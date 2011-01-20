« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 130309 times)

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 01:24:59 am »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:49:04 am
I'd say for the most part the 'sham' is in the nature of the UK candidates presented to be leaders. The following link is always useful
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education

Since this is a labour thread it does appear that Labour was the only party to buck the 'Public school'/OxCAM/Inns of Court' (in some fashion) necessity, with I think, George, Macdonald, Callaghan and Gordon Brown. ...a grand total of 19 years!

Now when you say "unelected" I think what you mean by that is an entrenched class system, and that is certainly seen at least in nonelected parts of British society, this is from the Book Posh Boys (And it is probably worse now:

The figures speak for themselves. Only 7 per cent of the population attend a private school. Yet private school pupils represent 74 per cent of senior judges, 71 per cent of senior officers in the armed forces, 67 per cent of Oscar winners, 55 per cent of permanent secretaries in Whitehall, 50 per cent of Cabinet ministers and members of the House of Lords, and a third of Russell Group university vice-chancellors. Other influential sections of society are similarly affected. Nearly half (44 per cent) of the captains of industry and businessmen and women on the Sunday Times Rich List attended public school. Following closely behind are 43 per cent of newspaper columnists, 36 per cent of cabinet ministers, 33 per cent of MPs and 22 per cent of shadow cabinet ministers. Eton College educated more MPs (twenty) than any other school.5 Even within the rarefied world of private schools, there is another, smaller, more powerful hierarchy. The further up societys food chain the narrower and more selective the private education background becomes. This is particularly so among the judiciary, often regarded as the guardians of the state. One in seven judges attended one of just five independent schools (Eton, Westminster, Radley, Charterhouse and St Pauls).

Good post, very informative, i'll make a note of some of that stuff, thanks for that. much appreciated
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 06:18:11 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:36 am
;Dthat's one hell of a brains trust of c*nts that Yakoobs put together.

Not sure how regulating lawyers goes, but hopefully he'll be joining his dodgy doctor mate in suspension - given he's enjoyed and shared the group's extremely conservative and misoginistic ideals (about beating women to get them to follow your will). no one with a braincell would want to go near hiring the c*nt (unless they're a woman beater themselves).

hopefully this right wing c*nt is beaten at the election and sinks back into the obscurity of his shit podcast with his sad twat mates

Yakoob has friends far and wide. Even as far as Newham in east London.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 06:19:10 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference?

Lexiteer as well. Figures.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 06:48:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:19:10 am
Lexiteer as well. Figures.

Thats because im working class and not one of the rah-rah crowd upset about losing their cheap au pairs and erasmus program
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 07:20:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:15:15 pm

Nope, can't see anything anti-Semitic in the article

I know some live to throw the accusation around when it's unjustified, but surely:

...cannot be deemed 'anti-Semitic' by anyone with any grasp of the English language.

Surely...

I didnt say anti-semitic I said anti-semitism but you've cherry picked the article for your own agenda here. It's the part where he's said the extent of antisemitism was overplayed in the party which is a direct contradiction of the EHRC report. I suspect you knew that though and conveniently omitted it form your post.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 07:22:33 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm
It simply wouldn't happen. No MP is going to vote their own party out of power or themselves out of a job.

This is true and it is the downside to having an election if the Prime Minister quits but my initial reply to this was in answer to having unelected Prime Ministers. Surely this way is still more democratic than a PM quitting and Tory MPs choosing who the new one should be?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 07:27:11 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm
You still haven't said why it will result in a 2 party country so best leave it.
No they shouldn't have to pay a monthly sub just so they have a say on who is PM in 10 yrs time. that's the whole point, we shouldn't need to pay to vote, that's not democracy. this is what makes the Primary system more appealing, you register as a Labour voter for free. Tory. Lib Dem supporter and you have a vote on the PM, that person will reflect the views of millions of Labour voters rather than a few thousand more left wing Labour members.

I'm confused by what you're proposing here so I'd like to clarify if that's OK?

You're saying there should be a system in place where people become members of a certain party (Labour, Tory or whoever) who then vote for someone to be leader of that party who then becomes PM if they win the election?

