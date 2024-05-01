« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 132804 times)

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 03:13:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:01:35 pm
Not up to speed on the Rowling stuff going on. Is Rowling for/against trans and is Starmer for/against same?  Dont wish to offend but its all background noise to me, so Ive no idea what theyve fallen out over, or even if indeed they have fallen out.

Rowling is a transphobic bigot, I don't think there's much doubt about that. I don't believe Starmer is although I think he's gone too far in trying to appease people like Rowling and hasn't been nearly as firm in speaking up for trans people and trans rights as I would like.


Casual bit of Holocaust denial from Rowling.

https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2024/05/jk-rowling-slammed-for-asking-if-she-can-be-black-if-she-likes-motown-fancy-myself-in-cornrows/

And some casual racism when attempting to justify her transphobia where she referred to a trans football coach as a 'middle aged man'.

There are countless other examples for anyone who cares to look.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 03:26:27 pm »
 I think the question is are Rowlings attacks on Labour going to help woman who suffer abuse both domestic and Misogamy. is she helping woman fighting for equality. I think she's really doing a lot of harm to these causes focusing on a few words Starmer said which I think she finds more insulting than threatening.
Labour MPs are fighting tooth and nail to protect woman suffering domestic abuse. they are fighting misogyny and equality for woman and she's prepared to ignore this fight because she is pissed off with a few words Starmer said.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
Starmer also ruling out lifting the block on the Scottish GRR bill.... despite the fact his own colleagues voted for it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 03:33:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:26:27 pm
I think the question is are Rowlings attacks on Labour going to help woman who suffer abuse both domestic and Misogamy. is she helping woman fighting for equality. I think she's really doing a lot of harm to these causes focusing on a few words Starmer said which I think she finds more insulting than threatening.
Labour MPs are fighting tooth and nail to protect woman suffering domestic abuse. they are fighting misogyny and equality for woman and she's prepared to ignore this fight because she is pissed off with a few words Starmer said.


For once, I think I actually agree with you :P

It's why I think Starmer and Labour on a hiding to nothing with people like her, nothing they can do or say will be enough to satisfy her on this issue. Far better to have the courage of your convictions and lead rather be led.

I hope that 20-30 years from now we'll be looking back on the current demonisation of trans people in the same way we look back on the homophobia/'gay panic' of the 1980s and wonder what the fuck we were doing as a society.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm »
Too many people of all political leaning these days are "single issue" voters. Perhaps it's a by product of Brexit, but it seems a lot of people are only too willing to withhold their support if their own pet cause is addressed 100% to their satisfaction.

These are all important issues, but political parties have to take a broad view and seek consensus. People are a lot less willing to budge from their positions or look to compromise these days.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 03:44:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:33:43 pm
For once, I think I actually agree with you :P

It's why I think Starmer and Labour on a hiding to nothing with people like her, nothing they can do or say will be enough to satisfy her on this issue. Far better to have the courage of your convictions and lead rather be led.

I hope that 20-30 years from now we'll be looking back on the current demonisation of trans people in the same way we look back on the homophobia/'gay panic' of the 1980s and wonder what the fuck we were doing as a society.
:)
I wouldn't like to be in a politicians shoes answering questions on trans, it's a no win situation, they will piss off one side no matter what. I think that's all it boiled down too with Starmers reply, OK. it did piss off some people. just tell him that, no need to make it into something it isn't and ignoring all the millions of woman suffering Domestic abuse, misogyny and inequality.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:44:29 pm
:)
I wouldn't like to be in a politicians shoes answering questions on trans, it's a no win situation, they will piss off one side no matter what. I think that's all it boiled down too with Starmers reply, OK. it did piss off some people. just tell him that, no need to make it into something it isn't and ignoring all the millions of woman suffering Domestic abuse, misogyny and inequality.


This.

The whole issue has been made into a perilous tightrope that it's impossible to traverse.

The result is that most mainstream politicians [understandably] try to swerve the issue or kick the can.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 04:21:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:06:27 pm
Don't think anyone of them's 'against'/'anti' trans, from things I've seen - it's more that there's an argument taking place about semantics and definitions.

