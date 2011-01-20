« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
His principles and policies were good which is a good start

Principles  :lmao
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 07:46:05 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 06:22:56 pm
Or Angela Rayner. But this shitrag country wouldn't be ready.
Nah, I like her but don't think she's leader material
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 06:46:54 pm
Corbyn
The one who failed on two occasions, the second being the worst defeat for the part in more than 80 years! Nice trolling
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:02:36 pm
I'm in awe of your moral purity, and envy your perpetual martyrdom of opposition.


Much like Starmer of course, who would see his own Children die before he would call a private health provider
Hes clearly a man of great ideological integrity.
A man to be admired.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm

Much like Starmer of course, who would see his own Children die before he would call a private health provider
Hes clearly a man of great ideological integrity.
A man to be admired.
If you're at death's door you'll likely end up at an NHS hospital anyway.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm
If you're at death's door you'll likely end up at an NHS hospital anyway.

Dont diminish the mans integrity Doc, even if they had cancer and the wait was long he still wouldn't make the call on principle.  You can trust Starmer
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm
Dont diminish the mans integrity Doc, even if they had cancer and the wait was long he still wouldn't make the call on principle.  You can trust Starmer
his point is that he wants to make the NHS better so there is no need for anyone to call on private healthcare. I don't see anything wrong with that.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 08:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:56:51 pm
Dont diminish the mans integrity Doc, even if they had cancer and the wait was long he still wouldn't make the call on principle.  You can trust Starmer
You can trust him to win the election. But you couldn't trust Corbyn...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
His principles and policies were good which is a good start
This is my biggest issue with him. I didnt agree with his policies, but I was two thirds of the way there.  But you cant be incompetent, and he was.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm

Much like Starmer of course, who would see his own Children die before he would call a private health provider
Hes clearly a man of great ideological integrity.
A man to be admired.
My mum and dad would do the same.  Both worked for the NHS all their lives and wouldnt use private, they just wouldnt
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
his point is that he wants to make the NHS better so there is no need for anyone to call on private healthcare. I don't see anything wrong with that.

Thats rather besides the point.
What if the Tumor was found today
Wait darling Im  going to fix the economy  then the over worked Doctor will do his best to work through the list , just keep an eye on the GDP figures.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 08:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
His principles and policies were good which is a good start

His principles were iffy. The policies were in the right ball park. As a politician though and in terms of ability to get things done, he was dog shit.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 08:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm

Much like Starmer of course, who would see his own Children die before he would call a private health provider
Hes clearly a man of great ideological integrity.
A man to be admired.
I actually agree with you, sounds bullshit to me as well, it was the answer of a politician put on the spot, thing is though I don't think he is being defended or supported for his principles.
 The one principle Starmer has above all is putting the welfare of 10s of millions of people suffering under this Tory government first, that means booting out the Torys and taking power, other principles make people loose sight of this goal, it's actually selfish and self indulgent, it's not something I admire. Corbyn did it though, John McDonnel kicking a bin across the floor screaming at Corbyn " you've just cost us the f... election" is a good example. those 10s of millions suffering never came first, his opinions on Russia came first and that cost Labour massive. people like to dress these opinions up as principles, I stopped falling for that many years ago, they are his opinions not principles.

  Point is If Labour were way behind in the polls in a election we should have had a fighting chance of winning then nobody would be praising Starmer or defending him for his principles, in fact they wouldn't be praising him full stop. they would call him useless, he has to go. that's the difference here,
Nobody should be wanting Corbyn to be leader if the aim is to take 10s of millions out of poverty or help people suffering in agony because our NHS is broke.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:41:44 pm
'
I wonder if  he read the articles Starmer wrote for them ?

The photo's dated October 2015. Was Starmer writing for them at the time?

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm
The one who failed on two occasions, the second being the worst defeat for the part in more than 80 years! Nice trolling

The first one he came within a whisker of winning and the second one he was stupid enough to
go against his own instincts and instead listened to Starmer [calling for a second referendum at a time when the country just wanted Brexit done].
In both elections the Blairites in the party actively worked against him.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
The first one he came within a whisker of winning and the second one he was stupid enough to
go against his own instincts and instead listened to Starmer [calling for a second referendum at a time when the country just wanted Brexit done].
In both elections the Blairites in the party actively worked against him.

The fucking c*nt went missing during the biggest vote in our history.

Fuck him, he's the worst kind of career politician, Labours Truss.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 08:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
his point is that he wants to make the NHS better so there is no need for anyone to call on private healthcare. I don't see anything wrong with that.

