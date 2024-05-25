Any reasons why these seats stand out as Torys loses. boundary changes?
Brecon LD are second and fairly close to Con, expect tactical voting. Some prediction models have lib taking the seat, close with Tory.
N Cornwall is a Tory Ld contest and Lab voters will vote Ld tactically. Will be close.
St Austell and Newquay is A Con- Lab battle, Lab are predicted to take the seat in the betting markets and on prediction models.
Plymouth moor view is Jonny Mercers seat and predicted a big lab gain.
Cornwall SE will be a Tory-Lab marginal, itll be close but Lab should take it.