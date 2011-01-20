In other news the Islington North CLP chair has been forced to resign after she was caught canvassing for Jeremy Corbyn and tried to hide in a bush when being outed! There's no lengths to how low these people will stoop.
She hid behind a hedge when she knew she had been spotted
I backed Corbyn to win his seat as a Independent well over a year ago but then had second thoughts about it for this very reason, he must of knew he would put all his Labour Member supporters in a terrible position, they would be kicked out the Labour party if they campaigned for him and this will happen to her for certain, so I expected him to put their interest first and retire, very selfish from Corbyn.
The feedback is saying Corbyns not getting the reaction he wanted to hear on the door steps as well, people are telling him they voted for Labour when they voted for him and they will continue to do that at this election, so he will not be getting their vote, the bookies have reacted to this, Corbyn looked a cert on the betting 2 weeks ago. 1/3 , that price keeps going out all the time, 8/11 now, he's still the Favourite to win but closer than expected.