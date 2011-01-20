« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4400 on: Today at 11:44:23 am
This is getting a bit nasty.  :(



Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4401 on: Today at 11:45:14 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:39:44 am
Hey, if I join this conversation all we'll need is one more Yorkshireman and we'll be away.  :D

Think we could include Rishi "no sky subscription" Sunak as your 4th seeing as his constituency is in Yorkshire
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4402 on: Today at 11:46:24 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:44:23 am
This is getting a bit nasty.  :(

You can share my shoebox if you're struggling mate 👍
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4403 on: Today at 11:47:41 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:44:05 am
Luxury! We used to live in a paper bag in a septic tank!
You had a septic tank? Luxury!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4404 on: Today at 11:48:54 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:47:41 am
You had a septic tank? Luxury!

Who'd a thought fifty years ago we'd all be sittin' here drinking Chateau de Chassilier wine?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4405 on: Today at 11:49:44 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:48:54 am
Who'd a thought fifty years ago we'd all be sittin' here drinking Chateau de Chassilier wine?

With your au pairs, and your erasmus schemes!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4406 on: Today at 11:50:19 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:43:57 am
"Vote Labour and you'll have to clean the lake out in the morning". (The new campaign slogan from Tory HQ)

Good one!  Mind the duck house though 😂

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:44:05 am
Luxury! We used to live in a paper bag in a septic tank!

😂😂 Bet that reeked of Tory shit!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4407 on: Today at 11:51:29 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:47:41 am
You had a septic tank? Luxury!

Yep we still had shit shifters come to empty ours 👍
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4408 on: Today at 11:52:09 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:49:44 am
With your au pairs, and your erasmus schemes!

What is the Erasmus thing anyway? 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4409 on: Today at 11:56:35 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:52:09 am
What is the Erasmus thing anyway?

An EU scheme that allowed students to go and spend a year (or more?) at other universities anywhere in the EU without fees.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4410 on: Today at 11:59:17 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:48:54 am
Who'd a thought fifty years ago we'd all be sittin' here drinking Chateau de Chassilier wine?

True story.

I have a very close friend who was invited to a dinner party in Rishi Sunak's house in North Yorkshire. She didn't know him, had never met him, has no liking for him, detests his politics (necessary bit of throat-clearing, there). She went as a friend of a friend. She panicked a bit beforehand, wondering what kind of wine she could get away with taking. She settled on "the most expensive bottle in the Co-op". It was a stonking £25! When she got to the house the bottle was taken off her at the door by some servant and that was the last she saw of it. An hour or so later the Sunaks and the North Yorkshire gentry are talking about the wine they are drinking. Let's call it a vintage Chateau de Chasselas. The host explains that he ordered in a case for the dinner. A rough calculation tells my friend that each bottle costs about £350. Then someone says "Did you see that bottle of red inside the porch? The cheap bottle of plonk" "This is the one I brought" my friend is thinking to herself. "Yes", says Mrs Sunak, "We're going to give it to the postman".
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4411 on: Today at 12:01:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:56:35 am
An EU scheme that allowed students to go and spend a year (or more?) at other universities anywhere in the EU without fees.

Hahaha well what dya know! 

I used to promote that scheme to all my clients planning on going to university and none of them knew it existed. 

I had no idea it had a name, I just thought it was another benefit of being in the EU 🤷
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4412 on: Today at 12:02:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:59:17 am
True story.

I have a very close friend who was invited to a dinner party in Rishi Sunak's house in North Yorkshire. She didn't know him, had never met him, has no liking for him, detests his politics (necessary bit of throat-clearing, there). She went as a friend of a friend. She panicked a bit beforehand, wondering what kind of wine she could get away with taking. She settled on "the most expensive bottle in the Co-op". It was a stonking £25! When she got to the house the bottle was taken off her at the door by some servant and that was the last she saw of it. An hour or so later the Sunaks and the North Yorkshire gentry are talking about the wine they are drinking. Let's call it a vintage Chateau de Chasselas. The host explains that he ordered in a case for the dinner. A rough calculation tells my friend that each bottle costs about £350. Then someone says "Did you see that bottle of red inside the porch? The cheap bottle of plonk" "This is the one I brought" my friend is thinking to herself. "Yes", says Mrs Sunak, "We're going to give it to the postman".

