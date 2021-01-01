« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota  (Read 10358 times)

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:49:41 am
Shipping 3 goals to a middle of the table French side was a surprise if not  a shock. Truly highlights the class and organisation skills of irreplaceable VVD and Alisson.

yup pretty much. think we could have drawn or even won if we have most of our personnel fit and not shuffled too much. curtis and thiago in the middle would definitely have made a difference. quansah despite all the plaudits is still a kid. I do hope that we are looking to get in a proper first team CB soon. would definitely help with the workload of virgil who aint getting any younger and konate who suffers from a bit of niggly injuries.

that said. we are still top even though we just made it a bit harder for ourselves if we drop more points in the next few games.

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:07:27 am
Klopp said it best, if you dont win your challenges and your battles, you can forget it. We lost too many battles and possession in the wrong moments and we suffered for it.

We have to do better against Brentford because the sight of a team who doesnt graft and is too concerned at getting themselves dirty will be a delight for them.

It kinda boils down to that. There are key challenges in a game that you have to make and win the ball.

Tsimikas lost a challenge with Barkley against Luton and they scored. If he had won the ball then obviously they wouldn't have scored (from that attack).
Yesterday Tsimikas lost the ball under very little pressure and they scored.

I noticed too many 50/50 challenges against Luton and yesterday that we lost. Once you give the ball away to any decent team then they are well capable of hurting us especially as we attack so high up the pitch. Losing tackles is not as important for low block teams as they will have 8 or 9 other players behind the ball. However if you lose the ball when you have 8 or 9 layers ahead of the ball then it is a completely different problem.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,890
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm »
Plop.

On and off the field, we were second best all night.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm »
Klopp had it right. Outfought by a mediocre French side smacks of complacency. The squad players did themselves no favors yesterday. Really passive performance,
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:52:05 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:05:41 pm
They changed the rule after Firminos handball but its still vague. The goal is meant to be given unless the handball is immediately before the goal. To me that would be 3 to 4 passes max.

MacAllisters handball was a deflection off his chest and not straight at his arm. He didnt gain any advantage as nobody was near him and it wasnt a clear error by the referee. I guess that VAR just looked at the handball in isolation rather than how far it was before the goal.

Cheers, that doesn't make me feel any better about it though ;D
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:55:15 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:42:20 pm
Klopp had it right. Outfought by a mediocre French side smacks of complacency. The squad players did themselves no favors yesterday. Really passive performance,

Can't help but think complacency was at the heart of the Luton performance too.

No intensity and no fight, think they thought they could casually manage the game and score. Might be a steep learning curve for the new lads that no game is easy and for players like Tsimikas, that was the most disappointing considering how long he's been here. It is just utterly careless and if that's to continue, you have to give the lad Chambers a look at left back who sure as hell won't be complacent.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,620
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm »
So now we have to go all the way to Matchday 6 most likely in order to win the group? Another unintended consequence of Yesterdays poor poor performance.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #527 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:55:15 pm
Can't help but think complacency was at the heart of the Luton performance too.

No intensity and no fight, think they thought they could casually manage the game and score. Might be a steep learning curve for the new lads that no game is easy and for players like Tsimikas, that was the most disappointing considering how long he's been here. It is just utterly careless and if that's to continue, you have to give the lad Chambers a look at left back who sure as hell won't be complacent.

Yup, very flat.

We thought it was a once-off against Luton which can happen to any team to have a drop in performance. Two in a row needed some introspection but I did not expect Klopp to be so harsh as he normally protects the team. Hope it not like that against Brentford.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 