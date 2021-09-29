« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:39:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:26:36 pm
Because the Green Belt is there for a reason and has been getting smaller, and smaller.

The so-called 'Grey Belt', is still Green Belt land.

Brownfield sites are also hotbeds for reptiles and (often) rare insects.
After decades of non-investment we are in dire need of more housing. We have to prioritise our housing shortfall over the needs of some lizards. Nature will find a way, whereas the government is all the humans have got.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:55:03 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:39:44 pm
After decades of non-investment we are in dire need of more housing. We have to prioritise our housing shortfall over the needs of some lizards. Nature will find a way, whereas the government is all the humans have got.



We are one of the most nature depleted countries, in the world.  Without, it, we all die.

We do need housing, but, it needs to sustainable, and needs to be affordable (and social), with the correct infrastructure, too.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:07 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:57:15 pm
Clever planning and we can live beside the Lizards, just need to provide a decent (protected) habitat & nature highways.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:05:55 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:55:03 pm
We are one of the most nature depleted countries, in the world.  Without, it, we all die.
And yet we've reintroduced the European Bison to our island. There's a lot of wonderful people doing what they can where they can. There's plenty oof protected land that we can make better us of. Addressing the wanton pollution of our rivers is, to me, a greater need than preserving accidental grey field sites.
Quote
We do need housing, but, it needs to sustainable, and needs to be affordable (and social), with the correct infrastructure, too.
People, especially young people, need to see some chance of a better tomorrow otherwise we will play in to the hands of the populists. I agree with the above, btw.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:11:08 pm
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:18:53 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:02:26 pm
It's not quite as simple as that.  They are (technically) protected areas and have to be managed in a certain way.  But, lots of development does happen next to them.

They do have to be taken into account and mitigation measures, are often proposed.

I live near a harbour and one side is heavily developed.

We're still fighting against the destruction of 27 acres of ancient woodland and sssi site at Penrhos on Anglesey.

The developers Land & Lakes got planning in 2016 by saying they'd build 50 houses for the construction workers to live in whilst Wilfa nuclear site was recommissioned that would become social housing after but the plans also include a holiday park of over 250 cabins/caravans plus onsite shop, entertainment etc.

The planning decision is going through a judicial review after we raised funding for barristers to fight the case.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:49:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:25:40 pm



Twelvety houses. HA HA HA HA HA!

But will they be social houses  ;)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:51:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:18:53 pm
We're still fighting against the destruction of 27 acres of ancient woodland and sssi site at Penrhos on Anglesey.

The developers Land & Lakes got planning in 2016 by saying they'd build 50 houses for the construction workers to live in whilst Wilfa nuclear site was recommissioned that would become social housing after but the plans also include a holiday park of over 250 cabins/caravans plus onsite shop, entertainment etc.

The planning decision is going through a judicial review after we raised funding for barristers to fight the case.

I guess some in here would call you a NIMBY, Debbs  ;)

Or even a blocker  ;D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:57:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:51:01 pm
I guess some in here would call you a NIMBY, Debbs  ;)

Or even a blocker  ;D
you didn't answer the question about this situation R-S:

what would you do, in an ideal world, with sites like disused petrol stations (no lizard residents) on Green Land?

(and bear in mind you're obviously not beholden to an electorate or planning laws or YIMBYS/NIMBYS - it's simply what your ideal solution is)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 04:49:28 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:39:44 pm
After decades of non-investment we are in dire need of more housing. We have to prioritise our housing shortfall over the needs of some lizards. Nature will find a way, whereas the government is all the humans have got.
Let's not forget that if this Labour government is not successful with what they want to do and make life better for people in the UK, the environment is at much worse risk under a Tory government who have shown willingness to scrap Climate pledges and in the next election are likely to campaign even more strongly on this, along with Reform who want to rip up all zero emission targets and are climate change denial heavy.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 05:07:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:49:50 pm
But will they be social houses  ;)



"Twelvety houses!!"
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 05:09:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:51:01 pm
I guess some in here would call you a NIMBY, Debbs  ;)

Or even a blocker  ;D

The land wasn't the councils to sell for development, it was gifted to the community by the landowner decades ago but unsurprisingly all the documentation has gone missing and the land registry was never updated.

The council wants tourism but won't fund the infrastructure and this place is set to accommodate 250,000 each year.  The whole island only has 85,000 residents, where the fuck are they going to go if they ever leave the complex?

How the fuck will the A55 cope with all the extra traffic when it can't cope now?

The 3500 jobs they claim it'll create will be lucky if it gets to 350.  It's a load of bollocks project that they still don't have funding for nearly 10yrs after planning was granted!!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 05:09:43 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm
Much as I was uncomfortable with it, I think the defection of the Dover MP just before the election was critical. Obviously the boats are a big issue in your neck of the woods and I think by that point everyone had seen through Rwanda.

I worry that those seats might be vulnerable to reform next time though.

