Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 142512 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4600 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:21:51 am
Great to see Vallance and Timpson, in there.

Nice to have a serious, grown up, government, for a change.

It's sad that competency is a rarity rather than the norm.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4601 on: Today at 11:41:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:12:01 am
The 'traditional' methods of reducing crime, do not work.
are you saying that disposing addiction treatment as opposed to prison sentences doesn't work at reducing crime? or the opposite? hard to tell
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4602 on: Today at 11:56:06 am »
I was watching Wes Streeting and Jess Philips speeches after wining re-election. both were absolutely furious with the disgusting gutter campaigns fighting for canidates standing against them.
Jess Phillips in particular really had it bad, Galloways Workers party intimidation.  older men screaming abuse following young girls around the streets while recording them on phones. one activist had spent her life working voluntary trying to help the community had her car tyres slashed. Phillips was shouted down making her speech after wining re-election by a whisker.
 sick ba...  Philips has been one of the most passionate fighters for woman and decency.
Streeting faced the usual haters trying to smear him with lies. oh I just don't trust him is no excuse to smear him with lies.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4603 on: Today at 11:59:01 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:56:06 am
I was watching Wes Streeting and Jess Philips speeches after wining re-election. both were absolutely furious with the disgusting gutter campaigns fighting for canidates standing against them.
Jess Phillips in particular really had it bad, Galloways Workers party intimidation.  older men screaming abuse following young girls around the streets while recording them on phones. one activist had spent her life working voluntary trying to help the community had her car tryers slashed. Phillips was shouted down making her speech after wining re-election by a whisker.
 sick ba...  Philips has been one of the most passionate fighters for woman and decency.
Streeting faced the usual haters trying to smear him with lies. oh I just don't trust him is no excuse to smear him with lies.

I saw that. The Workers Party are probably the vilest of them all. It's very EDL.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4604 on: Today at 12:02:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:56:06 am
I was watching Wes Streeting and Jess Philips speeches after wining re-election. both were absolutely furious with the disgusting gutter campaigns fighting for canidates standing against them.
Jess Phillips in particular really had it bad, Galloways Workers party intimidation.  older men screaming abuse following young girls around the streets while recording them on phones. one activist had spent her life working voluntary trying to help the community had her car tryers slashed. Phillips was shouted down making her speech after wining re-election by a whisker.
 sick ba...  Philips has been one of the most passionate fighters for woman and decency.
Streeting faced the usual haters trying to smear him with lies. oh I just don't trust him is no excuse to smear him with lies.


Galloway is a seething bigot and what happened to Jess Philips was all too predictable (but no less appalling for it). Not sure what happened to Wes Streeting, though. I saw an interview with a young woman who was standing against him and she seemed articulate, intelligent and well-spoken. And she wasn't just British Palestinian, either. She was also from an NHS family and campaigned on the NHS more than she did Palestine. I get that her conduct may not reflect her wider campaign team, though. I'd just be surprised if she was okay with literal harrassment.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4605 on: Today at 12:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:59:01 am
I saw that. The Workers Party are probably the vilest of them all. It's very EDL.
Very very strong woman Jess so refused to back down to them, the hurt seemed to be felt for all the decent people who campaigned for her, I noticed the Workers party candidate on the stage wasn't even bothered, pumping his fist in the air over receiving so much support. sickos.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 12:15:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:56:06 am
I was watching Wes Streeting and Jess Philips speeches after wining re-election. both were absolutely furious with the disgusting gutter campaigns fighting for canidates standing against them.
Jess Phillips in particular really had it bad, Galloways Workers party intimidation.  older men screaming abuse following young girls around the streets while recording them on phones. one activist had spent her life working voluntary trying to help the community had her car tyres slashed. Phillips was shouted down making her speech after wining re-election by a whisker.
 sick ba...  Philips has been one of the most passionate fighters for woman and decency.
Streeting faced the usual haters trying to smear him with lies. oh I just don't trust him is no excuse to smear him with lies.
I saw that too .Jess was shaken by the abuse she received during her speech and susanna Reid and ed balls looked appalled as they were interviewing her .
They are absolute scum and their actions typify just how they view women and would treat them if allowed to get away with such behaviour.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 12:16:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:05:58 pm
Very very strong woman Jess so refused to back down to them, the hurt seemed to be felt for all the decent people who campaigned for her, I noticed the Workers party candidate on the stage wasn't even bothered, pumping his fist in the air over receiving so much support. sickos.

She is brilliant. An inspiration to women everywhere I would imagine.

The Workers Party on the other hands are Facsists, like their leader. It's a kind of male cult too. There's a whisper of a difference between them and Reform UK. The brown faces should fool no one. If anything they are even more violent. Absolute garbage.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 12:23:59 pm »
I saw the Jess Phillips aftermath and it was a disgrace. How you can consider yourself to be of the left and behave like that is beyond me. It's easy to have a cosy little view that only the extremists of the right behave like that, but sadly it is not the case.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 12:26:25 pm »
seen SOCIALIST UPRISING NOW or somesuch event posters in Liverpool already, aimed at Starmer

ahhh, the extreme left. As bad as the extreme right I reckon.

I mean, I want socialism, but wait a wee bit.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:23:59 pm
I saw the Jess Phillips aftermath and it was a disgrace. How you can consider yourself to be of the left and behave like that is beyond me. It's easy to have a cosy little view that only the extremists of the right behave like that, but sadly it is not the case.

The SWP were noted for intimidation tactics, too.

Fortunately, we now have a huge Labour majority and I am looking forward to seeing what they do.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 12:30:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:05:58 pm
Very very strong woman Jess so refused to back down to them, the hurt seemed to be felt for all the decent people who campaigned for her, I noticed the Workers party candidate on the stage wasn't even bothered, pumping his fist in the air over receiving so much support. sickos.
She is indeed a very strong woman and a superb MP .so its astonishing that she only scraped in by the skin of her teeth to be elected.she is an asset to the community she serve so brilliantly so its depressing to see her treated this way .a wonderful woman and a great labour MP
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 12:15:11 pm
I saw that too .Jess was shaken by the abuse she received during her speech and susanna Reid and ed balls looked appalled as they were interviewing her .
They are absolute scum and their actions typify just how they view women and would treat them if allowed to get away with such behaviour.
Yeah. she was close to tears but still determined and refused to back down, Jess made that point and it's important. they didn't like her standing up to them, well that shows they don't understand the person Jess is, she faces up to the bullys who try to intimidate and abuse woman.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:16:57 pm
She is brilliant. An inspiration to women everywhere I would imagine.

The Workers Party on the other hands are Facsists, like their leader. It's a kind of male cult too. There's a whisper of a difference between them and Reform UK. The brown faces should fool no one. If anything they are even more violent. Absolute garbage.
She is and that's what makes the whole situation so sad. you will struggle to find a more hard working passionate MP who fights for her community and abused woman yet 10.000 d/heads found Galloways sickos more appealing. best I can say for them is they are ignorant fools.
