Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 133567 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm »
Also happy to be done with it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Fair point on the locked medium article. I did you the favour of setting up a free medium account and checking it!

Now I know screenshots of Twitter can be faked and that but I don't think that is the case here.

cheers for that, it's appreciated!

as suspected, when given proper context, it's another to add to the box of 'the author's drawn a mad conclusion there'. very clear that the 'fox' refers to rapists - not to all trans women, as the author shamelessly (and, i now think, maliciously) implies.

personally I don't have a problem with whoever saying that. ultimately, away from inconsequential semantics, the person in question actually sexually assaulted two women and raped two more in that 'henhouse' - and the Scottish Government and Prison estate concluded the same as Rowling and the other person ultimately (much too late). I find the vox author's use of this example to be pretty disgusting.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm
How did you come to that conclusion without reading the full context of the article?
eh? think you misread.

I read the entirety of that Vox section on the 'fox and the henhouse' - then saw the tweet Rowling liked. also read that the article title/header (shown in tweet) is the only bit featuring that phrase.

then came to my conclusion that the content of that particular Vox section was mad, not to mention an example of some pretty horrendous gaslighting.

EDIT: seen your reply - night!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
eh? think you misread.

I read the entirety of that Vox section on the 'fox and the henhouse' - then saw the tweet Rowling liked. also read that the article title/header (shown in tweet) is the only bit featuring that phrase.

then came to my conclusion that the content of that particular Vox section was mad, not to mention an example of some pretty horrendous gaslighting.

I deleted as best to leave it at that for the night!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:47:44 pm
happy to be done with it. i just don't get the idea that Labour have tried to appease her - haven't seen any evidence of that yet - seemed a weird angle when raised earlier, to try to criticise labour for appeasing someone on the day that someone said pretty explicitly that they aren't feeling appeased.

I mean, that was basically my point. Starmer has changed both policy and the language he uses from a couple of years ago but it's not enough for a bigot like Rowling and it never will be. It literally isn't possible to appease people like her so they shouldn't try to.

I'll ask you the same question I asked Jiminy but he hasn't responded to - do you think it's transphobic to call a trans woman a 'middle aged man'? And do you think it was acceptable for her to compare being trans to someone claiming to be black because they 'like Motown and fancy [themself] in cornrows'?

I don't think it's really possible to deny Rowling's transphobia at this point unless you're deliberately choosing not to see it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 pm »
Of course Rowling is a transphobe, baffling to argue otherwise. She regularly misgenders trans women and has referred to them as "middle-aged blokes", that they are "caricaturing women" and compared being trans to blackface to name just a few of so many examples because she's utterly monomaniacal on the subject. She now appears to have endorsed the Communist party which is going to confuse her alt-right following!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
It's fine, a Very Respected RAWK Poster thinks she's great, though, isn't she? So it must be true. Anyone who disagrees will be hounded by people "who aren't up to speed with JK Rowling, can't a woman have an opinion", as is News and Current Affairs tradition.

For what it's worth I feel the same about in here. I try to tread very carefully with my words.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
I mean, that was basically my point. Starmer has changed both policy and the language he uses from a couple of years ago but it's not enough for a bigot like Rowling and it never will be. It literally isn't possible to appease people like her so they shouldn't try to.

I'll ask you the same question I asked Jiminy but he hasn't responded to - do you think it's transphobic to call a trans woman a 'middle aged man'? And do you think it was acceptable for her to compare being trans to someone claiming to be black because they 'like Motown and fancy [themself] in cornrows'?

I don't think it's really possible to deny Rowling's transphobia at this point unless you're deliberately choosing not to see it.
As I understand it, Rowling is happy to refer to transwomen as 'transwomen'.* And she also differentiates between transwomen who have actually transitioned and those who 'merely' identify as (trans)women.

* I do not follow stuff anywhere near enough to be very confident of Rowling's precise views. What I do observe is a woman stating her opinions on the trans debate, and trans activists then making credible threats to rape and kill her. And I find it astonishing that so many people are so willing to gloss over that and state how awful is Rowling.

I think there are times in personal interactions where politeness should win out. But these are public debates about an important topic and politeness would get in the way of meaning. So, I might be happy to refer to someone's preferred pronouns in private interactions, but they can confuse the discussion when debating the issues. This is the problem with 'transwomen are women' arguments - they not only cut at meaningful debate, but they are intended to do so.

