In other news, Keith Vaz is an idiot.
QuoteBecause the best way you can help Leicester is by trying to split the Labour vote, right Keith?
disgraced former Labour MP Keith Vaz has announced he is standing for election in his old seat, Leicester East, for a new local party.
Vaz will be taking on Labour, as well as his successor Claudia Webbe, who is standing as an independent candidate after being expelled from Labour over a conviction for harassment in 2021.
Vaz was the MP for Leicester East for 32 years, from 1987-2019, before he stepped down as a candidate after being caught in a tabloid sting offering to acquire cocaine for sex workers.
In a leaflet distributed to voters in the seat this week, Vaz said: It was the greatest privilege of my life to serve as MP for Leicester East for over three decades. I absolutely love Leicester.
Today, I am shocked with what I see. Despite so many opportunities, Leicester is unrecognisable, and on the edge of bankruptcy.
Many people have urged me to stand again. I have decided to do so and accept the nomination of Leicesters newest party, One Leicester, to be their candidate for one more term. Although I have always held Labour values, I promise to put Leicester first and party politics second.
Vaz told the Guardian last year that he would not stand as an MP again, saying: That ship has sailed.
As Red Beret predicted that was a spectacular own goal. Far from putting "Leicester first" all that Vaz (and Webbe) achieved was to aid the only Tory gain in the whole country and leave Leicester East with an MP that has zero chance of making any impact.
Conservative - Shivani Raja- 14,526
Labour - Rajesh Agrawal - 10,100
Liberal Democrats- Zuffar Haq- 6,329
Independent - Claudia Webbe - 5,532
One Leicester - Keith Vaz - 3,681
Reform UK - Raj Solanki - 2,611
Green - Mags Lewis - 2,143
The Lab/Lib tactical voting didn't play out well either. The left and centre-left picked up at least 60% of the vote (maybe more, I don't know much about the other three independent candidates) but they've ended up with a Tory. The Tories actually lost vote share but gained the seat.