Owen Jones in the Guardian today bleating on about factionalism in the Labour Party causing left wing MPs to be banned, despite Dianne Abbott not actually being banned.



Then goes on to call the Labour leader dishonest. During a General Election campaign.



In another article Chris Mullin says there's no chance that he'd be selected for a seat now. Then tells a story about how he was a hair's breadth away from not being selected originally in 1983. So nothing's actually changed then?



Apparently it's shocking that two of the senior assistants at Labour Party HQ have been selected for seats. So if only local parties should select their candidate, how are the talented people who move to London to work at Party HQ going to build relationships with local constituency membership and get selected?