Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 124501 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4160 on: June 7, 2024, 03:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 03:12:52 pm
If you are going to erroneously put word in my mouth I cant be arsed to carry on the discussion about what Streeting thinks
 

But you did so that it would be "odd" if Streeting criticised Tory spending on the NHS Kenny. The heavy implication was that Labour would stick to Tory spending limits. But I don't think that's true. Calling for reforms to the NHS - as Streeting has done - doesn't necessarily mean having to deprive the service of money like the Tories have done.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4161 on: June 7, 2024, 03:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2024, 03:20:12 pm
Here's the local party:

https://www.southcambslabour.org.uk

Their manifesto is on that site, as are all contact details. The Labour candidate, evidently, is someone called Luke Viner.

Natalie Elphicke isn't actually standing as a Labour candidate, but she was allowed to cross the floor and join the party. Why? Partly to cause maximum embarrassment to the government. It's a rare event for an MP to jump ship and the receivers never prevent them scrambling abroad - for obvious reasons. The other reason for accepting former Tories as members is that the party needs to convince Tory voters to switch to Labour. It's kinda helpful if they can point to a Tory MP who's just done that. So long as the convert accepts the constitution of the Labour Party, which declares it is a democratic socialist party, there ought to be no problem.

Partly to cause maximum embarrassment to the government - I like this.

All I've found on my local candidate is that he's a software developer with no Political experience. Clearly not a priority area for Labour.

This looks pretty decent as a green plan https://labour.org.uk/missions/clean-energy/
Offline oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4162 on: June 7, 2024, 03:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 03:12:52 pm
If you are going to erroneously put word in my mouth I cant be arsed to carry on the discussion about what Streeting thinks
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 02:15:16 pm
I am categorically not suggesting you dont think the Welsh dont need more money I am saying that Streeting has said that loads of money wont fix the NHS, it needs reform. Therefore suggesting as much.

Im not saying what is going to help it is  Streeting thats making that claim, thats his job not mine

Im saying is if Streeting claims he can improve the NHS without a ton of money then why hasn't he told the Welsh how to do it.

  Maybe they aren't, Im surprised Wes hasnt mentioned it

Heres my reply,

Quote from: oldfordie on June  7, 2024, 03:06:24 pm
Well that's it in a nutshell. you are saying Streeting is wrong to say throwing more money at the NHS wont fix it.
I am not putting words in your mouth your arguing Streeting is wrong to argue throwing money at the NHS won't fix it,  your twisting his words to mean he is saying he can fix the NHS without any more funding,
All Streeting has said is fixing the NHS isn't about just throwing more money at it, it needs reform. he is 100% correct and if he can win over the public on this then it's a massive step in the right direction.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4163 on: June 7, 2024, 04:37:21 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on June  7, 2024, 03:46:46 pm
Partly to cause maximum embarrassment to the government - I like this.

All I've found on my local candidate is that he's a software developer with no Political experience. Clearly not a priority area for Labour.

This looks pretty decent as a green plan https://labour.org.uk/missions/clean-energy/

If the Lib Dems are most likely to rival the Tories in that area then you should probably vote Lib Dem to get rid of them
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4164 on: June 7, 2024, 04:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2024, 03:10:43 pm
Perhaps because he thinks the Welsh don't have enough money to spend on the NHS at the moment? More money being of the significant factors in improving the Health service.

But Streeting said it only takes a small amount coupled with his reforms and he might be correct, so share the wisdom with the Welsh Wes.
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4165 on: June 7, 2024, 04:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 04:43:09 pm
But Streeting said it only takes a small amount coupled with his reforms and he might be correct, so share the wisdom with the Welsh Wes.
I expect you don't really think that the countries biggest employer could be put right with one person (Wes) conversing with another - do you?

Feels more likely you're just trying to find an angle to get your dig in (prematurely, given they're not government!) because you appear to hate the current leadership - bit like when you said it was great they're looking at rail nationalisation because if it doesn't work, at gigantic cost to the taxpayer, Starmer'll be blamed
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4166 on: June 7, 2024, 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 04:43:09 pm
But Streeting said it only takes a small amount coupled with his reforms and he might be correct, so share the wisdom with the Welsh Wes.

So he does intend to spend more. And therefore he is entitled to criticise the Tories for underfunding the NHS.