Isn't that what already happens?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,489
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 07:35:36 am »
I'm not on board with joibing a party to elect their leader. Isn't that what tories did? Joined Labour en masse to elect Corbyn.
Hopefully kier wins by a landslide and governs competently and the era of joke PM's is behind us.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,592
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 08:44:05 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference?
In the immediate term the financial crisis the country faces caused by a Tory government might not separate them hugely, Labour need time to govern and make the country a better, more stable, less corrupt place to live.

But the differences should not need explaining again and again, if you chose not to understand then I'm sorry but you must have your own agenda not to.

The difference is for example....
In 2008 Liverpool City Council under a Lib-Dem local administration and Labour government operated at least 6 vehicles dedicated to youth services and youth justice. There appeared to be unlimited resources funded from the Labour government to target the youth, provide support at evenings and weekends in mobile units giving advice about use of drugs, local opportunities and general information for young people to improve their lives.
In 2012 Liverpool City Council under a Labour administration and austerity obsessed Tory government had cut and completely lost its youth service programme due to financial restraints but was operating people carriers to support local homeless charities due to the impact of the the egregious Tory policies.

So money funded from a Labour central government that was going to good causes ended while money funded from our local council tax (thus reducing funding for other vital services) was used to prevent people being homeless.

Labour = we'll give you our money to support young people.
Tory = you use your money to stop people sleeping on the streets & starving which was caused by Torys.

Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.
Logged

Offline 50 Pence

  • Thanks to a slightly better exchange rate, he's a higher value rapper...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 08:51:36 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference? Even the talking heads on Sky and the BBC acknowledge there isnt much between the two parties in terms of actual ideology and policy, maybe a bit of tinkering around the edges here and there, hardly a clash of civilisations like Churchill v Attlee and Thatcher v Foot though.
Starmer is currently going on about prioritising wealth creation and beefing up the military, yes this is a labour party leader we are talking about, he says he's "relaxed" about private sector involvement in the NHS, he orders his MP's to abstain on the Spy Cops bill even though out of a thousand groups infiltrated only 3 were right wing, the other 997 were of the left, although left wing groups and activists (who are supposed to be fellow travellers of his remember) were clearly targeted by the state his attitude is nothing to see here, he goes on the radio and says Israel has the right to block food and water into Gaza, both war crimes btw, he then nearly gets the speaker sacked as he dances on a pinhead to avoid the SNP's attempts to get him to reveal his true position on events in the middle east, someone mentions helping kids out of poverty he starts droning on about the need to be fiscally conservative and tightening our belts, as i said in a previous post he goes after left wingers like Joe McCarthy and the House on un-American activities crowd and breaks out in boils if one of his MP's gets within 50 yards of a picket line. The guy is clearly a centre right politician like his mentor Tony the war criminal was.
Granted this new labour lot may not as be corrupt as the tories but if someone wants transformational change new labour aint it.

I dont really want to vote for any of them, but I have to vote for someone.

you didnt answer the question anyway. Which transformation party should I vote for?
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 08:55:17 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:44:05 am
In the immediate term the financial crisis the country faces caused by a Tory government might not separate them hugely, Labour need time to govern and make the country a better, more stable, less corrupt place to live.

But the differences should not need explaining again and again, if you chose not to understand then I'm sorry but you must have your own agenda not to.

The difference is for example....
In 2008 Liverpool City Council under a Lib-Dem local administration and Labour government operated at least 6 vehicles dedicated to youth services and youth justice. There appeared to be unlimited resources funded from the Labour government to target the youth, provide support at evenings and weekends in mobile units giving advice about use of drugs, local opportunities and general information for young people to improve their lives.
In 2012 Liverpool City Council under a Labour administration and austerity obsessed Tory government had cut and completely lost its youth service programme due to financial restraints but was operating people carriers to support local homeless charities due to the impact of the the egregious Tory policies.

So money funded from a Labour central government that was going to good causes ended while money funded from our local council tax (thus reducing funding for other vital services) was used to prevent people being homeless.

Labour = we'll give you our money to support young people.
Tory = you use your money to stop people sleeping on the streets & starving which was caused by Torys.

Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.

He's right there is no difference..........for one wanting to live in an utopian socialist society........alas such a thing has never existed in any Western Democracy let alone in the UK.

I'll be happy living in a Country in which its Government cares for the disabled, elderly, working people of this country and had socialist democratic values. Who are not socialists but believe in socialism. That'll do me.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,442
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 08:58:00 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:27:11 am
I'm confused by what you're proposing here so I'd like to clarify if that's OK?

