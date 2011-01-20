Who'd a thought fifty years ago we'd all be sittin' here drinking Chateau de Chassilier wine?



True story.I have a very close friend who was invited to a dinner party in Rishi Sunak's house in North Yorkshire. She didn't know him, had never met him, has no liking for him, detests his politics (necessary bit of throat-clearing, there). She went as a friend of a friend. She panicked a bit beforehand, wondering what kind of wine she could get away with taking. She settled on "the most expensive bottle in the Co-op". It was a stonking £25! When she got to the house the bottle was taken off her at the door by some servant and that was the last she saw of it. An hour or so later the Sunaks and the North Yorkshire gentry are talking about the wine they are drinking. Let's call it a vintage Chateau de Chasselas. The host explains that he ordered in a case for the dinner. A rough calculation tells my friend that each bottle costs about £350. Then someone says "Did you see that bottle of red inside the porch? The cheap bottle of plonk" "This is the one I brought" my friend is thinking to herself. "Yes", says Mrs Sunak, "We're going to give it to the postman".