Author Topic: Labour Thread * No Gaza *  (Read 120510 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,116
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:49:59 pm
Count me in then, I wouldnt go into one of that Brexit supporting twats pubs if he promised me free drinks for life.

I've not set foot in a Spoons for five years at least. Maybe once, because I was desperate for a piss. Wouldn't give them the hair off my arse.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 04:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:50:58 am
But it literally was about her, RB. She'd been suspended for months amid an 'investigation' that had been seemingly standing still despite the facts being straightforward, with no assurances she'd be able to stand, as other MPs were prevented from standing for Labour and she was inundated with abuse and rape and death threats. Putting aside whether it would be acceptable in a workplace context, how was she supposed to run an election campaign under those conditions?

But in general, there's a weird strain of authoritarianism on this thread. This notion that everyone must stop thinking or questioning anything and just shut up and do what they're told, because it doesn't matter what Labour do, who's in the party or whether they keep their pledges. The most important thing is power, for power's sake. 

Think being a member of a political party means you can have democratic involvement? Proles like you are only good for emptying your wallets and knocking on doors. Don't like the continuation of disastrous or inhumane Tory policies? You're just a naive lefty who has no place in politics. Want someone who knows the area and has worked hard for the community as an MP rather than some PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people? Who said you get a say? Think you're too good to be lied to? You're nothing.

It's just immensely frustating and it's going to block the possibility of any meaningful change, as 'We need to get the Tories out' gives way to 'We need to keep the Tories out'. And if the electorate start believing there's no meaningful difference between the main parties, things are going to get very dark in society.

Good post.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 02:03:53 pm
Well there's a few things here. The first is to disregard the actions of lunatics and trolls who are nothing to do with this.

The second is to remember why she was under investigation. It didn't come from nowhere, it was the latest in a long line of Abbott displaying poor judgement with a completely unnecessary letter which she wrote to the Observer, that she thought was a good idea, that she sent to be published without checking (presumably) if anyone in the Labour leadership might want to have a read of it first. Her claims of it being a first draft are bizarre in that they either show her making another disastrous gaffe; or that she is just secretly pretty racist towards non-black minority groups herself but doesn't want that known publicly, if she intended to edit out those parts.

The letter threatened to once again up-end the party over matters of how seriously Labour will allow various forms of bigotry and anti-semitism. I don't know if you watched the first 6-9 months of Rishi Sunak's PMQs but the only attack he had on Starmer (it seemed, as he trotted it out weekly) was that he was a Corbyn supporter and a danger to the country.

This ended up leaving the leader of the party in the unenviable position of either withdrawing the whip and allowing a investigation into her comments - or letting her remain and validating Sunak's attack that the Corbyn anti-semitism stink is still all over the party.

Besides the tactical issue of sending such a letter that only helps the opposition, why on earth did she think such a statement would worth writing? Who the hell benefits from declaring some sort of league table of racism where you can mention slavery and Jim Crow laws but neglect to mention the holocaust - instead comparing the plight of White Jewish people (itself a racist or ignorant and factually untrue statement) to redheads? Such comments are beneath the dignity of a woman who did indeed hold status of being a trailblazing politician, and only demeans her legacy and her standing as an MP.

So after that reminder, it is worth saying that - anyone within the party has the right to push for more socialist, left-wing policies. They have the duty to try to ensure their constituents are given the best chances of enjoying the benefits of a left wing government rather than a right wing one. But nothing, literally nothing is to be gained by the ridiculous constant belittling of the shadow cabinet, the PLP, or the leader of the party. If Abbott - or anyone else - doesn't like the party under Starmer, leave.

I left before the 2019 election due to Corbyn's behaviour. I rejoined when he was finally gone. We are a political party. We work together. We can have policy disagreements and find consensus, that's democracy. But what we should not have, is some of the pointless, stupid, infighting and immature approach to politics which marked Labour under Corbyn and still exists with some of his former cronies. Either be part of the solution, or you're part of the problem.

The other issue is that it shows such political naivety, you would think Abbott is a 2019 newcomer. The right-wing media in this country has a stranglehold on the newspapers and has now ventured into Social media and GB News. Whilst the Tories have to be dragged over broken glass, and have hundreds of videos and photos released before they even partially faux-apologise for partying during lockdown, Keir Starmer has to promise to quit if the police investigation into him having a curry shows he broke Covid rules. While the Tories profit from land ownership and non-dom status, billionaire owners of newspapers force Angela Rayner to also promise to quit if police rule that she broke a minor tax rule and owes HMRC around £1500. The difference in scale of corruption and influence is extraordinary and the Left are always held to a much higher standard than the Right (mainly because the Left holds itself to a higher standard too).

I don't agree with everything Labour do. I would like a bolder economic approach. But I'm not a former employee of the Bank of England and have no idea how bad things are with the economy, nor how fragile it is. I know I trust a Labour Chancellor more than Jeremy fucking Hunt. I know I trust Wes Streeting more than that clot Victoria Atkins pretending the Tories are going to build more GP surgeries. I know I trust a fucking Lettuce more than the lunatic PM we had just over a year ago now. Let's not pretend to give this comparison between the parties any credence. There is nothing more toxic, and more helpful to the Tories than pretending Labour are basically the same.

If I have a problem with something at work, I have to suggest a preferred solution or alternate approach. If instead, I just email everyone and say: "More lies from the Boss" - how far do you think I will get? And if clients of the company see these comments, do you think that will help or hinder the reputation of the company and it's employees behind the scenes?

