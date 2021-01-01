« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November  (Read 7371 times)

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,502
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm »
Trippier 😂
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,377
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm »
Sky bigging up United.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,358
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm
Sky bigging up United.  ;D

Good, it keeps Seven Hag safe until December 17th ...
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,731
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:40:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm
Sky bigging up United.  ;D
Be fair mate, they couldn't big up Spurs or the Saudis and the cheats aren't on until tomorrow. They need SOMEONE to fellate.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:09:02 am »
You got to love it. United fans gloating at being 6th in the table. Love the swag.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 