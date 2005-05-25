« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 147165 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,154
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 08:04:25 am »
Labour launches plan for New Towns Code


Quote
Today, Labour has launched its plan for a New Towns Code to set the standards for large new developments in the United Kingdom. At Create Streets we have responded to Labours call for beautiful new homes with our report Becoming a nation of Townbuilders where we demonstrate how locally popular design could help to boost housing delivery in three typical scenarios, by applying gentle density  the higher level of density associated with our historic towns and cities, with more terraces and mansion blocks.

These scenarios can deliver more homes on less land than the conventional volume housebuilder model, thereby reducing the impact of development on the environment and the landscape, creating local economic growth and allowing residents to move around in a lower-carbon, more affordable ways.

Our key principles for design to drive better growth across new town building:

    Town first, not field-led approach to site selection.
    Gentle density development of three to eight storeys.
    Vision-led, not prediction-led transport planning.
    Mixed-use, combining offices, commercial and residential in the same neighbourhoods.
    Area-wide design coding to unlock and empower small and medium builders and selfbuild.

Find full coverage in The Times here and the short report here.

https://www.createstreets.com/projects/10358/

Link to short report:

https://www.createstreets.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Becoming-a-nation-of-townbuilders-Create-Streets-smaller.pdf
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:04 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 08:42:07 am »
The contradiction in this country is people accept that a lot of new housing is desperately needed but obviously not in their backyard. My worry for Labour would be they end up in a worst if both worlds situation where they're not able to make a dent in the housing shortfall due to planning challenges, labour shortages, high material costs so people on one side get disillusioned at them for not building enough. While on the other side you'll have people voting against labour to block the new developments Labour are wanting to build near them.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 09:00:45 am »
Is a Milton Keynes the new SI unit for housing development area?

Is it more than half a Birmingham?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 09:04:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:04:25 am
Labour launches plan for New Towns Code


https://www.createstreets.com/projects/10358/

Link to short report:

https://www.createstreets.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Becoming-a-nation-of-townbuilders-Create-Streets-smaller.pdf

Well that seems to be a burst of common sense.

The immediate need is for starter homes integral to existing physical infrastructure. The rub comes when considering capacity of schools, GPs surgeries etc.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 09:15:46 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:04:40 am
Well that seems to be a burst of common sense.

The immediate need is for starter homes integral to existing physical infrastructure. The rub comes when considering capacity of schools, GPs surgeries etc.

It really does need to be a whole community thing rather than just housing. 

Maybe take a leaf out of the ideas in some Scandinavian countries. 

I particularly like their dementia villages ideas where residents live in an era they remember so are able to function like a healthy person would.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 09:18:12 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:04:40 am
Well that seems to be a burst of common sense.

The immediate need is for starter homes integral to existing physical infrastructure. The rub comes when considering capacity of schools, GPs surgeries etc.

Create Streets seems to be a think tank responding to the Labour announcement; it is not clear from that whether they are actually advising government or not?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,771
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 09:19:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:52:36 am
I'm neither but I'm getting used to my age being blamed for most of the worlds woes on here!!
don't be fooled by R-S's deflection Debs, haven't said a thing about your situation or age and obviously also know you're not retired

He's just feeling a bit narky since I pointed out his misinformation (or lie) about Green Belt land. He's all too happy to appraise the quality of other people's ideas, but almost always fails to offer a single suggestion beyond empty platitudes (backed up by misinformation and hyperbole on this occasion, and words like "sustainable")

How do you get involved in appraising the quality of manifesto housing and development offerings and not have a view about whether developing on disused petrol stations within Green Belt land is allowable. It's about the easiest decision going, and we have a housing crisis, but still can't get on board with it (but will pretend they care about housing crisis as long as 'it's in the right place', to use their euphamism) ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:54 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 09:23:58 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:00:45 am
Is a Milton Keynes the new SI unit for housing development area?

Is it more than half a Birmingham?
Looks tiny. About the size of my SW London constituency. 1.5m houses need to built somewhere and that is not a lot of land by my reckoning.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,761
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 09:26:26 am »
I think sorting out the junior doctors' strike will be a huge win if they can get it done.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,161
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 09:40:46 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:00:45 am
Is a Milton Keynes the new SI unit for housing development area?