I skimmed the Vox article earlier - an obvious hit piece promoted as a balanced article. I learned nothing from it, except to swerve the author.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm
As I understand it, Rowling is happy to refer to transwomen as 'transwomen'.* And she also differentiates between transwomen who have actually transitioned and those who 'merely' identify as (trans)women.

* I do not follow stuff anywhere near enough to be very confident of Rowling's precise views. What I do observe is a woman stating her opinions on the trans debate, and trans activists then making credible threats to rape and kill her. And I find it astonishing that so many people are so willing to gloss over that and state how awful is Rowling.

I think there are times in personal interactions where politeness should win out. But these are public debates about an important topic and politeness would get in the way of meaning. So, I might be happy to refer to someone's preferred pronouns in private interactions, but they can confuse the discussion when debating the issues. This is the problem with 'transwomen are women' arguments - they not only cut at meaningful debate, but they are intended to do so.

I skimmed the Vox article earlier - an obvious hit piece promoted as a balanced article. I learned nothing from it, except to swerve the author.

She didn't refer to the transwoman in question as a transwoman, she referred to her as a middle aged man.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4529 on: Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
She didn't refer to the transwoman in question as a transwoman, she referred to her as a middle aged man.


She has repeatedly misgendered and abused India Willoughby who has surgically transitioned (described her as "cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is"). Jiminy is wrong on that point.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm
She didn't refer to the transwoman in question as a transwoman, she referred to her as a middle aged man.
As far as I know, Rowling refers to men who have received gender reassignment surgery as transwomen. As far as I can tell, this is not the case for Lucy Clark (the football referee). You might not agree with Rowling, but she (and many others) make a similar distinction.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 12:10:43 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm

She has repeatedly misgendered and abused India Willoughby who has surgically transitioned (described her as "cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is"). Jiminy is wrong on that point.
Yeah. I am vaguely aware of Rowling's arguments with Willoughby, and that she has transitioned. If you think mine is a full-throated defense of Rowling, it is not. But what I see Rowling being roundly condemned, and yet the threats against her safety (usually by trans men and male activists) roundly ignored.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 12:15:42 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:10:43 am
Yeah. I am vaguely aware of Rowling's arguments with Willoughby, and that she has transitioned. If you think mine is a full-throated defense of Rowling, it is not. But what I see Rowling being roundly condemned, and yet the threats against her safety (usually by trans men and male activists) roundly ignored.

Nigel Frottage gets death threats all the time, I don't see anyone on here leaping to mention them whenever he pipes up with his latest racist dog whistle. Instead they quite rightly focus their condemnation on Frottage. 

For the sake of clarity, I'm not defending death threats for a moment, they're obviously abhorrent and completely unacceptable. I'm just pointing out why they haven't been mentioned much in this discussion.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 12:25:29 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:15:42 am
Nigel Frottage gets death threats all the time, I don't see anyone on here leaping to mention them whenever he pipes up with his latest racist dog whistle. Instead they quite rightly focus their condemnation on Frottage. 

For the sake of clarity, I'm not defending death threats for a moment, they're obviously abhorrent and completely unacceptable. I'm just pointing out why they haven't been mentioned much in this discussion.
So, you view Rowling and Frottage (and their views) as similar. That's one hell of a strawman you just threw out there.
Quote
I want to be very clear here: I know transition will be a solution for some gender dysphoric people, although Im also aware through extensive research that studies have consistently shown that between 60-90% of gender dysphoric teens will grow out of their dysphoria. Again and again Ive been told to just meet some trans people. I have: in addition to a few younger people, who were all adorable, I happen to know a self-described transsexual woman whos older than I am and wonderful. Although shes open about her past as a gay man, Ive always found it hard to think of her as anything other than a woman, and I believe (and certainly hope) shes completely happy to have transitioned. Being older, though, she went through a long and rigorous process of evaluation, psychotherapy and staged transformation. The current explosion of trans activism is urging a removal of almost all the robust systems through which candidates for sex reassignment were once required to pass. A man who intends to have no surgery and take no hormones may now secure himself a Gender Recognition Certificate and be a woman in the sight of the law. Many people arent aware of this.