You're saying there should be a system in place where people become members of a certain party (Labour, Tory or whoever) who then vote for someone to be leader of that party who then becomes PM if they win the election?

Isn't that what already happens?

I think hes suggesting the US system where you register as a Democrat or Republican (which is free I think) and then vote in the primaries for the party before the general election, not the system we have where you have to pay to join a party and then vote for the leader who might become PM at some stage in the future.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 09:24:59 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:58:00 am
I think hes suggesting the US system where you register as a Democrat or Republican (which is free I think) and then vote in the primaries for the party before the general election, not the system we have where you have to pay to join a party and then vote for the leader who might become PM at some stage in the future.

I still struggle with the difference here though? At the end of the day the people who are members of that particular party are the ones who vote for they want to lead the party.

Quote from: John C on Today at 08:44:05 am

Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.

He's ignorant because he's obviously has a very comfortable life that won't be affected whoever is in government. A hell of a lot of people in this country won't have that luxury and a Labour government, no matter how lukewarm it may be, will have a massive impact on their lives.

In other news the Islington North CLP chair has been forced to resign after she was caught canvassing for Jeremy Corbyn and tried to hide in a bush when being outed! There's no lengths to how low these people will stoop.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 09:32:31 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:24:59 am
I still struggle with the difference here though? At the end of the day the people who are members of that particular party are the ones who vote for they want to lead the party.

He's ignorant because he's obviously has a very comfortable life that won't be affected whoever is in government. A hell of a lot of people in this country won't have that luxury and a Labour government, no matter how lukewarm it may be, will have a massive impact on their lives.

In other news the Islington North CLP chair has been forced to resign after she was caught canvassing for Jeremy Corbyn and tried to hide in a bush when being outed! There's no lengths to how low these people will stoop.

Quite low to stoop in a bush  ;D
Logged

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 10:05:59 am »
Quote from: 50 Pence on Today at 08:51:36 am
I dont really want to vote for any of them, but I have to vote for someone.

you didnt answer the question anyway. Which transformation party should I vote for?

i don't want to vote for any of them either, at least the Greens are making the right noises in terms of getting rid of all private firms from the NHS, bringing the utility companies back in house, having a tax system which isnt tilted in favour of the rich etc but they openly say they want to rejoin the EU which is something I'm personally against. It will be a cold day in hell before i vote for a tory though wether they actually call themselves a tory or go under the banner of new labour, the fact both main parties are led by a pair of lying genocide apologists with similar economic and world views just highlights the dire state of politics in this country for me, i'll probably vote Green but thats only because i know the sacrifices the likes of the chartists and other early campaigners and reformers made to win us the vote in the first place otherwise i'd sit this one out 
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 10:17:43 am »
3 important questions to ask:-

1) Is your family better of now than before this Government

2) Are people in your area, especially those less well off than you are, better off now than before this Government?

3) Is the Country better off now than before this Government?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,883
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 10:18:40 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:11:09 am
You want rid of a tory government but plan to elect a new labour one? Why? What's the difference? Even the talking heads on Sky and the BBC acknowledge there isnt much between the two parties in terms of actual ideology and policy, maybe a bit of tinkering around the edges here and there, hardly a clash of civilisations like Churchill v Attlee

"Clash of civilisations"? The only clash of civilisations in Attlee and Churchill's time was the one between the Atlantic Alliance and the Axis Powers. The two men sat in the same Cabinet for 5 years. Then there was the "clash of civilisations" between the NATO countries and the Soviet dictatorship. Both men supported NATO with all their hearts.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:05:59 am
i don't want to vote for any of them either, at least the Greens are making the right noises in terms of getting rid of all private firms from the NHS, bringing the utility companies back in house, having a tax system which isnt tilted in favour of the rich etc but they openly say they want to rejoin the EU which is something I'm personally against. It will be a cold day in hell before i vote for a tory though wether they actually call themselves a tory or go under the banner of new labour, the fact both main parties are led by a pair of lying genocide apologists with similar economic and world views just highlights the dire state of politics in this country for me, i'll probably vote Green but thats only because i know the sacrifices the likes of the chartists and other early campaigners and reformers made to win us the vote in the first place otherwise i'd sit this one out

Makes sense you'd want to vote for the Greens after all the other anti-semitic Corbyn sycophants have joined them.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 10:34:52 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:18:40 am
"Clash of civilisations"? The only clash of civilisations in Attlee and Churchill's time was the one between the Atlantic Alliance and the Axis Powers. The two men sat in the same Cabinet for 5 years. Then there was the "clash of civilisations" between the NATO countries and the Soviet dictatorship. Both men supported NATO with all their hearts.

