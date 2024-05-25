« previous next »
I wish they had stood firm, the angle a number of papers took on this was so stupid. Now they will feel they have some power over them.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:00:10 pm
The community note is basing it on a search of his profile now using the term "rats" so of course its not going to be on his account because it would have been one of the ones deleted in the 1.2k post purge of his profile before he announced his candidacy. Take it with a pinch of salt all you want but he's not a very nice person and shouldn't be in a position where he can be elected to Parliament under the Labour banner.
I saw that people had archived all his deleted tweets, so I assume those have been easily searched and it's still not been found (hence the Community Note ) but we'll see - there definitely seem to be enough exercised and motivated people who dislike him who should be willing to find and prove it.

All seems a bit factional and weird (and linked to partisans in the topic that can't be discuss) on social media, so think I'll still maintain some scepticism about that one particular tweet. Don't doubt that he's an odd seeming guy though
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaslY8rKJBU
KC Lights, Lapsley - Better times is to be the labour campaign song
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:00:20 am
Dunno about that, she seems pretty popular in Hackney and Im guessing if she wasnt a good constituency MP she wouldn't be well liked. 

Im about to leave the house for the day to go to a Welsh football festival, try not to misinterpret my posts like you did yesterday as I wont be here to correct you  :-*  :wave
:D
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:11:09 am
Bet365 odds for Islington north
Corbyn 1.36
Lab 3.00

Potentially good money to be made there as I think it may be a lot closer than some think.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm
Potentially good money to be made there as I think it may be a lot closer than some think.

Gonna have a look though all the constituencies and see if I can find some value if people are interested, I'll post it on here.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:11:09 am
Bet365 odds for Islington north
Corbyn 1.36
Lab 3.00
I got 4/1 and 9/4 for Corbyn 2 years ago, think he will win. Labour may well win but I doubt it.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:44:15 pm
He's comparing Palestinians to rats

Yes, I see now.

I have no brief for this guy but I'm going to say now that I think the tweet is invented.

It is in its way a sign of how dangerous it is to delete loads of tweets (which he's clearly done). It allows unscrupulous opponents to invent stuff on your behalf and, when challenged, hide behind "he's deleted it".
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 01:48:54 pm
Starmer: "Abbott free to stand as a Labour candidate"

What kind of milky-livered, weak-kneed purge is this?
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 03:36:07 pm
Gonna have a look though all the constituencies and see if I can find some value if people are interested, I'll post it on here.
:)  I kept a little list of Torys who had pissed off their constituents so I could back against them at the election. some of them have gone already  >:( e everything's 1/10 Labour even in seats with Torys with 5000+ majority's, never known anything like it. my main bet was going to be Rees-Mogg losing North Somerset, just on 15.000 majority, senior Tory, hoped for anything around 2/1 for Labour, actual price now. 4/11 Labour. 2/1 Rees-Mogg. give us a break. I expected him to be favourite at least.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm
What kind of milky-livered, weak-kneed purge is this?

It's amazing how Starmer is at once ruthless, conniving and calculating, yet also apparently as weak as two day old beer. Seems the message is, "if you're going to be a cnut, at least be a strong, manly cnut!" :lmao
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:01:50 pm
It's amazing how Starmer is at once ruthless, conniving and calculating, yet also apparently as weak as two day old beer. Seems the message is, "if you're going to be a cnut, at least be a strong, manly cnut!" :lmao

Or that he plays by the letter of the law.

Of course now he'll be inundated with loads of apologies from those people who were screaming hissy fits because Stalin was in charge of the Labour Party and executing everyone who they admired. (Oddly enough while admiring the real Stalin themselves?)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:05:49 pm
Or that he plays by the letter of the law.

Of course now he'll be inundated with loads of apologies from those people who were screaming hissy fits because Stalin was in charge of the Labour Party and executing everyone who they admired. (Oddly enough while admiring the real Stalin themselves?)

Some people find fault for the joy of it I guess. I'm glad I don't lose sleep over this sort of thing anyway. :)
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:00:11 pm
:)  I kept a little list of Torys who had pissed off their constituents so I could back against them at the election. some of them have gone already  >:( e everything's 1/10 Labour even in seats with Torys with 5000+ majority's, never known anything like it. my main bet was going to be Rees-Mogg losing North Somerset, just on 15.000 majority, senior Tory, hoped for anything around 2/1 for Labour, actual price now. 4/11 Labour. 2/1 Rees-Mogg. give us a break. I expected him to be favourite at least.

