Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
8
9
10
11
12
[
13
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November (Read 7371 times)
smicer07
Negative, miserable sod!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 33,502
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
«
Reply #480 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:03 pm »
Trippier 😂
Logged
jillcwhomever
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 71,377
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
«
Reply #481 on:
Yesterday
at 08:18:16 pm »
Sky bigging up United.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
PeterTheRed ...
Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,358
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
«
Reply #482 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on
Yesterday
at 08:18:16 pm
Sky bigging up United.
Good, it keeps Seven Hag safe until December 17th ...
Logged
1892tillforever
"Just call me................daddy.............!"
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,731
Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
«
Reply #483 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on
Yesterday
at 08:18:16 pm
Sky bigging up United.
Be fair mate, they couldn't big up Spurs or the Saudis and the cheats aren't on until tomorrow. They need SOMEONE to fellate.
Logged
The North Bank
Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,072
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
«
Reply #484 on:
Today
at 12:09:02 am »
You got to love it. United fans gloating at being 6th in the table. Love the swag.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
8
9
10
11
12
[
13
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2