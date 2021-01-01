Klopp said it best, if you dont win your challenges and your battles, you can forget it. We lost too many battles and possession in the wrong moments and we suffered for it.



We have to do better against Brentford because the sight of a team who doesnt graft and is too concerned at getting themselves dirty will be a delight for them.



It kinda boils down to that. There are key challenges in a game that you have to make and win the ball.Tsimikas lost a challenge with Barkley against Luton and they scored. If he had won the ball then obviously they wouldn't have scored (from that attack).Yesterday Tsimikas lost the ball under very little pressure and they scored.I noticed too many 50/50 challenges against Luton and yesterday that we lost. Once you give the ball away to any decent team then they are well capable of hurting us especially as we attack so high up the pitch. Losing tackles is not as important for low block teams as they will have 8 or 9 other players behind the ball. However if you lose the ball when you have 8 or 9 layers ahead of the ball then it is a completely different problem.