The above is from here:

https://www.jkrowling.com/opinions/j-k-rowling-writes-about-her-reasons-for-speaking-out-on-sex-and-gender-issues/

Whatever you might think of Rowlings points in the above, Frottage could not have written them.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 12:25:58 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:10:43 am
Yeah. I am vaguely aware of Rowling's arguments with Willoughby, and that she has transitioned. If you think mine is a full-throated defense of Rowling, it is not. But what I see Rowling being roundly condemned, and yet the threats against her safety (usually by trans men and male activists) roundly ignored.

You seem to be defending her and then claiming ignorance.  Im not sure why.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 12:28:56 am »
Seemingl this needs reposting


Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:33:45 pm
Death threats are wrong, but it should never be seen as  a green light to bully, harass and demonise a group of people.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 12:31:44 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:25:29 am
So, you view Rowling and Frottage (and their views) as similar. That's one hell of a strawman you just threw out there.
The above is from here:

https://www.jkrowling.com/opinions/j-k-rowling-writes-about-her-reasons-for-speaking-out-on-sex-and-gender-issues/

Whatever you might think of Rowlings points in the above, Frottage could not have written them.

The comparison to Frottage was to illustrate that just because someone has received death threats it does not absolve them of responsibility or spare them from condemnation for the hate they spew out into the world. Also the article you quote was from 4 years ago - she's gone a long way down the rabbit hole since then.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:25:58 am
You seem to be defending her and then claiming ignorance.  Im not sure why.

I didn't want to draw that conclusion because I like and respect Jiminy from our previous interactions on here but it's becoming hard to avoid isn't it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 12:32:50 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:25:58 am
You seem to be defending her and then claiming ignorance.  Im not sure why.
Not at all. I have a limited perspective. But what I observe is woman who forcefully makes her point about transgender issues, for which she receives a huge amount of criticism. But some of that criticism are threats of violence and the rest of her critics are virtually silent about this.

So, if Rowling has gone too far on occasion, I have not seen anything from her comparable to what is routinely ignored from those attacking her. Even from many in this thread, there is total vitriol and hate directed at her. And, actually, worse than I see directed at Frottage. WTF is that all about?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 12:35:03 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:31:44 am
The comparison to Frottage was to illustrate that just because someone has received death threats it does not absolve them of responsibility or spare them from condemnation for the hate they spew out into the world.


This is pretty obvious. Jiminys response to this was poor -
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 12:36:27 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:31:44 am
The comparison to Frottage was to illustrate that just because someone has received death threats it does not absolve them of responsibility or spare them from condemnation for the hate they spew out into the world. Also the article you quote was from 4 years ago - she's gone a long way down the rabbit hole since then.

I didn't want to draw that conclusion because I like and respect Jiminy from our previous interactions on here but it's becoming hard to avoid isn't it.
Likewise. We sometimes disagree, but that's OK, isn't it.

I am bowing out for the evening. I am an hour ahead the rest of you. Good night.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 12:55:31 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
I mean, that was basically my point. Starmer has changed both policy and the language he uses from a couple of years ago but it's not enough for a bigot like Rowling and it never will be. It literally isn't possible to appease people like her so they shouldn't try to.
Just to quickly answer on the appeasing thing - while I agree with you in principle about appeasing certain types, I'm just not entirely convinced that Labour are making determinations on this extremely complex topic based on trying to appeal/placate people. I think they're working with more genuine intent than that.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
I'll ask you the same question I asked Jiminy but he hasn't responded to - do you think it's transphobic to call a trans woman a 'middle aged man'? And do you think it was acceptable for her to compare being trans to someone claiming to be black because they 'like Motown and fancy [themself] in cornrows'?

I don't think it's really possible to deny Rowling's transphobia at this point unless you're deliberately choosing not to see it.
In short, to answer your question, yes. I said the below (see quote) earlier - and I think that the examples you and others have supplied on this page constitute transphobia (by my understanding of what that is), and demonstrate that things have indeed progressed since I last looked into this. Someone said monomaniacal earlier - think that's exactly it.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
for what it's worth, my sense of things that have spilled over to my awareness from this corner of soical media is that in the last year or so, things seem to have ramped up from political disagreement with select activists.
For what it's worth (and this is possibly quite like what Jiminy said, but don't let me put words in his mouth) my exposure to her misgendering people had (I thought, up to now) been limited to people with penises that behaved predatory. that's no longer the case.

