is that Andy Sinton for QPR?
Tomas Brolin?
Shhhhh that was my next pick
I was trying to work out who you meant but I think I know now.
Based on nationality. Thierry is no.1 in any normal Premier League draft IMO. It's hard to know how important the 11 from 11 will be. There is a very good spread of nationalities across the PL era, so it might not make a difference at all.
Just a quick heads up, RAWK has an issue with PM's going to gmail accounts, I don't receive an email when it happens, so if people are just aware of that.
Yeah I've but been getting PM notifications lately but that's pretty much the same as it was before.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ooh, my names Hazell and I have loads of mates messaging me. Pathetic.
Las is in Uruguay. So will be a while before that fucker is up.
I meant to say I've been getting no PM notifications lately!
Ooh, my names Hazell and I have no mates. Pathetic.
^Peter Beardsley in an Everton shirt is bad enough but is that John Wark in an Ipswich shirt advertising Fisins fertiliser?
A quick google search tells me you are correct mate.
Barnes was that fat man who played in Centre mid for us right?
It's past 1pm in Montevideo. The lazy fucker should be up already.
Went out last night, so that was optimistic to say the least. Sorry for the delay folks.
Samie should be banned from drafting for that picture atrocity in the selection thread
Going to stick to principles and keep this a United free zone. I trust I can rely on the rest of you to keep it that way.
Is it one player per nation and one player per club? Or is the latter unlimited?Going to stick to principles and keep this a United free zone. I trust I can rely on the rest of you to keep it that way.
I nearly, o so very nearly picked one and when I went looking for a picture