I'll take that as an acknowledgement you got it wrong.  ;D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4167 on: June 7, 2024, 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on June  7, 2024, 04:46:05 pm
I expect you don't really think that the countries biggest employer could be put right with one person (Wes) conversing with another - do you?

Feels more likely you're just trying to find an angle to get your dig in (prematurely, given they're not government!) because you appear to hate the current leadership - bit like when you said it was great they're looking at rail nationalisation because if it doesn't work, at gigantic cost to the taxpayer, Starmer'll be blamed

That was a joke as I have a reputation for being anti Starmer.

No Im just wondering if Streeting's reforms have been passed onto the Welsh government and if not why not and if they have they dont work, so what now?

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4168 on: June 7, 2024, 05:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2024, 04:48:10 pm
So he does intend to spend more. And therefore he is entitled to criticise the Tories for underfunding the NHS.

I'll take that as an acknowledgement you got it wrong.  ;D

 ;D
ok but how

he intends to spend a small amount
The Tories would throw the comments about reform not massive spending back at him if if he mentioned a lack of money in Wales.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4169 on: June 7, 2024, 05:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 05:05:29 pm
;D
ok but how

I'm beginning to think there might be two Kenny's Jackets on RAWK. But assuming this is your post.....

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 11:31:10 am
When you have Streeting claiming that money wont fix the nhs, attacking Tory funding would be odd.

...the claim seems to be that Streeting won't be spending more than the Tories on the NHS.

But either you or your namesake has subsequently admitted this isn't true. Labour will spend more.

That's how.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4170 on: June 7, 2024, 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2024, 05:19:35 pm
I'm beginning to think there might be two Kenny's Jackets on RAWK. But assuming this is your post.....

...the claim seems to be that Streeting won't be spending more than the Tories on the NHS.

But either you or your namesake has subsequently admitted this isn't true. Labour will spend more.

That's how.


Theres only one of me, is that a good thing or a bad thing?


Im not sure how Ive contradicted myself.

Streeting has indicated there will be small incrase in the budget for NHS England,

Ive not said there wont be an increase.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  7, 2024, 04:43:09 pm
But Streeting said it only takes a small amount coupled with his reforms and he might be correct, so share the wisdom with the Welsh Wes.

See my post above




Online TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4171 on: June 8, 2024, 10:29:48 pm »
Offline Lusty

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4172 on: June 10, 2024, 09:36:38 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  8, 2024, 10:29:48 pm
This is an excellent focus.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/08/labour-pledges-80-new-courts-in-bid-to-tackle-backlog-crisis
Not sure it really solves the problem?  My understanding is there is already plenty of capacity in the courts, but the court rooms are sitting empty because there are not enough barristers or judges to try the cases.  Unless they address pay and conditions for barristers I don't really see how this is going to help.

I don't think Starmer is great on the criminal justice system to be honest, which is strange given his background.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4173 on: June 10, 2024, 09:52:57 am »
Quote from: Lusty on June 10, 2024, 09:36:38 am
Not sure it really solves the problem?  My understanding is there is already plenty of capacity in the courts, but the court rooms are sitting empty because there are not enough barristers or judges to try the cases.  Unless they address pay and conditions for barristers I don't really see how this is going to help.

I don't think Starmer is great on the criminal justice system to be honest, which is strange given his background.

Reading this article there is also a shortage of court rooms as well;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cmlddjv0eego
Offline Lusty

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4174 on: June 10, 2024, 10:19:42 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on June 10, 2024, 09:52:57 am
Reading this article there is also a shortage of court rooms as well;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cmlddjv0eego
On any given day though there are 100 court rooms sitting empty because they don't have the lawyers available to staff them.  And that problem is getting worse, especially for sexual offences where barristers are quitting in huge numbers.  That article talks about court 'capacity' but they're not just talking about physical spaces.  It looks like there's a specific issue in that part of the country though with a court building being shut down.

You can create a load more court rooms (although I don't think Labour are even planning to do that?  Looks like using existing spare capacity), but it's just going to spread the existing resources more thinly.
Online PaulF

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 08:25:48 am »
3 weeks to go.
If Kier were suddenly taken ill, who would you want to hand the reigns to?  Both in terms of election campaigning and then in terms of running the country.
Now I've typed that out, they are quite different things really.
