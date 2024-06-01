The contradiction in this country is people accept that a lot of new housing is desperately needed but obviously not in their backyard. My worry for Labour would be they end up in a worst if both worlds situation where they're not able to make a dent in the housing shortfall due to planning challenges, labour shortages, high material costs so people on one side get disillusioned at them for not building enough. While on the other side you'll have people voting against labour to block the new developments Labour are wanting to build near them.