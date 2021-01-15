« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November  (Read 8375 times)

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
And they should have drawn with Copenhagen in home match
absolutely, they are an embarrassment
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
And they should have drawn with Copenhagen in home match
Yeah, a penalty save away from being on 1 point after 4 games. They're hitting whole new levels of shite this season.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm »
So the penalty Man Utd got

Harry Maguire handballed it first - it slides off his fingers...


So technically he handballed it first
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:59:04 pm
Think we've found our Salah replacement.
Yeah.

He's got that little Messi vibe.

Looks a top prospect. Only 17 years old!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm »
Still bleating on about the red card, don't remember this fuss when Curtis was sent off
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm
The BBC had this down as a 'masterclass' when Utd were 3-2 up - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/66673674/page/2 ...



;D



They never, ever learn.  :lmao
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm
Still bleating on about the red card, don't remember this fuss when Curtis was sent off
Yeah but to be fair, if you look closely at the replay, you can see that a Curtis didn't have a man United shirt on.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
Are they and Copenhagen both on 3 points if it stays like this? A race to the bottom. Guess Copenhagen have Bayern away (will lose) and Gala at home (might just need a point for 3rd).
With Bayern guaranteed top, hopefully Copenhagen and Gala winning their next games mean Utd will finish bottom of the group.  :)
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:27:45 pm
Still bleating on about the red card,
the bbc were right - they will be talking about that game in 25 years.  and that's what they'll be talking about.   :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm
the bbc were right - they will be talking about that game in 25 years.  and that's what they'll be talking about.   :lmao :lmao :lmao

I don't think it was a red... but how bad are they at the back? Awful, no shape....

Ole's at the wheel...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm »

'[OptaJoe] 9 - Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74, which was the last season they were relegated. Hell.' - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1722378144932413835
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
'[OptaJoe] 9 - Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74, which was the last season they were relegated. Hell.' - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1722378144932413835

Would have been more than that if the PGMOL hadn't literally given them points

If the league was reffed fairly, they'd be in the bottom three.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Would have been more than that if the PGMOL hadn't literally given them points

If the league was reffed fairly, they'd be in the bottom three.
yep, they could have lost every game they've played. Lucky against Fulham, Sheffield United, Wolves, Brentford, Forest, Burnley in the Premier League alone. Every Time they've come up against a half decent side they've been battered
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm »
Players blaming the red card too, pizza face having a go now.


It's good they think they were unlucky
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm »
Scholes - "it was going to be difficult to qualify from this group. We knew that"

Jesus christ.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm
Players blaming the red card too, pizza face having a go now.

It's good they think they were unlucky
True that. Nothing to fix here, just bad luck/VAR
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm
Scholes - "it was going to be difficult to qualify from this group. We knew that"

Jesus christ.
surely he meant before today's game not at the start?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm »
For the Turkish league experts among us, are Gala any good? Used to be a very difficult place to go but they only managed a 2-2 draw when Copenhagen came to town, does it still have the fear factor it used to?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm
'[OptaJoe] 9 - Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74, which was the last season they were relegated. Hell.' - https://twitter.com/optajoe/status/1722378144932413835

https://x.com/JamieOlat/status/1722378231330857232?s=20
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, speaking to TNT Sports: "If you don't look at result and focus on the first 20 minutes, we did quite well."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm
Scholes - "it was going to be difficult to qualify from this group. We knew that"

Jesus christ.

To be fair hes got a point.

Not because its a hard group but because United are fucking shit.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm
https://x.com/JamieOlat/status/1722378231330857232?s=20

I spotted this as well and it almost turned me on. What a little c*nt. Shushing the fans of the mighty Coppenhagen. The same little c*nt was kicking up the penalty spot last time they played so they'd miss. The fucking STATE of him.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm
For the Turkish league experts among us, are Gala any good? Used to be a very difficult place to go but they only managed a 2-2 draw when Copenhagen came to town, does it still have the fear factor it used to?

They should have destroyed Bayern at home in the first half. 16 shots vs Bayern's 3. But their finishing was as bad as ours vs Luton. Then Bayern took over the game in the second half. They can definitely beat this Man Utd team ...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm
They should have destroyed Bayern at home in the first half. 16 shots vs Bayern's 3. But their finishing was as bad as ours vs Luton. Then Bayern took over the game in the second half. They can definitely beat this Man Utd team ...
Would make for a mighty fine evening.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm
They should have destroyed Bayern at home in the first half. 16 shots vs Bayern's 3. But their finishing was as bad as ours vs Luton. Then Bayern took over the game in the second half. They can definitely beat this Man Utd team ...
they've already beaten them once too
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm »

'Danes STUN United! | FC Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester Utd | Champions League Group Stage Highlights' - 7 minute highlights from TNT Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ovpdy3_i9EE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ovpdy3_i9EE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ovpdy3_i9EE


20 minute highlights: https://hoofoot.com/?match=Copenhagen_vs_Manchester_United_2023_11_08



Spare a thought for BBC Manchester... ;)


The BBC had this down as a 'masterclass' when Utd were 3-2 up - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/66673674/page/2 ...




'They'll be talking about this game in 25 years time!' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/66673674/page/3 ...




;D





'25 years', eh? That is a long time...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm
they've already beaten them once too

Yes, and I think it is even more likely that they'll beat them at home ...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm »
in the past week ....

Arsenal lose to the Saudis due to ludicrous VAR decisions.

Spurs lose to Chelsea due to arrogance and laughable lack of discipline, plus VAR of course

MU lose after being 2 up against the CL's version of a pub team (no offense, Copenhagen, you know we love ya) even though VAR did its best to help them out

not bad, that.  :)
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm »
In seriousness - I do wonder why BBC thought anyone would be talking about this game in 25 years?

It's the 4th matchday in the group stage!! It's the might copenhagen. There's no drama here. Sure - the Mighty Mighty ManU were down a player - but VAR fixed that right up.

It's certainly not something dramatic like "Oh! you beauty!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm »
ten Hag thinks Man U have had more decisions go against them than for them!  He's completely delusional.

He also thought the first Copenhagen goal should have been disallowed as an offside player was blocking Onana's view.  An argument that only makes sense if the Man U player standing directly in front of the offside player was transparent.

Weirdly he had less to say about Maguire wrestling to win a header and then Man U immediately being awarded a soft penalty.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm
so would Gala Gadot





Gals legal team will be in touch as the association with this bunch of losers is detrimental to the Brand!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #591 on: Today at 03:09:49 am »
Was maguire telling the ref, it cant be handball, im made of concrete .

These jammy c*nts should be out now, which other team has 3 points after 4 games and still a decent chance to progress.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #592 on: Today at 03:19:22 am »
Thanks for the video, Jase. :wave
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League 7th-9th November
« Reply #593 on: Today at 03:23:52 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm
ten Hag thinks Man U have had more decisions go against them than for them!  He's completely delusional.

He also thought the first Copenhagen goal should have been disallowed as an offside player was blocking Onana's view.  An argument that only makes sense if the Man U player standing directly in front of the offside player was transparent.

Weirdly he had less to say about Maguire wrestling to win a header and then Man U immediately being awarded a soft penalty.

That's a great line!   :)