Stonking is a sadly underused word these days!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4413 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:52:09 am
What is the Erasmus thing anyway?
Only proper working class people (like @Red46) would know of such things.  ::)
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:01:23 pm
Hahaha well what dya know! 

I used to promote that scheme to all my clients planning on going to university and none of them knew it existed. 

I had no idea it had a name, I just thought it was another benefit of being in the EU 🤷
It was. But Brexit fucked it up. The UK could have stayed within the system, but the Tories (and @Red46) were against it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4414 on: Today at 12:06:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:59:17 am
True story.

I have a very close friend who was invited to a dinner party in Rishi Sunak's house in North Yorkshire. She didn't know him, had never met him, has no liking for him, detests his politics (necessary bit of throat-clearing, there). She went as a friend of a friend. She panicked a bit beforehand, wondering what kind of wine she could get away with taking. She settled on "the most expensive bottle in the Co-op". It was a stonking £25! When she got to the house the bottle was taken off her at the door by some servant and that was the last she saw of it. An hour or so later the Sunaks and the North Yorkshire gentry are talking about the wine they are drinking. Let's call it a vintage Chateau de Chasselas. The host explains that he ordered in a case for the dinner. A rough calculation tells my friend that each bottle costs about £350. Then someone says "Did you see that bottle of red inside the porch? The cheap bottle of plonk" "This is the one I brought" my friend is thinking to herself. "Yes", says Mrs Sunak, "We're going to give it to the postman".
FFS. That should be national news! :lmao
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4415 on: Today at 12:11:57 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:06:45 pm
FFS. That should be national news! :lmao

Find the postman and you definitely have a story
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4416 on: Today at 12:14:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:59:17 am
True story.

This is why I have fuck all to do with wealthy motherfuckers.

My family of diehard Tory's are/were the worst arselickers towards anyone with a bit of their perceived 'status' or money.  Pretentious pricks!!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4417 on: Today at 12:17:34 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:05:03 am
Lived through that time? I lived through that time in one of the most deprived area's in this city, in two up two down terraced houses one of which still had operational outside bog. Minted? I f**king wish.
What about now though, your public profile suggests you live in Liverpool. Is that accurate or would you like to make a correction?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4418 on: Today at 12:18:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:57 pm
Only proper working class people (like @Red46) would know of such things.  ::)It was. But Brexit fucked it up. The UK could have stayed within the system, but the Tories (and @Red46) were against it.

It was a brilliant scheme to me.

Study somewhere glorious for free and learn a new language on top of a degree but they were more concerned about being able to take their washing home at weekends for mum to do 🤷

No fucking sense of adventure our Gen whateverthefucktheycallthemselvesthesedays!

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4419 on: Today at 12:35:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:44:23 am
This is getting a bit nasty.  :(





Agreed. People that voted Brexit* are pretty fucking nasty.


*Or fucking 'Lexit'
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4420 on: Today at 12:45:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:48:54 am
Who'd a thought fifty years ago we'd all be sittin' here drinking Chateau de Chassilier wine?
When youre born in Rutland like me, the chances of meeting three other people born in the county are virtually zero. Even if you go there!

As such I feel repressed and this is a hate crime
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4421 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:44:23 am
This is getting a bit nasty.  :(

You're not averse to getting nasty yourself...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4422 on: Today at 12:53:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:45:21 pm
When youre born in Rutland like me, the chances of meeting three other people born in the county are virtually zero. Even if you go there!

