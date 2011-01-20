You are Joe Biden and I claim my fiver.



going back a long time now, Chalky White. remember he used to walk around seaside towns with a Daily Mirror, he gave you a fiver if you stopped him and said Your Chalky White I claim my fiver. brother was walking down Blackpool prom with his wife one summer day and says he's Chalky White, he's got a copy of the Daily Mirror under his arm so he walks up to him and stops him telling him. Your Chalky White I claim my £5.. fella looked at him and told him to F... off and carried on walking.