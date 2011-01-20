Targeting Southend and Basildon is laughable waste of energy to be honest. Southend would need a bigger swing than 1997 where Labour still missed out. Demographically it's become a lot older since then too.
If Labour manage to turn a 100 year old Tory safe seat I'll move back there and dine out on hats for a week.
Southend East and Rochford (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: Bayo Alaba (Labour)
Southend West and Leigh (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: David Burton-Sampson (Labour)
Almost:
Basildon and Billericay (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: Richard Holden (Conservative)
Majority: 20 over Alex Harrison (Labour)
Do you know how to attach images?