Is it more than half a Birmingham?
I hate that. They always do it on the news too. The QE2 is as long 25,000 curley-wurleys etc, just tell us how long it is ffs.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:19:13 am
don't be fooled by R-S's deflection Debs, haven't said a thing about your situation or age and obviously also know you're not retired

He's just feeling a bit narky since I pointed out his misinformation (or lie) about Green Belt land. He's all too happy to appraise the quality of other people's ideas, but almost always fails to offer a single suggestion beyond empty platitudes (backed up by misinformation and hyperbole on this occasion, and words like "sustainable")

How do you get involved in appraising the quality of manifesto housing and development offerings and not have a view about whether developing on disused petrol stations within Green Belt land is allowable. It's about the easiest decision going, and we have a housing crisis, but still can't get on board with it (but will pretend they care about housing crisis as long as 'it's in the right place', to use their euphamism) ;D

Just on the old petrol station forecourt comment, there was a couple of them near where we used to live that were built on eventually.

In both cases they were 3 sided, 2 storey buildings of 1 & 2 bed flats.  Problem was they were all bought by buy to let landlords rather than 1st time buyers so there are always dozens of to let signs up.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,934
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 10:00:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:15:46 am
I particularly like their dementia villages ideas where residents live in an era they remember so are able to function like a healthy person would.

Sign me up for the 1980s, I'll take a house in New Waveville, Postpunkshire.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,161
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 10:01:43 am »
Amazing what can be achieved with a bit of imagination. I love this development around the back of Kings Cross on the canal going up to Camden Town - I doubt if there are many gasometers in the green belt though.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 10:05:45 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:00:13 am
Sign me up for the 1980s, I'll take a house in New Waveville, Postpunkshire.

Yeah it's a great idea but they'd need constant updating for each generation 😂
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,007
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 10:16:55 am »
All this talk often ends up going down avenues as everyone has different opinions. But surely we can agree on certain things? More houses are needed, any houses which get built need to be affordable for those trying to buy. In most cases it's preferable to be a area where the transport connections are already there. On the other side there are high concerns in environmental areas whether it be global warming, pollution and air quality. Wouldn't the best thing of all bring everyone of these groups to the table and find a way of working together for people, environment and wildlife itself. Labour are starting to listen to experts again and that's a good thing. So use all these groups expertise and stop being suspicious of others who have different concerns. I want to see this government find a new way of working going forward. I do think some on here are underestimating how bad wildlife is at this time, it is why the likes of the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and other groups are mobilizing in a political sense. It's been years of not been listening too. Labour have an opportunity to be different and I hope that happens.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 10:18:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:01:43 am
Amazing what can be achieved with a bit of imagination. I love this development around the back of Kings Cross on the canal going up to Camden Town - I doubt if there are many gasometers in the green belt though.

Superb!

Pod living or similar is another great concept if anyone ever watches "Amazing Spaces".

It's not a new idea as years ago my mate and her hubby's first home was a new build 1 bed house. 

Whatever ideas they come up with, local councils need to become the largest landlords again.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,161
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:16:55 am
All this talk often ends up going down avenues as everyone has different opinions. But surely we can agree on certain things? More houses are needed, any houses which get built need to be affordable for those trying to buy. In most cases it's preferable to be a area where the transport connections are already there. On the other side there are high concerns in environmental areas whether it be global warming, pollution and air quality. Wouldn't the best thing of all bring everyone of these groups to the table and find a way of working together for people, environment and wildlife itself. Labour are starting to listen to experts again and that's a good thing. So use all these groups expertise and stop being suspicious of others who have different concerns. I want to see this government find a new way of working going forward. I do think some on here are underestimating how bad wildlife is at this time, it is why the likes of the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and other groups are mobilizing in a political sense. It's been years of not been listening too. Labour have an opportunity to be different and I hope that happens.
It does sound a bit like a recipe for an interminable logjam though. Maybe each development should have a small conservation area which the community could be proud of, I'm sure the kids would love it.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,744
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 10:26:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:16:55 am
All this talk often ends up going down avenues as everyone has different opinions. But surely we can agree on certain things? More houses are needed, any houses which get built need to be affordable for those trying to buy. In most cases it's preferable to be a area where the transport connections are already there. On the other side there are high concerns in environmental areas whether it be global warming, pollution and air quality. Wouldn't the best thing of all bring everyone of these groups to the table and find a way of working together for people, environment and wildlife itself. Labour are starting to listen to experts again and that's a good thing. So use all these groups expertise and stop being suspicious of others who have different concerns. I want to see this government find a new way of working going forward. I do think some on here are underestimating how bad wildlife is at this time, it is why the likes of the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and other groups are mobilizing in a political sense. It's been years of not been listening too. Labour have an opportunity to be different and I hope that happens.

I think there are enough challenges that making new housing optional pretty much guarantees it won't happen, so the government mandating it forces people to either find a compromise they're happy with or end up getting ignored.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 