its been stuck in my head, thought id share it:



(To the tune of "When Johnny Comes Marching Home")



Oh, Liverpool, our pride, our joy, Hurrah! Hurrah!

At Shanklys Gate, our hearts deploy, Hurrah! Hurrah!

With passes sweet and goals so grand,

We'll conquer all, across the land.

And they'll all go mad when Liverpool wins again!



From Europe's glory to local might, Hurrah! Hurrah!

In red we stand, a vivid sight. Hurrah! Hurrah!

We'll sing and cheer for all to see,

Liverpool is our legacy!

And we all be chanting when Liverpool scores again!