I do too. Saying that, there is starting to be a more progressive bloc coming together down here so I do hold some hope.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 05:41:57 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:23:23 pm
Fancy having a government with a work ethic eh. Whatever next?
It's a radical move!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 05:52:04 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:41:57 pm
It's a radical move!

A bold strategy.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 06:08:30 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:23:23 pm
Fancy having a government with a work ethic eh. Whatever next?

Dont worry the NIMBYs will put an end to that
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 06:13:13 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:26:36 pm
Because the Green Belt is there for a reason and has been getting smaller, and smaller.

The so-called 'Grey Belt', is still Green Belt land.

Brownfield sites are also hotbeds for reptiles and (often) rare insects.

So where are homes supposed to be built?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 06:15:19 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:13:13 pm
So where are homes supposed to be built?

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 06:30:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:13:13 pm
So where are homes supposed to be built?

Somewhere else, that is pretty much the answer from someone wherever you propose building
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 07:58:27 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:13:13 pm
So where are homes supposed to be built?

the technicolor belt...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 08:02:57 pm
The size of this....


Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 08:54:36 pm
They're going to need a bigger HOC
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 09:03:19 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:13:13 pm
So where are homes supposed to be built?
good luck on that

since he shared the misinformation earlier when saying Green Belt is shrinking - probably unintentionally, but hard to tell because acting in bad faith is so prevalent on this topic (ce.g. Green Party leader ;) ) - he's not been able to point out where exactly the "sustainable" "affordable" housing with 'the right infrastructure' is exactly.

bit like this https://x.com/robfordmancs/status/1810290065328787577

pleased to see the new government are just as fed up with it - loving the early steps. completely ploughed through the stupidity of some of Planning regulations in a long weekend.

wind farms being allowed onshore is also - contrary to the noisy NIMBYs (who tend to be rich or retired people, who can dedicate a great deal more time and resource to their delaying tactics than those who don't want housing delayed) - a very popular move with the general public. win win
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 09:10:06 pm
Owen jones seems more annoyed by starmer winning than he ever was about the tories, lol.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 09:25:51 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:10:06 pm
Owen jones seems more annoyed by starmer winning than he ever was about the tories, lol.
saw hed been celebrating the runaway success of the Greens getting second place in dozens of places, and claiming that that plus the independent MPs were a great result for his part of the left (not sure I'd want to say I shared politics with some of those independent candidates!).

celebrating his rumps return to irrelevance as a victory and 'winning the argument' - he's exactly where he belongs ;D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 09:29:39 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:02:57 pm
The size of this....




It's odd to think we're looking at the last-ever Labour government.

(Sorry, a moment of despair)
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 09:30:50 pm
There was a video of Owen Jones just before the election trying to surprise Labour politicians with a gotcha. walks up armed with his mike. he looked gutted when they told him no interviews right now Owen, send us a email and we can see what we can do.  :lmao
He's become irrelevant.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 09:44:18 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:30:50 pm
There was a video of Owen Jones just before the election trying to surprise Labour politicians with a gotcha. walks up armed with his mike. he looked gutted when they told him no interviews right now Owen, send us a email and we can see what we can do.  :lmao
He's become irrelevant.
Let me know if you come across a link. I like a bit of Owen Jones being humiliated.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 09:56:03 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:03:19 pm
good luck on that

since he shared the misinformation earlier when saying Green Belt is shrinking - probably unintentionally, but hard to tell because acting in bad faith is so prevalent on this topic (ce.g. Green Party leader ;) ) - he's not been able to point out where exactly the "sustainable" "affordable" housing with 'the right infrastructure' is exactly.

bit like this https://x.com/robfordmancs/status/1810290065328787577

pleased to see the new government are just as fed up with it - loving the early steps. completely ploughed through the stupidity of some of Planning regulations in a long weekend.

wind farms being allowed onshore is also - contrary to the noisy NIMBYs (who tend to be rich or retired people, who can dedicate a great deal more time and resource to their delaying tactics than those who don't want housing delayed) - a very popular move with the general public. win win

Yeah, the Green and Tories are all over the place on this, from what I have seen the right place to date has been long thin strips of land in already densely populated areas where they can put up more blocks of flats. The people who live in the area are either poor, renting or recently arrived in the country so they dont bother or dont know how to complain and they just keep cramming in as many people as they can into the area. Ive mentioned my home town and this subject a few times, the council ward I grew up in had a population of 11,000 in the 2001 census, by 2021 it was at 16,000, thats not far of 50% in 20 years in which time the national population has grown by about 15%. The Greens like to talk about equality, so lets apply that to house building and let every community do its share of the lifting to end the housing crisis.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 10:00:11 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:44:18 pm
Let me know if you come across a link. I like a bit of Owen Jones being humiliated.
Ive just checked my twitter history were I most likely watched the video but no sign of it, will post if I come across it again.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 10:13:09 pm
Who has not been fucking blocked by Jones? Surely everyone?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
