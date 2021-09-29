Good post.



Is it though? Did a double take, and had to go back to make sure this was really about Dianne Abbott!Because reading about a 70 year old incumbent (working 37 years as an MP) member of the establishment - who's shown herself to be a bigot, on more than enough occasions now to those willing to listen - being talked about as if she's the candidate for change was really quite a shock.Not least because she's given up pretending to give a shit about Hackney, at least according to my local friends, retiring to her twitter account and shitstirring (with even her supporters regularly pondering 'is she a well woman?'). If we're charitably looking at merely 'broadening the discussion' among the PLP then, again, I'm not sure that an elected representative of the public who tweets to a restricted audience and limits replies is the person to look up to.As for the "PPE grad who's spent the last five years sucking up to the right people" line - well let's try and keep it decent and not mention how Oxbridge Graduate (History, Master's from Cambridge) Diane was selected (way beyond her competency) for the biggest job she ever had as Shadow Home Sec by (her ex) Corbyn.I think we can and should aspire for a bit better - especially if the goal is "meaningful change"! - than sticking with the bigot we know, as opposed to trying to get someone elected who is slightly more concerned with the job they're elected for rather than tweeting.