So the concerns you have about PR, are coming about under a non-PR system, the FPTP system you support?



The biggest concern I have is we don't learn the lessons of the past, the problems we had after the EU Referendum, I would be ok with PR as a trial if we had the chance to reconsider say 10yrs later, everyone should support this as nobody knows what we will be left with under PR. would the people of Scotland be ok with only 10-15 MPs or whatever or would they scream more representation only to be met with howls of how many votes do you want on this, respect democracy.There no perfect system, if the argument is no wasted vote then I prefer AV. been covered why so lets not go down that road again. I haven't read the Owen Jones article, don't intend too either but did he mention the right to consider, he doesn't know what we will be left with either, the mistake is assuming we will be left with MPs who aren't far right radicals. radicals come in many forms and many are Charlatans who wind people up. PR would be a fast lane into a nice well paid job.I could of added more partys but it would bring controversy but it would still happen under PR.