Which is why I always and will forever find it hilarious between the comparisons between Attlee and Corbyn and moreover that Attlee would approve of Corbyn or his fanboys now!

Attlee would have detested Corbyn.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,938
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 10:38:21 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:20:33 am
Makes sense you'd want to vote for the Greens after all the other anti-semitic Corbyn sycophants have joined them.

He's also a Brexiter that was right behind Corbyn and his plans to help bankrupt the country and fritter away our influence and power.

I also suspect his family were either minted when Thatcher was wrecking the place, or more likely too young to remember it.

And yeah, the way to change the world according to people like him are forever to be a protest party. I've spoken to plenty over the years.


Happy to be proven wrong though on all those counts by him/her/they/them
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 10:48:51 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:44:05 am
In the immediate term the financial crisis the country faces caused by a Tory government might not separate them hugely, Labour need time to govern and make the country a better, more stable, less corrupt place to live.

But the differences should not need explaining again and again, if you chose not to understand then I'm sorry but you must have your own agenda not to.

The difference is for example....
In 2008 Liverpool City Council under a Lib-Dem local administration and Labour government operated at least 6 vehicles dedicated to youth services and youth justice. There appeared to be unlimited resources funded from the Labour government to target the youth, provide support at evenings and weekends in mobile units giving advice about use of drugs, local opportunities and general information for young people to improve their lives.
In 2012 Liverpool City Council under a Labour administration and austerity obsessed Tory government had cut and completely lost its youth service programme due to financial restraints but was operating people carriers to support local homeless charities due to the impact of the the egregious Tory policies.

So money funded from a Labour central government that was going to good causes ended while money funded from our local council tax (thus reducing funding for other vital services) was used to prevent people being homeless.

Labour = we'll give you our money to support young people.
Tory = you use your money to stop people sleeping on the streets & starving which was caused by Torys.

Stop being so ignorant about the differences please.

6 vehicles aimed at youth services? Is that the best you can do? Hardly Clem Attlee stuff is it?
I havent got time to go into detail about all what new labour did to make life harder for ordinary people but things like selling off more council houses than Thatcher, hiring private French firm ATOS to go after the long term sick and disabled (no it wasnt IDS and McVey who introduced that - it was New Labour), introducing tuition fee's, massively underestimating the number of people who wanted to come here to work and choosing not to apply a brake to immigration which led to the country being flooded with cheap foreign labour putting massive strain on public services and housing and pushing down wages particularly for those at the bottom of the ladder. All more than negate your 6 vans dont you think? There's tons more like Blair turning his back on the Liverpool dockers or as Andy Burnham revealed years later turning his back on the Hillsborough families because he didnt want to upset the police and probably his new best pal Rupert as well, especially when he was allegedly according to the papers banging his wife....right piece of work Blair was.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 10:52:54 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:27:11 am
I'm confused by what you're proposing here so I'd like to clarify if that's OK?

You're saying there should be a system in place where people become members of a certain party (Labour, Tory or whoever) who then vote for someone to be leader of that party who then becomes PM if they win the election?

Isn't that what already happens?

 No. You wouldn't have to be a member of the Labour party, we would just have a system were we register as Labour/Tory voters for free. you would have to register for 1 party otherwise we would have Labour voters voting for useless unpopular Tory MPs to be leader of the Tory party, same with Tory voters etc, they have to register as Tory voters.  it's important this is free, people have to be politically active to have a say on party leaders, that means becoming a member of the party and paying a sub which is why millions of people don't bother joining the party but that doesn't mean they wouldn't like a say on who they would like to be the Labour PM.

I see a few problems with the system we use now. don't get me wrong I also see a few problems with the Primary system I think we should consider. I will get to them in a minute.
The problem with the system we have now is the public have no say on who is PM, the argument of them having a say at a GE is flawed, the public only have a say on the 2 to 4 party leaders put forward by the party members, that brings another problem,  party members views are more extreme than the millions of voters who vote for the party, in other words, the party memberships views on the party don't reflect the views of Millions of Labour/Tory voters.

