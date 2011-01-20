« previous next »
Labour Thread * No Gaza *

Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:23:23 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:42 am
No way I let them run in the next parliament as a labour mp though. But if they have a damascene moment and we can use it to fuck the Tories over? Yes please
They'll soon be in the HoL anyway. ;D
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:53:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  5, 2024, 11:03:55 pm
On one hand, I agree with you.

But on the other hand, people do change their minds. And that can help people who voted Tory last time change their minds too.  And if it helps fuxk up the Tories I can differ them for a few months
Both the Tory and the Labour party are very different beasts to what they were so I guess it is possible to find your political ideals being realigned. On the other hand the grand mistress of changing her mind is............Liz Truss so who knows what goes through the average politican's mind when they decide to change course!
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
Sincerely hope this is very targeted to specific seats and doesn't involve focusing on Tory-Leb Dem marginals. Otherwise they'll just be handing seats to the Tories.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/05/labour-to-target-south-of-england-at-general-election-campaign-chief-says
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:27:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:42 am
No way I let them run in the next parliament as a labour mp though. But if they have a damascene moment and we can use it to fuck the Tories over? Yes please
Yep, Labour have to explain how they stand on this, it would be a mistake to turn away EX Torys,  the media would spin it as Labour not welcoming ex Torys while the Torys always welcome all voters.
I would let them walk around with the Labour candidates in Tory majority seats.
This just puts more pressure on Sunak to call a election. a ripple turning into a flood of Tory MPs trying to gain some respect for the future for putting the country first. it's boll. but Labour has to be seen welcoming Torys not turning them away.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:28:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on May  5, 2024, 09:50:40 pm
Dont think Labour should be entertaining too much of this.

I agree, Wakeford was one to cash in on, but then he got selected to run again,  we are supposed to be getting rid of Tories not harbouring them.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 05:28:32 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
Sincerely hope this is very targeted to specific seats and doesn't involve focusing on Tory-Leb Dem marginals. Otherwise they'll just be handing seats to the Tories.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/05/labour-to-target-south-of-england-at-general-election-campaign-chief-says

I would imagine that's what targeting will be all about. Labour isn't going to waste resources in seats where they'll only split the vote. They've not come this far only to do something so braindead.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:19:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May  5, 2024, 11:44:53 pm
Their changing their minds right at the end of this parliament when its likely Labour will win a majority. If they were that way inclined and believed in Labour, they should have made the jump a while ago.

Totally agree.

Politics is full of slippery a-holes.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
on the issue of more defecting Tories, if it turns out that they have also been in talks for months then I can understand it. But if they have just made a snap decision to switch then I agree with the sentiment that it's too little, too late.

They can sit with the opposition if they wish, but Labour shouldn't be offering them the chance of re-election. They need to prove themselves.

I'm really interested to see if this VoNC goes forward.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 08:35:11 pm
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm
Page doesn't exist
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:07:24 pm
The twitter post seems to be talking about a Labour member in the east Midlands. Goodness knows why a party representing east London in the local elections is talking about something happening in the Midlands. It's as though they and their disseminators are less interested in local politics than they are in getting people to not vote Labour.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm
Page doesn't exist

https://twitter.com/NewhamIndParty/status/1787563670014169555

Fixed link.

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:07:24 pm
The twitter post seems to be talking about a Labour member in the east Midlands. Goodness knows why a party representing east London in the local elections is talking about something happening in the Midlands. It's as though they and their disseminators are less interested in local politics than they are in getting people to not vote Labour.

Bizarre that your first instinct to a post where a Labour canvasser calls a voter a 'fucking P*ki' is to go after the account that tweeted it rather than the racist in the video but you do you mate.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:37:56 pm
https://twitter.com/NewhamIndParty/status/1787563670014169555

Fixed link.

Bizarre that your first instinct to a post where a Labour canvasser calls a voter a 'fucking P*ki' is to go after the account that tweeted it rather than the racist in the video but you do you mate.