Brecon to LD
St A and Newq to Lab
N Cornwall to LD
Cornwall SE to Lab
Plymouth moor view to Lab

£1 returns £37.24
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 04:56:12 pm
Brecon to LD
St A and Newq to Lab
N Cornwall to LD
Cornwall SE to Lab
Plymouth moor view to Lab

£1 returns £37.24
Any reasons why these seats stand out as Torys loses. boundary changes?
I think the polls are underestimating the dances if a Tory wipe out inthe south. All those stock broker places in Surrey and the like.. theres a real can e that they could flip red. Not seen much chatter bout it, but I think theres the possibly of something quite unique.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:50:47 pm
I think the polls are underestimating the dances if a Tory wipe out inthe south. All those stock broker places in Surrey and the like.. theres a real can e that they could flip red. Not seen much chatter bout it, but I think theres the possibly of something quite unique.

Gawd I hope so. I want to see a parade of Tories on election night with faces like a slapped arse, trying to explain how they've been so utterly humiliated after delivering the promised land of Brexit to the people.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:17:39 pm
Any reasons why these seats stand out as Torys loses. boundary changes?

Brecon LD are second and fairly close to Con, expect tactical voting. Some prediction models have lib taking the seat, close with Tory.

N Cornwall is a Tory Ld contest and Lab voters will vote Ld tactically. Will be close.

St Austell and Newquay is A Con- Lab battle, Lab are predicted to take the seat in the betting markets and on prediction models.

Plymouth moor view is Jonny Mercers seat and predicted a big lab gain.

Cornwall SE will be a Tory-Lab marginal, itll be close but Lab should take it.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:00:40 pm
Gawd I hope so. I want to see a parade of Tories on election night with faces like a slapped arse, trying to explain how they've been so utterly humiliated after delivering the promised land of Brexit to the people.
It's going to be even better than 1945, when Churchill got his arse handed to him
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 09:15:14 pm
Brecon LD are second and fairly close to Con, expect tactical voting. Some prediction models have lib taking the seat, close with Tory.

N Cornwall is a Tory Ld contest and Lab voters will vote Ld tactically. Will be close.

St Austell and Newquay is A Con- Lab battle, Lab are predicted to take the seat in the betting markets and on prediction models.

Plymouth moor view is Jonny Mercers seat and predicted a big lab gain.

Cornwall SE will be a Tory-Lab marginal, itll be close but Lab should take it.
The Liberals have done well in Brecon and Radnor, held it for a number of years before losing it in 2015 and of course they won the by-election there too in 2019 before losing the Brexit election.

The Liberals should win it but it will probably come down to tactical voting
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 09:15:14 pm
Brecon LD are second and fairly close to Con, expect tactical voting. Some prediction models have lib taking the seat, close with Tory.

N Cornwall is a Tory Ld contest and Lab voters will vote Ld tactically. Will be close.

St Austell and Newquay is A Con- Lab battle, Lab are predicted to take the seat in the betting markets and on prediction models.

Plymouth moor view is Jonny Mercers seat and predicted a big lab gain.

Cornwall SE will be a Tory-Lab marginal, itll be close but Lab should take it.
Thanks Brecon does look interesting, Lib Dem price massive 9/2. wondering why because it will be close. anyway, had a little flutter, win or lose ta.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:44:26 pm
Thanks Brecon does look interesting, Lib Dem price massive 9/2. wondering why because it will be close. anyway, had a little flutter, win or lose ta.
there's probably been boundary changes
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:04:10 pm
there's probably been boundary changes
Yeah they have added to the seat but I cant see how that makes Labours chances so much better as it does look like a toss up between Torys and Lib Dems so I assume tactical voting advice would be vote Lib Dems.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:44:26 pm
Thanks Brecon does look interesting, Lib Dem price massive 9/2. wondering why because it will be close. anyway, had a little flutter, win or lose ta.

Yeah I think LD have been way over priced in Brecon. Unless Ive missed something local at play there.
Cornwall SE will be tight because of the majority Con currently have.
Kuennsberg must be raging that a decision on Abbott running has been made.  However, when youve already decided what will be the key content for the weekend show, why not flog the story to death?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c7220exjzvno
I would guess Faiza Shaheen is going to run as an Independent in Chingford and Woodford Green, so IDS might have a chance of hanging on after all.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:25:10 am
I would guess Faiza Shaheen is going to run as an Independent in Chingford and Woodford Green, so IDS might have a chance of hanging on after all.

ffs