Can't say I understand why some people appear to think that looking into words in that level granularity, and making sweeping conclusions and statements (I mean general people here, not TSG) based on those words alone, holds much value. Surely the intent behind them (and behaviours) are more useful indicators.
This.

(But I can see this discussion getting the thread locked. Not aimed at you, classycarra.)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 04:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:11:56 pm
Rowling hates trans people and uses her platform to demonise them. she is a nasty piece of work.
What I see is an opinionated woman, who expresses her opinions forcefully and without fear. And for this, she is demonised and regularly the target of threats of death and rape from 'trans activists'.
Quote
Starmer is not a rabid anti trans person, but has included implementing the Cass report into the manifesto, this is something that upsets the Trans community. Broadly speaking though Starmer tries to remain polite to Trans people.
And what, exactly, is wrong with the Cass Report?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:13:16 pm
Casual bit of Holocaust denial from Rowling.

https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2024/05/jk-rowling-slammed-for-asking-if-she-can-be-black-if-she-likes-motown-fancy-myself-in-cornrows/

And some casual racism when attempting to justify her transphobia where she referred to a trans football coach as a 'middle aged man'.

There are countless other examples for anyone who cares to look.
And where did Rowling engage in 'Holocaust denial'? Be specific, or else I'll call 'bullshit'.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 04:30:52 pm »
I'll stop now. I did not mean to add to the distraction. But, you know, someone is wrong on the internet.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:28:04 pm
And where did Rowling engage in 'Holocaust denial'? Be specific, or else I'll call 'bullshit'.

I mean, it's right there in the tweet I posted. Someone pointed out that the Nazis burned books on trans healthcare and research and she responded by saying it was a fever dream. If you don't want to see what kind of person JK Rowling is then I really can't help you.

I take it you have no issue with her calling a trans woman a 'middle aged man' or likening someone being trans to a caricature of black people? Are those just 'forcefully expressed opinions', to use your words?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 04:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:24:35 pm
What I see is an opinionated woman, who expresses her opinions forcefully and without fear. And for this, she is demonised and regularly the target of threats of death and rape from 'trans activists'.And what, exactly, is wrong with the Cass Report?

You see what you want, she goes out of her way to demonise and humiliate trans people, do you acknowledge that

Expressing opinion forcibly and without fear. This bullshit statement could be used to defend all kinds of unsavoury people.
Shes a hate peddler, one it seems you agree with. 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 04:46:31 pm »
Worth having a read of this. Now one or two of these things can be excused (like how she once said she just had a middle aged moment), but so many incidents over many years, it's beyond credulity to believe she is anything but incredibly rude, offensive and disrespectfult to trans women, and clearly a very unpleasant woman.

https://www.vox.com/culture/23622610/jk-rowling-transphobic-statements-timeline-history-controversy
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:46:31 pm
Worth having a read of this. Now one or two of these things can be excused (like how she once said she just had a middle aged moment), but so many incidents over many years, it's beyond credulity to believe she is anything but incredibly rude, offensive and disrespectfult to trans women, and clearly a very unpleasant woman.

https://www.vox.com/culture/23622610/jk-rowling-transphobic-statements-timeline-history-controversy

I think she started off with some genuine concerns, got some pushback which she didn't like, then proceeded to double down again and again and has now fallen so far down the rabbit hole to the point where she now just spends all day on Twitter spouting hatred and ridicule to towards trans people. It's really sad to see as someone who loved reading her books as a child.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 05:47:05 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:49:22 pm
I think she started off with some genuine concerns, got some pushback which she didn't like, then proceeded to double down again and again and has now fallen so far down the rabbit hole to the point where she now just spends all day on Twitter spouting hatred and ridicule to towards trans people. It's really sad to see as someone who loved reading her books as a child.

It's a similar path my own mum, and I think many other feminists of that generations, have taken. The problem is, what you labled as "pushback", was itself outright abuse and attempts to cancel. The subsequent rabbit hole I am sadly all too familiar with.