Didn't watch the video. Looked up the post, and what struck me was the poster ("Newham Independent Party", ie. a party representing a borough in east London) posting about something that happened in the east Midlands (according to the text). Following a local election. Why the fuck is a specifically east London party, purporting to be Independent ie. representing local interests only, digging up extremely local politics half a country away? I don't comment on Scottish politics as it's nothing to do with me.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm
That guy should be nowhere near the Labour Party. I'd expect a Tory who did that to get into trouble as well.

It's fair to ask why a independent party in London is bringing attention to it. It's a local issue to be dealt with locally. No real need to get it drummed up to national exposure unless the idea is to force the party to act. But I guess if you're dealing with racism every day then highlighting it wherever it rears its head is probably an important issue for you.

If a pattern emerges suggesting undue focus on isolated incidents like this involving just Labour activists then it could be seen as sketchy; but for now I think we can only take it at face value.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm
That guy should be nowhere near the Labour Party. I'd expect a Tory who did that to get into trouble as well.

It's fair to ask why a independent party in London is bringing attention to it. It's a local issue to be dealt with locally. No real need to get it drummed up to national exposure unless the idea is to force the party to act. But I guess if you're dealing with racism every day then highlighting it wherever it rears its head is probably an important issue for you.

If a pattern emerges suggesting undue focus on isolated incidents like this involving just Labour activists then it could be seen as sketchy; but for now I think we can only take it at face value.

And the reason why the poster was what jumped out at me was because it was the only comprehensible bit in the original link. I went that bit further and tried to rationalise that link, and the subsequent tweet had a video, which I didn't watch, and some text about the east Midlands, which I'm pretty sure isn't where Newham is.

Maybe posters wanting to talk about Labour should actually post about Labour. Rather than post non-working tweets with videos that need to be watched, with no comment except something catty.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm
And the reason why the poster was what jumped out at me was because it was the only comprehensible bit in the original link. I went that bit further and tried to rationalise that link, and the subsequent tweet had a video, which I didn't watch, and some text about the east Midlands, which I'm pretty sure isn't where Newham is.

Maybe posters wanting to talk about Labour should actually post about Labour. Rather than post non-working tweets with videos that need to be watched, with no comment except something catty.

I agree with you on that. A random poster with less than a thousand posts to their name posting a random twitter link with no other comment than a snarky jibe at Labour is suspect, regardless of the merits of the tweet and its accompanying video.

Newsflash for all concerned: wankers exist, and they support political parties of all types. Nobody here thinks Labour is squeaky clean; but trying to use one incident to paint the entire Labour Party in a bad light is as daft as it is obvious.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:57:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm
I agree with you on that. A random poster with less than a thousand posts to their name posting a random twitter link with no other comment than a snarky jibe at Labour is suspect, regardless of the merits of the tweet and its accompanying video.

Newsflash for all concerned: wankers exist, and they support political parties of all types. Nobody here thinks Labour is squeaky clean; but trying to use one incident to paint the entire Labour Party in a bad light is as daft as it is obvious.

Personally, I'm suspicious of supposed regional Independents commenting on things that should be local politics in a completely different region. I doubt they're as regional or as independent as they claim to be. I suspect they're the current flavour of the alphabet left wing parties I've read about on here; a myriad of different names, all with the aim of claiming that the mainstream left wing party isn't as pure as they say it should be. Except instead of being called the People's Workers Party (or a variant on such), they're now called (region) Independent Party.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm
That guy should be nowhere near the Labour Party. I'd expect a Tory who did that to get into trouble as well.

It's fair to ask why a independent party in London is bringing attention to it. It's a local issue to be dealt with locally. No real need to get it drummed up to national exposure unless the idea is to force the party to act. But I guess if you're dealing with racism every day then highlighting it wherever it rears its head is probably an important issue for you.