away from the online/social media area (which I feel pretty lost amongst), i'm much more comfortable with the discussion and what I think is right and wrong - and I think it's quite easy. the first example I can think of in my head of high profile transphobia was Sunak spouting some 'know what a woman is' shit on the day Brianna Ghey's parents were in parliament. that was absolutely scummy. if this was 2022, I wouldn't have thought for a moment Rowling would have said anything insensitive in a similar situation, but now I'm not sure.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 01:14:47 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:55:31 am
Just to quickly answer on the appeasing thing - while I agree with you in principle about appeasing certain types, I'm just not entirely convinced that Labour are making determinations on this extremely complex topic based on trying to appeal/placate people. I think they're working with more genuine intent than that.In short, to answer your question, yes. I said the below (see quote) earlier - and I think that the examples you and others have supplied on this page constitute transphobia (by my understanding of what that is), and demonstrate that things have indeed progressed since I last looked into this. Someone said monomaniacal earlier - think that's exactly it.For what it's worth (and this is possibly quite like what Jiminy said, but don't let me put words in his mouth) my exposure to her misgendering people had (I thought, up to now) been limited to people with penises that behaved predatory. that's no longer the case.

away from the online/social media area (which I feel pretty lost amongst), i'm much more comfortable with the discussion and what I think is right and wrong - and I think it's quite easy. the first example I can think of in my head of high profile transphobia was Sunak spouting some 'know what a woman is' shit on the day Brianna Ghey's parents were in parliament. that was absolutely scummy. if this was 2022, I wouldn't have thought for a moment Rowling would have said anything insensitive in a similar situation, but now I'm not sure.

Thanks for your response. As I said in a post earlier, I think she started out with some genuinely held concerns but has gradually moved further and further away from that over the past few years.

I completely agree with you on Sunak cracking jokes at the expense of trans people in front of Brianna Ghey's parents. Whatever my reservations about Starmer I feel confident saying he wouldn't do that in a million years, and I do hope and believe that, if nothing else, he will try to take some of the heat and nastiness out of the current rhetoric which should help create the conditions for things things to move in the right direction in terms of trans rights and healthcare in the future.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 07:50:31 am »
Wes Streeting is on this weeks Movers and Shakers podcast (which is about Parkinsons disease). He came across really well.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 08:18:24 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:25:29 am
So, you view Rowling and Frottage (and their views) as similar. That's one hell of a strawman you just threw out there.
The above is from here:

https://www.jkrowling.com/opinions/j-k-rowling-writes-about-her-reasons-for-speaking-out-on-sex-and-gender-issues/

Whatever you might think of Rowlings points in the above, Frottage could not have written them.

Pretty sure that figure Rowling as quoted is from an outdated research that included people that were not trans and when followed up and couldn't get hold of the person they marked as desisted.  But then this is from the women that posted a study about blood transfusions claimed sex mattered in them when the study pointed out that while this indicated that it did in many other studies it showed the opposite or inconclusive.

Not about if he could of written it, just because she can make it sound sweet does not mean it is have good intentions.  He does have similar view in his manifesto he wants to end "Gender ideology" in schools and pretty sure if someone was brave enough to ask the question Rowling would be behind that considering her view on trans men being confused.  Most right wing men share her view on trans people.

Nuance is missing from most conversation on a lot of topics, and while most things had that nuance with Rowlings help they have made it a black and white issue and there punishing the majority because of a minority are bad.

Imagine if we debated your life and your existence constantly, splashed bad headlines up all the time, didn't actually question those that want you to not exist anymore (most want that, Rowling may not say it but her supporters do).  You would be in a pretty shit place mentally.

It is killing trans people and no one seems to care, please read this its horrific.  Adult trans health care is horrendous too with at least 6/7 year wait lists for an initial appointment (those are official figures it actually more likely double that).
https://goodlawproject.org/rise-of-deaths-young-trans-people/
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Cant we just call her a c*nt and be done with it?

We can certainly call Corbyn a c*nt and be done with it - what the fuck has happened to this thread?! :D

Start your own fucking Trans thread and fuck off in there. This is the Labour thread peeps of anythink you want to call/think/project what/who/is/are/them/er/something/something/something

The only trans person I ever came across was a they/them/there (but also a she biologically) who was going out with my niece and she was a fucking horrible twat. Luckily she was three-times cheating on my niece and they are no longer a thing. She/them/they/then/something was an absolute fucking gobshite.

Not met any others yet, so would never prejudge. I guess most people are just people that want to get on with their lives without fucking up the Labour thread though.