As such I feel repressed and this is a hate crime

I'm so sorry :( I was so, so wrong :(

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4423 on: Today at 02:19:34 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:24:59 am

In other news the Islington North CLP chair has been forced to resign after she was caught canvassing for Jeremy Corbyn and tried to hide in a bush when being outed! There's no lengths to how low these people will stoop.
She hid behind a hedge when she knew she had been spotted  :)
I backed Corbyn to win his seat as a Independent well over a year ago but then had second thoughts about it for this very reason, he must of knew he would put all his Labour Member supporters in a terrible position, they would be kicked out the Labour party if they campaigned for him and this will happen to her for certain, so I expected him to put their interest first and retire, very selfish from Corbyn.
The feedback is saying Corbyns not getting the reaction he wanted to hear on the door steps as well, people are telling him they voted for Labour when they voted for him and they will continue to do that at this election, so he will not be getting their vote, the bookies have reacted to this, Corbyn looked a cert on the betting 2 weeks ago. 1/3 , that price keeps going out all the time,  8/11 now, he's still the Favourite to win but closer than expected. 
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4424 on: Today at 04:17:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:18:58 pm
It was a brilliant scheme to me.

Study somewhere glorious for free and learn a new language on top of a degree but they were more concerned about being able to take their washing home at weekends for mum to do 🤷

No fucking sense of adventure our Gen whateverthefucktheycallthemselvesthesedays!



Eh? It was the pensioners who voted to take that away from their grandchildren, the youth overwhelmingly backed Remain.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4425 on: Today at 04:18:22 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:17:26 pm
Eh? It was the pensioners who voted to take that away from their grandchildren, the youth overwhelmingly backed Remain.

Well the Lexit fucking wankers too - we've even got one on here now.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4426 on: Today at 04:21:21 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:17:26 pm
Eh? It was the pensioners who voted to take that away from their grandchildren, the youth overwhelmingly backed Remain.

It wasn't just pensioners. There were also Lexiteers seeking to punish what they saw as middle class privileges, and looking for radical change, which they got.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4427 on: Today at 04:29:04 pm
Yes, yes, everything wrong with this country is the left's fault, we get it.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4428 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:29:04 pm
Yes, yes, everything wrong with this country is the left's fault, we get it.

Lexit is the Lefts fault - or did you vote for it?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4429 on: Today at 04:39:56 pm
Nobody voted for a Lexit, it wasn't one of the options on the table.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4430 on: Today at 04:43:47 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:39:56 pm
Nobody voted for a Lexit, it wasn't one of the options on the table.

Er... What? I personally know people that did, indeed, vote for Lexit.

So they don't exist? Perhaps they are confused? Perhaps Corbyn was confused? Perhaps Brexit didn't happen and it was all a dream?

Not sure what you're saying to be honest
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4431 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:43:47 pm
Er... What? I personally know people that did, indeed, vote for Lexit.

So they don't exist? Perhaps they are confused? Perhaps Corbyn was confused? Perhaps Brexit didn't happen and it was all a dream?

Not sure what you're saying to be honest

I think the point is that the ballot paper said Leave or Remain, it didnt offer Lexit or any other option, it was just Leave or Remain
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4432 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:58:25 pm
I think the point is that the ballot paper said Leave or Remain, it didnt offer Lexit or any other option, it was just Leave or Remain

On that basis, it didn't say Brexit either then :D


I know people that were 100% behind Corbyn and his ideas about the EU. Not bothered looking lately, but there were tens of videos around where he and other far-left politicians railed against the EU and demanded an Exit from the UK.

The only difference is that Lexit was by stupid left-leaning dickheads and brexit was by stupid centrist/right-leaning dickheads.


I do love the idea that anyone thinks anyone will 'forgive' these arseholes for their stupidity though. They can get to fuck. Still not spoken to some of my mates that voted for it and everyone has fucked them off. Hopefully for good.

Stupid twats.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Reply #4433 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:17:26 pm
Eh? It was the pensioners who voted to take that away from their grandchildren, the youth overwhelmingly backed Remain.

The clients I explained this scheme to were about to go off to uni but didn't know this was an EU benefit. 

I've no idea how they voted or why you brought pensioners into the discussion.  This was about the Erasmus Scheme/Project 🤷
