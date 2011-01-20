I'm confused by what you're proposing here so I'd like to clarify if that's OK?



You're saying there should be a system in place where people become members of a certain party (Labour, Tory or whoever) who then vote for someone to be leader of that party who then becomes PM if they win the election?



Isn't that what already happens?



No. You wouldn't have to be a member of the Labour party, we would just have a system were we register as Labour/Tory voters for free. you would have to register for 1 party otherwise we would have Labour voters voting for useless unpopular Tory MPs to be leader of the Tory party, same with Tory voters etc, they have to register as Tory voters. it's important this is free, people have to be politically active to have a say on party leaders, that means becoming a member of the party and paying a sub which is why millions of people don't bother joining the party but that doesn't mean they wouldn't like a say on who they would like to be the Labour PM.I see a few problems with the system we use now. don't get me wrong I also see a few problems with the Primary system I think we should consider. I will get to them in a minute.The problem with the system we have now is the public have no say on who is PM, the argument of them having a say at a GE is flawed, the public only have a say on the 2 to 4 party leaders put forward by the party members, that brings another problem, party members views are more extreme than the millions of voters who vote for the party, in other words, the party memberships views on the party don't reflect the views of Millions of Labour/Tory voters.The only solution offered now on how we chose a PM is we have to have a election every time a PM resigns which means no PM will resign for obvious reasons, why should we need to have a GE to elect 600 MPs just to get over the problem of electing one person, the PM. this still doesn't mean the public chose who is PM. they can only chose a candidate party members have chosen.ive already given this some thought over the last few years and it does have a couple of downsides so I wasn't saying we should adopt the US Primary system used now, am saying we should consider it and change whatever doesn't work for the UK.The biggest downside to the system I think we should consider is the public impose the leader of the party on the Labour /Tory MPs but as we saw a few yrs back the party members did this to Labour after Labours VONC . the membership did not reflect the views of millions of Labour voters yet millions of Labour voters had to take it or leave it when the election came.