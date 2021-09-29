I'm not arsed about Abbot. She seems to be kicking up a fuss and desperate to be the centre of the attention. All of this could have been dealt with behind closed doors, and it's indicative of how Labour was under the previous leadership that people chose to air this dirty linen in public.
I don't know if someone has done this without Starmer's knowledge, or whether Abbot has jumped the gun, but it's negative publicity the party doesn't need, and if Abbot had a brain cell between her ears she would pipe down and remember what's at stake here is more than her own personal future.