

Much like Starmer of course, who would see his own Children die before he would call a private health provider

Hes clearly a man of great ideological integrity.

A man to be admired.



I actually agree with you, sounds bullshit to me as well, it was the answer of a politician put on the spot, thing is though I don't think he is being defended or supported for his principles.The one principle Starmer has above all is putting the welfare of 10s of millions of people suffering under this Tory government first, that means booting out the Torys and taking power, other principles make people loose sight of this goal, it's actually selfish and self indulgent, it's not something I admire. Corbyn did it though, John McDonnel kicking a bin across the floor screaming at Corbyn " you've just cost us the f... election" is a good example. those 10s of millions suffering never came first, his opinions on Russia came first and that cost Labour massive. people like to dress these opinions up as principles, I stopped falling for that many years ago, they are his opinions not principles.Point is If Labour were way behind in the polls in a election we should have had a fighting chance of winning then nobody would be praising Starmer or defending him for his principles, in fact they wouldn't be praising him full stop. they would call him useless, he has to go. that's the difference here,Nobody should be wanting Corbyn to be leader if the aim is to take 10s of millions out of poverty or help people suffering in agony because our NHS is broke.