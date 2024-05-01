Worth having a read of this. Now one or two of these things can be excused (like how she once said she just had a middle aged moment), but so many incidents over many years, it's beyond credulity to believe she is anything but incredibly rude, offensive and disrespectfult to trans women, and clearly a very unpleasant woman.



https://www.vox.com/culture/23622610/jk-rowling-transphobic-statements-timeline-history-controversy



it's a shame there isn't an objective article on this exact topic, as that one purports to be. i'd love to read one at some point. for what it's worth, my sense of things that have spilled over to my awareness from this corner of soical media is that in the last year or so, things seem to have ramped up from political disagreement with select activists.The juxtaposition of the July 2021 and November 2021 back to back posts are when it moves from some bizarre inclusions to being straight up incoherent. They say it's heinous of Rowling to screenshot - not even retweet - a tweet from an account with few followers. But then in the next paragraph victim-blames Rowling when people turn up at her house (sharing a photo that identifies doxxes - 'doxxes' as she puts it, to minimise the problem - her home) and she has to call the police.It's wildly incoherent to think the former is really bad and the latter is 'fine, actually'. That - immediately after the inclusion of some bizarre examples in the pre-2020s - undoes all the effort the author's put into it and makes it hard to justify continuing to the end.When they criticised Rowling for opening a domestic violence support center, I gave up with the rest - they suggest that it's a bad thing for women experiencing abuse to have a choice of another support centre. A shameful view.