 The only solution offered now on how we chose a PM is we have to have a election every time a PM resigns which means no PM will resign for obvious reasons, why should we need to have a GE to elect 600 MPs just to get over the problem of electing one person, the PM.   this still doesn't mean the public chose who is PM. they can only chose a candidate party members have chosen.

 ive already given this some thought over the last few years and it does have a couple of downsides so I wasn't saying we should adopt the US Primary system used now, am saying we should consider it and change whatever doesn't work for the UK.
The biggest downside to the system I think we should consider is the public impose the leader of the party on the Labour /Tory MPs but as we saw a few yrs back the party members did this to Labour after Labours VONC . the membership did not reflect the views of millions of Labour voters yet millions of Labour voters had to take it or leave it when the election came.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,938
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:48:51 am
6 vehicles aimed at youth services? Is that the best you can do? Hardly Clem Attlee stuff is it?
I havent got time to go into detail about all what new labour did to make life harder for ordinary people but things like selling off more council houses than Thatcher, hiring private French firm ATOS to go after the long term sick and disabled (no it wasnt IDS and McVey who introduced that - it was New Labour), introducing tuition fee's, massively underestimating the number of people who wanted to come here to work and choosing not to apply a brake to immigration which led to the country being flooded with cheap foreign labour putting massive strain on public services and housing and pushing down wages particularly for those at the bottom of the ladder. All more than negate your 6 vans dont you think? There's tons more like Blair turning his back on the Liverpool dockers or as Andy Burnham revealed years later turning his back on the Hillsborough families because he didnt want to upset the police and probably his new best pal Rupert as well, especially when he was allegedly according to the papers banging his wife....right piece of work Blair was.


"I havent got time to go into detail about all what new labour did to make life harder for ordinary people "

Well you wouldn't, would you because you're talking out of your ring.

I spent quite a lot of time under Thatcher living in childrens homes, foster homes, rough as fuck council estates and even fucking worse caravan parks surrounded by the dregs of society.

If you'd lived through that time and seen the devestation that Tory policies brought to the country, how fucked absolutely everything was, how people had to work 3, 4 or more jobs just to pay some of the bills and try and get food in for their families and if you'd seen how people struggled for everything every day then you wouldn't talk such fucking bollocks.


IF you DID see all that and THEN didn't see a difference when Labour took over then your family must have been and still are minted, so none of the suffering of people under the Tories matters to you in the slightest.

Hardly seems like any kind of socialist position to me, that.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:20:33 am
Makes sense you'd want to vote for the Greens after all the other anti-semitic Corbyn sycophants have joined them.

I'm in a bit of a hurry but i cant let this go, voting green makes me anti semitic? Sorry but i want an apology
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,489
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 10:57:05 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:05:59 am
i don't want to vote for any of them either, at least the Greens are making the right noises in terms of getting rid of all private firms from the NHS, bringing the utility companies back in house, having a tax system which isnt tilted in favour of the rich etc but they openly say they want to rejoin the EU which is something I'm personally against. It will be a cold day in hell before i vote for a tory though wether they actually call themselves a tory or go under the banner of new labour, the fact both main parties are led by a pair of lying genocide apologists with similar economic and world views just highlights the dire state of politics in this country for me, i'll probably vote Green but thats only because i know the sacrifices the likes of the chartists and other early campaigners and reformers made to win us the vote in the first place otherwise i'd sit this one out 
Without supporting your view on labour, I'd like to point out that our free society gives you the option to not vote. To have your vote essentially registered as none of the above. 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:48:51 am
6 vehicles aimed at youth services? Is that the best you can do? Hardly Clem Attlee stuff is it?
I havent got time to go into detail about all what new labour did to make life harder for ordinary people but things like selling off more council houses than Thatcher, hiring private French firm ATOS to go after the long term sick and disabled (no it wasnt IDS and McVey who introduced that - it was New Labour), introducing tuition fee's, massively underestimating the number of people who wanted to come here to work and choosing not to apply a brake to immigration which led to the country being flooded with cheap foreign labour putting massive strain on public services and housing and pushing down wages particularly for those at the bottom of the ladder. All more than negate your 6 vans dont you think? There's tons more like Blair turning his back on the Liverpool dockers or as Andy Burnham revealed years later turning his back on the Hillsborough families because he didnt want to upset the police and probably his new best pal Rupert as well, especially when he was allegedly according to the papers banging his wife....right piece of work Blair was.

