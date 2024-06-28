« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 138752 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,811
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4480 on: June 28, 2024, 11:20:39 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 28, 2024, 10:58:50 am
:) I think the leave campaign even bullshit people on this as well.
How there will be winners and losers with Brexit. amazing how many ways you can say Am alright Jack.

They told people that there would be winners and losers - then proceeded to tell each area that they would be one of the winners and it would be everyone else who was a loser.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,626
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
Do you think they have any rabbits to pull out of the hat on day 1? things we can look back and say 'this is what labour did'?
In particular things, that don't really cost money.  eg the separation of the BoE to manage inflation.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 10:26:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:20:35 am
Do you think they have any rabbits to pull out of the hat on day 1? things we can look back and say 'this is what labour did'?
In particular things, that don't really cost money.  eg the separation of the BoE to manage inflation.

You would hope so but I'm incredibly pessimistic about this new labour government.  Want the tories out more than anything but tough to be inspired by the new lot (hope I'm wrong!)
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 11:34:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:20:35 am
Do you think they have any rabbits to pull out of the hat on day 1? things we can look back and say 'this is what labour did'?
In particular things, that don't really cost money.  eg the separation of the BoE to manage inflation.

I am really hoping for an Under-promise/Over-deliver approach.

I don't really want to see a them saying 'They left us no money' so *shrug shoulders*.

But considering the last 14 years. I'd take them getting through 100 days without a corruption scandal or someone fucking up
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 11:58:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:34:08 am
I am really hoping for an Under-promise/Over-deliver approach.

I don't really want to see a them saying 'They left us no money' so *shrug shoulders*.

But considering the last 14 years. I'd take them getting through 100 days without a corruption scandal or someone fucking up

But at least we know what money is available will likely go where its required.
Rather than straight in the pockets of chums from Eton, family and donors.
You won't have rat face rishi taking it from the poorest areas to redistribute amongst the affluent.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,734
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 12:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 10:26:34 am
You would hope so but I'm incredibly pessimistic about this new labour government.  Want the tories out more than anything but tough to be inspired by the new lot (hope I'm wrong!)
Hard to type this without it reading as accusatory, but what do mean inspired?

What kind of inspiration do you look for from a political party?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,038
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 01:04:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:54:09 pm
Hard to type this without it reading as accusatory, but what do mean inspired?

What kind of inspiration do you look for from a political party?

I disagree with this Carra. I think it's important that enough people are inspired by a political party to make democracy a genuinely active, engaged thing. When Labour has been successful in the past it has tended to be because it has inspired civil society to become active - whether it was on the shop-floor via trade unions, or in the community via women's groups, youth clubs etc. The Conservative Party and the political right can afford to have an apathetic mass - they need it - but a reforming government needs movements from below and not just technocratic change from above.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,056
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
I'll be inspired by a government that is not afraid to tell the truth because they are proud of what they are trying to do, as opposed to a government that constantly and instinctively lied because they were ashamed of why they were doing what they did.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 01:30:52 pm »
Brexit was won with Inspiration, the leave campaign inspired millions to believe in this country.
Ive heard left wingers argue the Tory party inspired more Blacks to enter politics.
Ive heard woman argue the Tory party inspire more woman to enter politics because they promote woman to high places.

Inspiring people to fight for something good is important but this argument can be abused in the wrong hands.

The number 1 inspiration I want to see from Labour is changing how the British public look at politics and politicians. I want people to feel inspired by this so we can really change the country for the better.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,734
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 01:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:04:18 pm
I disagree with this Carra. I think it's important that enough people are inspired by a political party to make democracy a genuinely active, engaged thing. When Labour has been successful in the past it has tended to be because it has inspired civil society to become active - whether it was on the shop-floor via trade unions, or in the community via women's groups, youth clubs etc. The Conservative Party and the political right can afford to have an apathetic mass - they need it - but a reforming government needs movements from below and not just technocratic change from above.
I don't think I've set out my view on it yet, but you'd be right to think that I don't particularly look for that from a party. I do agree with you though, when it comes to having an engaged community, having people who engage with politics and vote, and feeling inspired by civil society.

On that note, ever since watching The Wire when it came out, I always get Curtis Mayfield in my head when I go out for a walk to vote (and I always go in person). There's something I can't put my finger on but love about the bustle.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi6DDa5cVMU</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 