He said he's 'relaxed' about private healthcare providers getting NHS contracts, everyone knows those firms are the thin end of the wedge.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 08:47:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
The fucking c*nt went missing during the biggest vote in our history.

Fuck him, he's the worst kind of career politician, Labours Truss.

What biggest vote?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 08:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
The photo's dated October 2015. Was Starmer writing for them at the time?

For your retort to have meaning, you would need info that Corbyn subsequently stopped reading said rag.

Do you have such info ?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 08:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm
Thats rather besides the point.
What if the Tumor was found today
Wait darling Im  going to fix the economy  then the over worked Doctor will do his best to work through the list , just keep an eye on the GDP figures.
if it was a tumour it would be treated immediately on the NHS, I really don't get what your beef is
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 08:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
The first one he came within a whisker of winning and the second one he was stupid enough to
go against his own instincts and instead listened to Starmer [calling for a second referendum at a time when the country just wanted Brexit done].
In both elections the Blairites in the party actively worked against him.
You mean 52% of those who bothered voting.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 09:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
The first one he came within a whisker of winning and the second one he was stupid enough to
go against his own instincts and instead listened to Starmer [calling for a second referendum at a time when the country just wanted Brexit done].
In both elections the Blairites in the party actively worked against him.
There was a lot more to it than that and were going over old ground but Labour members wanted another referendum but were denied a vote on it for 2 years, this is after Corbyn said Labour members decide Labour policys not him.
As for lying, if you watch the leadership debates against Owen Smith Corbyn argues for a Swiss deal in the first debate which wasn't the best option, Norway deal was the best option, he argued for a Norway deal in the next debate. both deals mean we stay in the single market. few weeks after he won the leadership he agreed with May who told him we have to leave the single market to deliver Brexit. now I could argue Corbyn lied in those leadership debates, he said he would fight for us to stay in the single market and screwed us over but I don't believe that and I actually said this long before Starmer came along as leader, he couldn't defend his argument to stay in the single market in Parliament against May and the Torys so he caved in and agreed with the argument of having to leave the SM to deliver Brexit. am sure Corbyn will feel the same as well, he meant what he said on the SM but circumstances forced him to back track, that was the movement we lost Brexit.  pity Starmer isn't given that benefit of the doubt. Starmer doesn't back track if he thinks circumstances have changed. he's a liar
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4222 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:56:11 pm
if it was a tumour it would be treated immediately on the NHS, I really don't get what your beef is

The first part isnt true thats why I have twice used private health care for my family and my beef is either he's lying (most likely)or he would let loved ones suffer, but I suspect you already know that.

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4223 on: Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
The first one he came within a whisker of winning and the second one he was stupid enough to
go against his own instincts and instead listened to Starmer [calling for a second referendum at a time when the country just wanted Brexit done].
In both elections the Blairites in the party actively worked against him.
came within a whisker of winning, is still losing. The guy was hopeless and abject as leader of the opposition. In.a way I feel sorry for him, it was never a job he wanted, he's a protester at heart.

The Tories, loved him of course and that tells you all you need to know
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4224 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm
The first part isnt true thats why I have twice used private health care for my family and my beef is either he's lying (most likely)or he would let loved ones suffer, but I suspect you already know that.



The fact the private sector is even in the conversation is a result of the Tory original introduction of the private sector into the NHS through the late 1980s/early 1990s and latterly through 14 years of austerity and a chronically underfunded NHS (among other public services) under Tory governments.

That stupid gotcha  media driven question in the debates last week was similar to the usual Tory look over there tactic.

A better question would be, would you rather have a properly funded fit-for-purpose NHS service or would you prefer to pay for private sector provision of same service?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4225 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 pm »
https://x.com/Charlotte_Rhea2/status/1802081672126709980?t=oTC-iNlVFCsZW7zd4qMt4A&s=19

I swear Corbynites must have some form of humiliation kink because no one should want to be embarrassed in public as much as they seem to want, either that ornthey must like it when the Tories win. Fact is he would never win an election but I must say it's impressive how much this career politicians grift has lulled so many people in.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 01:14:52 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
The first one he came within a whisker of winning and the second one he was stupid enough to
go against his own instincts and instead listened to Starmer [calling for a second referendum at a time when the country just wanted Brexit done].
In both elections the Blairites in the party actively worked against him.

The first one, he nearly deprived the Tories of being able to form a govt, he was nowhere near winning.

The second one he had no choice to join the Remain train as Labour was bleeding voters like crazy to the LibDems, people forget that at one stage Labour was close to polling level with the LDs, they were trying to sell compromise Brexit to a country that wasn't interested on a compromise on the issue anymore. 
