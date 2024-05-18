« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 10:15:53 am
Quote from: Elmo! on May 18, 2024, 09:34:35 am
I'd prefer a hung parliament if it means forcing LAbour into PR. Does that make me a total c*nt?
How would that affect the number of MPs representing Scotland ?

Some of the concerns I had with PR over the last few years have actually become realty now.
We would have a Free Palestine party,  who knows who would be leader, who knows if they would be Charlatans, George Galloway could be leader.

Support Israel party

Support Ukraine party.

True Left party


Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 10:25:54 am
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 10:15:53 am
How would that affect the number of MPs representing Scotland ?

Some of the concerns I had with PR over the last few years have actually become realty now.
We would have a Free Palestine party,  who knows who would be leader, who knows if they would be Charlatans, George Galloway could be leader.

Support Israel party

Support Ukraine party.

True Left party

Galloway is a one trick pony, the taps into Muslim issues, the last time (batley and Spen)  was centred around inclusive sex education, some kids have 2 daddies etc.

He isnt an evergreen politicians

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 10:26:54 am
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 10:15:53 am
How would that affect the number of MPs representing Scotland ?

Some of the concerns I had with PR over the last few years have actually become realty now.
We would have a Free Palestine party,  who knows who would be leader, who knows if they would be Charlatans, George Galloway could be leader.

Support Israel party

Support Ukraine party.

True Left party

So the concerns you have about PR, are coming about under a non-PR system, the FPTP system you support?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 10:49:32 am
Quote from: Elmo! on May 18, 2024, 09:34:35 am
I'd prefer a hung parliament if it means forcing LAbour into PR. Does that make me a total c*nt?

No it makes you normal.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 10:49:59 am
Quote from: Elmo! on May 18, 2024, 10:26:54 am
So the concerns you have about PR, are coming about under a non-PR system, the FPTP system you support?
The biggest concern I have is we don't learn the lessons of the past, the problems we had after the EU Referendum, I would be ok with PR as a trial if we had the chance to reconsider say 10yrs later, everyone should support this as nobody knows what we will be left with under PR. would the people of Scotland be ok with only 10-15 MPs or whatever or would they scream more representation only to be met with howls of how many votes do you want on this, respect democracy.
 There  no perfect system, if the argument is no wasted vote then I prefer AV. been covered why so lets not go down that road again. I haven't read the Owen Jones article, don't intend too either but did he mention the right to consider, he doesn't know what we will be left with either, the mistake is assuming we will be left with MPs who aren't far right radicals. radicals come in many forms and many are Charlatans who wind people up. PR would be a fast lane into a nice well paid job.

  I could of added more partys but it would bring controversy but it would still happen under PR.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 03:28:58 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 10:49:59 am
The biggest concern I have is we don't learn the lessons of the past, the problems we had after the EU Referendum, I would be ok with PR as a trial if we had the chance to reconsider say 10yrs later, everyone should support this as nobody knows what we will be left with under PR. would the people of Scotland be ok with only 10-15 MPs or whatever or would they scream more representation only to be met with howls of how many votes do you want on this, respect democracy.
 There  no perfect system, if the argument is no wasted vote then I prefer AV. been covered why so lets not go down that road again. I haven't read the Owen Jones article, don't intend too either but did he mention the right to consider, he doesn't know what we will be left with either, the mistake is assuming we will be left with MPs who aren't far right radicals. radicals come in many forms and many are Charlatans who wind people up. PR would be a fast lane into a nice well paid job.

  I could of added more partys but it would bring controversy but it would still happen under PR.
As a proportion of the UK population (assuming a total of 650 MPs), Scotland would have 53 MPs. Though, if they would be designated as Scottish would depend upon the precise system of PR.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 03:42:21 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 10:49:59 am
The biggest concern I have is we don't learn the lessons of the past, the problems we had after the EU Referendum, I would be ok with PR as a trial if we had the chance to reconsider say 10yrs later, everyone should support this as nobody knows what we will be left with under PR. would the people of Scotland be ok with only 10-15 MPs or whatever or would they scream more representation only to be met with howls of how many votes do you want on this, respect democracy.
 There  no perfect system, if the argument is no wasted vote then I prefer AV. been covered why so lets not go down that road again. I haven't read the Owen Jones article, don't intend too either but did he mention the right to consider, he doesn't know what we will be left with either, the mistake is assuming we will be left with MPs who aren't far right radicals. radicals come in many forms and many are Charlatans who wind people up. PR would be a fast lane into a nice well paid job.

  I could of added more partys but it would bring controversy but it would still happen under PR.

Are you conflating Scotland with the SNP? Why would Scotland only have 10-15 MPs?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
May 18, 2024, 05:55:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on May 18, 2024, 03:42:21 pm
Are you conflating Scotland with the SNP? Why would Scotland only have 10-15 MPs?
No. my mistake, maths way off.

 I can only see PR working regionally. Constituency's will become bigger but represented by more MPs, I was using this larger constituency's figure forgetting the constituency will have more MPs.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
Were things 'better' from an electoral sense when the Lib dems were relevant. Ie there was a third, mainstream, stable party that stopped it being such a 2 horse race?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
Were things 'better' from an electoral sense when the Lib dems were relevant. Ie there was a third, mainstream, stable party that stopped it being such a 2 horse race?

The Lib Dems have never been relevant. The only time in recent history was the coalition, and things were definitely not better.

The centre left vote has been split between Labour and the Liberals/Lib Dems for a century; it's the main reason the Tories have been in power so often and for so long. The only context where the Lib Dems are relevant is as a tactical voting option to hurt the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm
The Lib Dems have never been relevant. The only time in recent history was the coalition, and things were definitely not better.

The centre left vote has been split between Labour and the Liberals/Lib Dems for a century; it's the main reason the Tories have been in power so often and for so long. The only context where the Lib Dems are relevant is as a tactical voting option to hurt the Tories.
Thanks rb.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
Starmer cooking this morning was very good PR.  Certainly when compared to the absolute horror show that was Sunak on Loose women
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 02:23:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
Starmer cooking this morning was very good PR.  Certainly when compared to the absolute horror show that was Sunak on Loose women

Ill sleep better tonight for knowing that, thank you.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:28:17 am
^ ha ha  ;D