If a pattern emerges suggesting undue focus on isolated incidents like this involving just Labour activists then it could be seen as sketchy; but for now I think we can only take it at face value.

When we went out canvassing we always had to introduce ourselves officially and tell them which party we were from. You could be knocking on some person's door who could feel intimidated if you didn't. I'm not sure what I think about it, the language was clear enough at the end and should be condemned if it's genuine.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm
When we went out canvassing we always had to introduce ourselves officially and tell them which party we were from. You could be knocking on some person's door who could feel intimidated if you didn't. I'm not sure what I think about it, the language was clear enough at the end and should be condemned if it's genuine.

Are the mechanisms to deal with the person local or national?
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:13:11 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Are the mechanisms to deal with the person local or national?

Labour were targeting certain areas over the weekend and I assume they would use people from other areas; but as I said before there is a certain way of doing this type of work, as you are representing the party when you speak to people like this. I hope he has sent it to the party for them to look at and then let's see what happens.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm
I agree with you on that. A random poster with less than a thousand posts to their name posting a random twitter link with no other comment than a snarky jibe at Labour is suspect, regardless of the merits of the tweet and its accompanying video.

Newsflash for all concerned: wankers exist, and they support political parties of all types. Nobody here thinks Labour is squeaky clean; but trying to use one incident to paint the entire Labour Party in a bad light is as daft as it is obvious.
That poster has already said on here that they want a tory government too, that they'd at least personally be better off financially and so fuck everyone else, so you're spot on about them

as i happens, that prick Yakoob (who the videographer said he voted for) has doxed a teacher and a school in the replies - living up to his 'joke' in favour of gender based violence. I've no idea if the woman named is the canvasser in the video (or if the woman in the video says what's subtitled, or if the audio is authentic - hard to tell - obviously be a horrifical racist comment if its true!).

thank fuck he wasn't elected, but still not a great prospect for the kids at that school tomorrow morning giving the precedent in the midlands of people 'protesting' like dickheads outside school gates
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
That poster has already said on here that they want a tory government too, that they'd at least personally be better off financially and so fuck everyone else, so you're spot on about them

as i happens, that prick Yakoob (who the videographer said he voted for) has doxed a teacher and a school in the replies - living up to his 'joke' in favour of gender based violence. I've no idea if the woman named is the canvasser in the video (or if the woman in the video says what's subtitled, or if the audio is authentic - hard to tell - obviously be a horrifical racist comment if its true!).

thank fuck he wasn't elected, but still not a great prospect for the kids at that school tomorrow morning giving the precedent in the midlands of people 'protesting' like dickheads outside school gates

As with most hasbara posters, this one has just attacked me and completely ignored commenting on the Fucking Paki comment (or made down played it in brackets - that's it all our deserves. Brackets) in the tweet. Of course he did. It's RAWK.
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
As with most hasbara posters, this one has just attacked me and completely ignored commenting on the Fucking Paki comment
it's in the message you quoted you simpleton ;D

by the way, you should probably tone it down on the sectarian (attempt at and) insult, if you don't want to be kicked off here mr tory (although you do appear to hate RAWK based on several of your posts)
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
As with most hasbara posters, this one has just attacked me and completely ignored commenting on the Fucking Paki comment (or made down played it in brackets - that's it all our deserves. Brackets) in the tweet. Of course he did. It's RAWK.

:lmao )
Re: Labour Thread * No Gaza *
Today at 03:52:11 am
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
Sincerely hope this is very targeted to specific seats and doesn't involve focusing on Tory-Leb Dem marginals. Otherwise they'll just be handing seats to the Tories.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/05/labour-to-target-south-of-england-at-general-election-campaign-chief-says

Targeting Southend and Basildon is laughable waste of energy to be honest. Southend would need a bigger swing than 1997 where Labour still missed out. Demographically it's become a lot older since then too.

If Labour manage to turn a 100 year old Tory safe seat I'll move back there and dine out on hats for a week.