I've learned to just steer far clear of that debate.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 06:33:45 pm »
Death threats are wrong, but it should never be seen as  a green light to bully, harass and demonise a group of people. 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 06:41:43 pm »
Rowling is a bigot. But a bigot with a huge following. Starmer can't afford to get into all that just now.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 06:47:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:45:07 pm
JK Rowling accuses Labour of abandoning women

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cndd65k06x8o

Proof, if ever it were needed, that trying to appease bigots will get you absolutely nowhere. It doesn't matter how far you shift, it will be never be enough for them.
There was a lawyer on the radio the other day talking about the Equality Act and saying that it does need amending because it was drawn up at a time when the definition of a man and a woman was viewed differently and that the act is currently causing confusion about what is and isn't allowed.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 06:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:13:31 am
Why should private schools avoid paying tax they owe?

Also. Pretty much everyone from a Private School is a c*nt. So why is that? What are they doing wrong?

I typically agree with much of what you post but Im not having that about pretty much everyone being a c*nt - just categorically untrue.

Those from Public schools who go into the public sphere tend to be but that is a terribly small percentage of those privately educated and it is a key difference.

However I do agree that they should be taxed more and that ring fenced into supporting the state system
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 07:03:54 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:53:36 pm
I typically agree with much of what you post but Im not having that about pretty much everyone being a c*nt - just categorically untrue.

Those from Public schools who go into the public sphere tend to be but that is a terribly small percentage of those privately educated and it is a key difference.

However I do agree that they should be taxed more and that ring fenced into supporting the state system

Are you two talking about Tony Blair ?  ;)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 07:13:36 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 06:47:19 pm
There was a lawyer on the radio the other day talking about the Equality Act and saying that it does need amending because it was drawn up at a time when the definition of a man and a woman was viewed differently and that the act is currently causing confusion about what is and isn't allowed.

How? Why?

The equality act works fine, just ask JK Rowling who set up an abuse shelter to discriminate against trans people.  If it was not clear she could not do that it would be against the act.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 07:32:33 pm »
Rowling isnt going to calm down her views until she gets hit in the pocket, which is never going to happen because for most of us  its enjoyment > principles.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 07:34:18 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:41:43 pm
Rowling is a bigot. But a bigot with a huge following. Starmer can't afford to get into all that just now.

It's sad but this is it isn't it? With her massive following she has too much power.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 07:53:18 pm »
Rowling is no Taylor Swift. Most Harry Potter fans I know find her embarrassing.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:53:18 pm
Rowling is no Taylor Swift. Most Harry Potter fans I know find her embarrassing.

Would Taylor Swift fans love her as much if she were a bigot as well?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 08:13:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:55:00 pm
Would Taylor Swift fans love her as much if she were a bigot as well?

No idea. I'm not a Taylor Swift fan. It's probably harder to divorce the artist from the art as a singer though.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 08:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:10:45 pm
She's great though isn't she?

Are you fucking messing?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 08:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:46:31 pm
Worth having a read of this. Now one or two of these things can be excused (like how she once said she just had a middle aged moment), but so many incidents over many years, it's beyond credulity to believe she is anything but incredibly rude, offensive and disrespectfult to trans women, and clearly a very unpleasant woman.

https://www.vox.com/culture/23622610/jk-rowling-transphobic-statements-timeline-history-controversy

It's fine, a Very Respected RAWK Poster thinks she's great, though, isn't she? So it must be true. Anyone who disagrees will be hounded by people "who aren't up to speed with JK Rowling, can't a woman have an opinion", as is News and Current Affairs tradition.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 09:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:46:31 pm
Worth having a read of this. Now one or two of these things can be excused (like how she once said she just had a middle aged moment), but so many incidents over many years, it's beyond credulity to believe she is anything but incredibly rude, offensive and disrespectfult to trans women, and clearly a very unpleasant woman.

https://www.vox.com/culture/23622610/jk-rowling-transphobic-statements-timeline-history-controversy
it's a shame there isn't an objective article on this exact topic, as that one purports to be. i'd love to read one at some point. for what it's worth, my sense of things that have spilled over to my awareness from this corner of soical media is that in the last year or so, things seem to have ramped up from political disagreement with select activists.

