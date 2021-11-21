Elphicke apologises re comments on her husband's conviction



In a statement on Thursday she said she knew her defection would "put a spotlight on the prosecution of my ex-husband".



"The period of 2017 - 2020 was an incredibly stressful and difficult one for me as I learned more about the person I thought I knew. I know it was far harder for the women who had to relive their experiences and give evidence against him," she said.



"I have previously, and do, condemn his behaviour towards other women and towards me. It was right that he was prosecuted and I'm sorry for the comments that I made about his victims."



It is vital that women can have confidence in the criminal justice system and our rates of prosecution and conviction are far too low as a country.



Keir Starmers mission to halve male violence against women and girls is critical and I wanted to take the opportunity to express my explicit support for Labour colleagues working to realise it.