I think the question is are Rowlings attacks on Labour going to help woman who suffer abuse both domestic and Misogamy. is she helping woman fighting for equality. I think she's really doing a lot of harm to these causes focusing on a few words Starmer said which I think she finds more insulting than threatening.

Labour MPs are fighting tooth and nail to protect woman suffering domestic abuse. they are fighting misogyny and equality for woman and she's prepared to ignore this fight because she is pissed off with a few words Starmer said.





For once, I think I actually agree with youIt's why I think Starmer and Labour on a hiding to nothing with people like her, nothing they can do or say will be enough to satisfy her on this issue. Far better to have the courage of your convictions and lead rather be led.I hope that 20-30 years from now we'll be looking back on the current demonisation of trans people in the same way we look back on the homophobia/'gay panic' of the 1980s and wonder what the fuck we were doing as a society.