The juxtaposition of the July 2021 and November 2021 back to back posts are when it moves from some bizarre inclusions to being straight up incoherent. They say it's heinous of Rowling to screenshot - not even retweet - a tweet from an account with few followers. But then in the next paragraph victim-blames Rowling when people turn up at her house (sharing a photo that identifies doxxes - 'doxxes' as she puts it, to minimise the problem - her home) and she has to call the police.

It's wildly incoherent to think the former is really bad and the latter is 'fine, actually'. That -  immediately after the inclusion of some bizarre examples in the pre-2020s - undoes all the effort the author's put into it and makes it hard to justify continuing to the end.

When they criticised Rowling for opening a domestic violence support center, I gave up with the rest - they suggest that it's a bad thing for women experiencing abuse to have a choice of another support centre. A shameful view.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 09:26:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:19:31 pm
it's a shame there isn't an objective article on this exact topic, as that one purports to be. i'd love to read one at some point. for what it's worth, my sense of things that have spilled over to my awareness from this corner of soical media is that in the last year or so, things seem to have ramped up from political disagreement with select activists.

The juxtaposition of the July 2021 and November 2021 back to back posts are when it moves from some bizarre inclusions to being straight up incoherent. They say it's heinous of Rowling to screenshot - not even retweet - a tweet from an account with few followers. But then in the next paragraph victim-blames Rowling when people turn up at her house (sharing a photo that identifies doxxes - 'doxxes' as she puts it, to minimise the problem - her home) and she has to call the police.

It's wildly incoherent to think the former is really bad and the latter is 'fine, actually'. That -  immediately after the inclusion of some bizarre examples in the pre-2020s - undoes all the effort the author's put into it and makes it hard to justify continuing to the end.

When they criticised Rowling for opening a domestic violence support center, I gave up with the rest - they suggest that it's a bad thing for women experiencing abuse to have a choice of another support centre. A shameful view.

Well you made it pretty far before you gave up, so do you have any comment on any of the other things she has done up to that point in the article?

And they don't actually criticise her for opening the domestic violence support center.

Quote
This month, Rowling also personally funds a new domestic violence support center in Edinburgh, Scotland, which explicitly excludes trans women; Rowling frames this new center as offering women-centered and women-delivered care. Edinburghs longstanding domestic violence support center has had a trans woman as its director since 2021. Trans women, in particular women of color, are at a vastly higher risk of experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault than cisgender women.

The fact that she was able to open the center in itself proves that it can be done under existing legislation - which existing centers had optionally chosen not to do without any controversy until this outrage was whipped up.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 09:49:56 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c722eezx9n4o

Certainly need to push the narrative its not won yet, I still not quite believing the polls. Live in hope but when see the exit polls I may start to believe.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 10:19:40 pm »
Thanks for responding re the Rowling and trans stuff.  At the end of the day I (and appreciate its just me) dont think its gonna move the political dial.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 10:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:26:54 pm
And they don't actually criticise her for opening the domestic violence support center.
of course they do.

the author cites that as an example that favours her conclusion. that paragraph is under the sub-header December 2022, of a rundown by date which the author prefaced "the rundown that follows shows her growing embrace of transphobic, even extremist rhetoric."
 
mentioning the gender of a Director at the other support centre is framed to make the development sound negative - and presents an unquestionably positive development for Edinburgh in a way that's needlessly adversarial (for reason's unknown - but seemingly falling into trap of playing the woman, not the ball).
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 10:26:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:24:57 pm
of course they do.

the author cites that as an example that favours her conclusion. that paragraph is under the sub-header December 2022, of a rundown by date which the author prefaced "the rundown that follows shows her growing embrace of transphobic, even extremist rhetoric."
 
mentioning the gender of a Director at the other support centre is framed to make the development sound negative - and presents an unquestionably positive development for Edinburgh in a way that's needlessly adversarial (for reason's unknown - but seemingly falling into trap of playing the woman, not the ball).

The paragraph that mentions the center is a series of facts, that's all.

Now, do you have anything to say about the rest of the article?
