I guess some in here would call you a NIMBY, Debbs
Or even a blocker
The land wasn't the councils to sell for development, it was gifted to the community by the landowner decades ago but unsurprisingly all the documentation has gone missing and the land registry was never updated.
The council wants tourism but won't fund the infrastructure and this place is set to accommodate 250,000 each year. The whole island only has 85,000 residents, where the fuck are they going to go if they ever leave the complex?
How the fuck will the A55 cope with all the extra traffic when it can't cope now?
The 3500 jobs they claim it'll create will be lucky if it gets to 350. It's a load of bollocks project that they still don't have funding for nearly 10yrs after planning was granted!!