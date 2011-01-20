you sound pretty gutted and fearful about there being a Labour government soon. genuinely strange



Why is it strange? Have you forgotten what the last one did? Sideling up to one of the most reactionary right wing governments in US history (which is saying something because they've had some doozies over the years). Tony, Jack, David M and of course Tony's Lord Haw Haw himself Alistair cozying up to an administration made up of a cast of characters right off the set of Dr Strangelove, an administration whose minions regularly partook in such delightful practices as kidnap, torture, mass surveillance, assassination and of course invading other countries based on packs of lies.How many lives did their sexed up dossier cost? If there was any justice in the world the leadership of the last so called Labour government would be in jail for war crimes.Dont get me started on their domestic agenda either....