All this talk often ends up going down avenues as everyone has different opinions. But surely we can agree on certain things? More houses are needed, any houses which get built need to be affordable for those trying to buy. In most cases it's preferable to be a area where the transport connections are already there. On the other side there are high concerns in environmental areas whether it be global warming, pollution and air quality. Wouldn't the best thing of all bring everyone of these groups to the table and find a way of working together for people, environment and wildlife itself. Labour are starting to listen to experts again and that's a good thing. So use all these groups expertise and stop being suspicious of others who have different concerns. I want to see this government find a new way of working going forward. I do think some on here are underestimating how bad wildlife is at this time, it is why the likes of the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and other groups are mobilizing in a political sense. It's been years of not been listening too. Labour have an opportunity to be different and I hope that happens.