Its not authoritarianism. It's not shutting up dissenting voices from proposing good economic, or social, or political ideas. It's asking the party MPs to stop tweeting stupid shit, making up policy on-the-fly or protest marching their way into Sunak's next attack on Starmer.
Nice post, @Byrnee.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,591
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 04:48:04 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:30:45 pm
Good post.
Is it though? Did a double take, and had to go back to make sure this was really about Dianne Abbott!

Because reading about a 70 year old incumbent (working 37 years as an MP) member of the establishment - who's shown herself to be a bigot, on more than enough occasions now to those willing to listen - being talked about as if she's the candidate for change was really quite a shock.

Not least because she's given up pretending to give a shit about Hackney, at least according to my local friends, retiring to her twitter account and shitstirring (with even her supporters regularly pondering 'is she a well woman?'). If we're charitably looking at merely 'broadening the discussion' among the PLP then, again, I'm not sure that an elected representative of the public who tweets to a restricted audience and limits replies is the person to look up to.

As for the "PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people" line - well let's try and keep it decent and not mention how Oxbridge Graduate (History, Master's from Cambridge) Diane was selected (way beyond her competency) for the biggest job she ever had as Shadow Home Sec by (her ex) Corbyn.

I think we can and should aspire for a bit better - especially if the goal is "meaningful change"! - than sticking with the bigot we know, as opposed to trying to get someone elected who is slightly more concerned with the job they're elected for rather than tweeting.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:50:47 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 05:04:30 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:48:04 pm
Is it though? Did a double take, and had to go back to make sure this was really about Dianne Abbott!

Because reading about a 70 year old incumbent (working 37 years as an MP) member of the establishment - who's shown herself to be a bigot, on more than enough occasions now to those willing to listen - being talked about as if she's the candidate for change was really quite a shock.

Not least because she's given up pretending to give a shit about Hackney, at least according to my local friends, retiring to her twitter account and shitstirring (with even her supporters regularly pondering 'is she a well woman?'). If we're charitably looking at merely 'broadening the discussion' among the PLP then, again, I'm not sure that an elected representative of the public who tweets to a restricted audience and limits replies is the person to look up to.

As for the "PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people" line - well let's try and keep it decent and not mention how Oxbridge Graduate (History, Master's from Cambridge) Diane was selected (way beyond her competency) for the biggest job she ever had as Shadow Home Sec by (her ex) Corbyn.

I think we can and should aspire for a bit better - especially if the goal is "meaningful change"! - than sticking with the bigot we know, as opposed to trying to get someone elected who is slightly more concerned with the job they're elected for rather than tweeting.
Another good post.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Only the first paragraph of Sheer Magnetism's post was about Abbott the way I read it. I couldn't really care less about Diane Abbott - I think she's a liability and Labour would be better off without her but at the same time the way the party has handled the investigation was (being generous so as not to assume nefarious motives) highly incompetent and disrespectful. 

The other three paragraphs are bang on the money. There have been strings of posts in both this thread and the election one of the nature he describes.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 05:18:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:48:04 pm
Is it though? Did a double take, and had to go back to make sure this was really about Dianne Abbott!

Because reading about a 70 year old incumbent (working 37 years as an MP) member of the establishment - who's shown herself to be a bigot, on more than enough occasions now to those willing to listen - being talked about as if she's the candidate for change was really quite a shock.

Not least because she's given up pretending to give a shit about Hackney, at least according to my local friends, retiring to her twitter account and shitstirring (with even her supporters regularly pondering 'is she a well woman?'). If we're charitably looking at merely 'broadening the discussion' among the PLP then, again, I'm not sure that an elected representative of the public who tweets to a restricted audience and limits replies is the person to look up to.

As for the "PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people" line - well let's try and keep it decent and not mention how Oxbridge Graduate (History, Master's from Cambridge) Diane was selected (way beyond her competency) for the biggest job she ever had as Shadow Home Sec by (her ex) Corbyn.

I think we can and should aspire for a bit better - especially if the goal is "meaningful change"! - than sticking with the bigot we know, as opposed to trying to get someone elected who is slightly more concerned with the job they're elected for rather than tweeting.

I can't honestly believe I agree with you :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:10:26 pm
Only the first paragraph of Sheer Magnetism's post was about Abbott the way I read it. I couldn't really care less about Diane Abbott - I think she's a liability and Labour would be better off without her but at the same time the way the party has handled the investigation was (being generous so as not to assume nefarious motives) highly incompetent and disrespectful. 

The other three paragraphs are bang on the money. There have been strings of posts in both this thread and the election one of the nature he describes.

If the other three are bang on the money maybe you could point people in the direction of the disastrous or inhumane Tory policies Labour will continue?
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,042
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:40:10 pm
If the other three are bang on the money maybe you could point people in the direction of the disastrous or inhumane Tory policies Labour will continue?

Off the top of my head and with the caveat that we have not yet seen a manifesto so the jury is still out on some of these:

Continuing austerity in all but name through Reeve's fiscal rules
Keeping the 2 child benefit cap and the rape clause
Keeping the draconian anti-protest laws
Abandoning their pledge to introduce self-ID for trans people
Abandoning their pledge to renationalise key industries like water and energy
No reversal of Hard Brexit

Maybe Sheer Magnetism had others in mind when he made the post, you'd have to ask him.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
