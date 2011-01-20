« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Quote from: oldfordie on July 12, 2024, 10:41:32 am
Sky had Jeremy C*nt on as a guest on Election night, they told him he had a 1% chance of keeping his seat. he won.

Are you not getting him mixed up with Steve Baker, who did lose his seat?
Quote from: Elmo! on July 12, 2024, 10:44:28 am
Are you not getting him mixed up with Steve Baker, who did lose his seat?
I think you maybe right thinking about it.
Quote from: oldfordie on July 12, 2024, 11:05:41 am
I think you maybe right thinking about it.

You are Joe Biden and I claim my fiver. ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 11:07:54 am
You are Joe Biden and I claim my fiver. ;D
:)  going back a long time now, Chalky White. remember he used to walk around seaside towns with a Daily Mirror, he gave you a fiver if you stopped him and said Your Chalky White I claim my fiver.   brother was walking down Blackpool prom with his wife one summer day and says he's Chalky White, he's got a copy of the Daily Mirror under his arm so he walks up to him and stops him telling him. Your Chalky White I claim my £5.. fella looked at him and told him to F... off and carried on walking.  ;D
Quote from: jillc on July 12, 2024, 10:08:03 am
I was so delighted when Dan Jarvis got in, it's yet another positive decision to involve him in the cabinet. I am convinced he's gone for the strongest and no nonsense people available for a reason. Let's hope it pays off.

Know a few lads from Barnsley, apparently he's a very popular local MP. Think his long military career made him pretty bombproof against Reform.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on July 12, 2024, 12:37:38 pm
Know a few lads from Barnsley, apparently he's a very popular local MP. Think his long military career made him pretty bombproof against Reform.

There's plenty of Reformist, racist brexiteers in Barnsley that are stupid enough to put the immigration and small boats problem ahead of the welfare of everyone in the country.
Starmer furious with the Torys.

Keir Starmer, "We knew there was going to be a problem but the scale of the problem is worse than we thought and the nature of the problem is unforgivable"

"When the details are released of this, you'll have plenty of extra questions for those who came before us"

https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1811661940730572843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1811691493905592598%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=


Quote from: oldfordie on July 12, 2024, 08:20:35 pm
Starmer furious with the Torys.

Keir Starmer, "We knew there was going to be a problem but the scale of the problem is worse than we thought and the nature of the problem is unforgivable"

"When the details are released of this, you'll have plenty of extra questions for those who came before us"

https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1811661940730572843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1811691493905592598%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=



Fighting talk. Stick it to these bastards Starmer lad!
He is going to have everything investigated isn't he & watching twats like Nick Ferrari panic and accuse them of trying to run the Gov like VAR is glorious.  ;D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 12, 2024, 08:24:14 pm
He is going to have everything investigated isn't he & watching twats like Nick Ferrari panic and accuse them of trying to run the Gov like VAR is glorious.  ;D
He has too, you have to understand what's gone wrong and who is responsible for it. finding out what's wrong also plays a big part in finding the best way to fix those problems.
Am looking forward to the Tory shadow ministers trying to attack the Labour ministers, I hope Labour tear them apart.
Quote from: oldfordie on July 12, 2024, 08:39:30 pm
He has too, you have to understand what's gone wrong and who is responsible for it. finding out what's wrong also plays a big part in finding the best way to fix those problems.
Am looking forward to the Tory shadow ministers trying to attack the Labour ministers, I hope Labour tear them apart.

I know that, you know that & best of all, the Tories know that. In normal circumstances I doubt they'd really care, unluckily or them, the guy at the top tables brain is wired to do exactly that  ;D
Labour have no choice. We all know the Tory response will be that Labour are prepping the electorate to jettison manifesto pledges on tax and spending. Starmer has to come out swinging and promise a more severe retribution than simply telling the Tories off.

I don't blame Starmer for being angry. Labour got booted out of office for a fraction of the anarchy the Tories have caused.
Quote from: oldfordie on July 12, 2024, 08:20:35 pm
Starmer furious with the Torys.

Keir Starmer, "We knew there was going to be a problem but the scale of the problem is worse than we thought and the nature of the problem is unforgivable"

"When the details are released of this, you'll have plenty of extra questions for those who came before us"

https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1811661940730572843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1811691493905592598%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=

This is where some Tory goes on about a note left in 2010.
Quote from: Red Beret on July 12, 2024, 09:04:52 pm
Labour have no choice. We all know the Tory response will be that Labour are prepping the electorate to jettison manifesto pledges on tax and spending. Starmer has to come out swinging and promise a more severe retribution than simply telling the Tories off.

I don't blame Starmer for being angry. Labour got booted out of office for a fraction of the anarchy the Tories have caused.
I would dismiss that with scorn, Stop playing politics, you are being judged on the facts. here is the evidence.
Quote from: oldfordie on July 12, 2024, 09:21:13 pm
I would dismiss that with scorn, Stop playing politics, you are being judged on the facts. here is the evidence.

Which is why I'm glad he's an actual lawyer and didn't just go to law school so he could master political double speak.
Quote from: Red Beret on July 12, 2024, 09:29:00 pm
Which is why I'm glad he's an actual lawyer and didn't just go to law school so he could master political double speak.
Best way to hit back when the Torys come up with the usual attacks to point the finger at Labour to avoid scrutiny?  that will come for certain but I think we are going to see a lot of these exposures over the next year, everything had been run by incompetent clowns who are more interested in filling their pockets  than running the country.

Quote from: Kashinoda on May  7, 2024, 03:52:11 am
Targeting Southend and Basildon is laughable waste of energy to be honest. Southend would need a bigger swing than 1997 where Labour still missed out. Demographically it's become a lot older since then too.

If Labour manage to turn a 100 year old Tory safe seat I'll move back there and dine out on hats for a week.

Southend East and Rochford (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: Bayo Alaba (Labour)

Southend West and Leigh (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: David Burton-Sampson (Labour)

Almost:
Basildon and Billericay (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: Richard Holden (Conservative)
Majority: 20 over Alex Harrison (Labour)

Do you know how to attach images?
Quote from: Sangria on July 14, 2024, 07:38:51 pm
Southend East and Rochford (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: Bayo Alaba (Labour)

Southend West and Leigh (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: David Burton-Sampson (Labour)

Almost:
Basildon and Billericay (UK Parliament constituency)
MP: Richard Holden (Conservative)
Majority: 20 over Alex Harrison (Labour)

Do you know how to attach images?
:lmao :lmao
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  9, 2024, 09:04:40 am
Well that seems to be a burst of common sense.

The immediate need is for starter homes integral to existing physical infrastructure. The rub comes when considering capacity of schools, GPs surgeries etc.

Not sure I agree.  Long term maybe, but in the short term, we are just moving people out of overcrowded accommodation into their own places?
Until they feel they can afford to move to bigger houses etc, then we probably won't see more kids, so we won't need more schools, GPs etc?
I see Welsh Labour are having a great day so far...
Surely, Gething is toast.  How long can he dig in for?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 16, 2024, 11:22:23 am
Surely, Gething is toast.  How long can he dig in for?

Not long it turns out.
https://x.com/maxtempers/status/1784564827165261985?s=61

Same discussions were happening decades ago - but how great was it to have adult people handling the response.