Like I've said before if you can't see the vast good that Blair's government did for this country then you and your family were probably extremely well off under a Tory government to notice. My family weren't and New Labour lifted us out of poverty and literally did the same for millions around the country. You're so blind to this that you just resort to bizarre gossip column stuff about Murdoch's wife and Blair. There only seems to be one person here whos a right piece of work...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,669
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 11:01:21 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:48:51 am
Hardly Clem Attlee stuff is it?
This is quite funny, because Attlee would have hated your politics and would have been delighted to see Corbyn and his rump marginalised. And yet you guys used him to criticise Labour as if he'd oppose them too
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:52:54 am
No. You wouldn't have to be a member of the Labour party, we would just have a system were we register as Labour/Tory voters for free. you would have to register for 1 party otherwise we would have Labour voters voting for useless unpopular Tory MPs to be leader of the Tory party, same with Tory voters etc, they have to register as Tory voters.  it's important this is free, people have to be politically active to have a say on party leaders, that means becoming a member of the party and paying a sub which is why millions of people don't bother joining the party but that doesn't mean they wouldn't like a say on who they would like to be the Labour PM.

I see a few problems with the system we use now. don't get me wrong I also see a few problems with the Primary system I think we should consider. I will get to them in a minute.
The problem with the system we have now is the public have no say on who is PM, the argument of them having a say at a GE is flawed, the public only have a say on the 2 to 4 party leaders put forward by the party members, that brings another problem,  party members views are more extreme than the millions of voters who vote for the party, in other words, the party memberships views on the party don't reflect the views of Millions of Labour/Tory voters.

 The only solution offered now on how we chose a PM is we have to have a election every time a PM resigns which means no PM will resign for obvious reasons, why should we need to have a GE to elect 600 MPs just to get over the problem of electing one person, the PM.   this still doesn't mean the public chose who is PM. they can only chose a candidate party members have chosen.

 ive already given this some thought over the last few years and it does have a couple of downsides so I wasn't saying we should adopt the US Primary system used now, am saying we should consider it and change whatever doesn't work for the UK.
The biggest downside to the system I think we should consider is the public impose the leader of the party on the Labour /Tory MPs but as we saw a few yrs back the party members did this to Labour after Labours VONC . the membership did not reflect the views of millions of Labour voters yet millions of Labour voters had to take it or leave it when the election came.

There are massive flaws in your system though and I still don't understand it completely. If the public only have the say on the 2-4 party leaders put forward to them then that isn't going to change under your primary system. If you register to vote as Labour you only get to choose the Labour leader, so on and so forth for Tories and Lib Dems. Then those leaders go to the entire country to then be elected. People will only register, or join for free, if they can be bothered to and its pretty much like now that the people who become Labour, Tory, Lib Dem members are the ones who can be arsed to do so except at the moment they pay. So basically the same people will be voting for a leader which will then be put to the country to vote for who they want to be PM, the only difference being your "Primary" system making it less easier to manipulate by members of other parties joining another party to vote for its leader.

A lot of what you're saying is what is happening at the moment
Logged

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 11:05:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:53:30 am

"I havent got time to go into detail about all what new labour did to make life harder for ordinary people "

Well you wouldn't, would you because you're talking out of your ring.

I spent quite a lot of time under Thatcher living in childrens homes, foster homes, rough as fuck council estates and even fucking worse caravan parks surrounded by the dregs of society.

If you'd lived through that time and seen the devestation that Tory policies brought to the country, how fucked absolutely everything was, how people had to work 3, 4 or more jobs just to pay some of the bills and try and get food in for their families and if you'd seen how people struggled for everything every day then you wouldn't talk such fucking bollocks.


IF you DID see all that and THEN didn't see a difference when Labour took over then your family must have been and still are minted, so none of the suffering of people under the Tories matters to you in the slightest.

Hardly seems like any kind of socialist position to me, that.

Lived through that time? I lived through that time in one of the most deprived area's in this city, in two up two down terraced houses one of which still had operational outside bog. Minted? I f**king wish.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 