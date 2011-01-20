« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day

Offline TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2720 on: February 21, 2024, 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 21, 2024, 10:03:42 pm
They're not exactly going to admit it are they?  ;D
But also theyre not going to deny it if its true, as it would unravel really quickly when the inevitable came out
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2721 on: February 21, 2024, 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 09:56:11 pm
He may have done the wrong thing here. But hes done so for decent and honourable reasons. Hes perhaps a bit weak in parliament, but trying to protect MPs was his rationale.
Thats to be applauded
It's what's led to the world we live in today, decent people being cast as evil while the charlatans are seen as the saviours. we saw the extremes in the US with ANTIFA. the people standing up to the Nazis and White Supremacists are the baddies in the eyes of millions.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

  Offline Statto Red
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2722 on: February 21, 2024, 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 09:49:15 pm
Couldnt disagree more

Hoyle is useless, & the worst speaker ever, he allows Government ministers to constantly lie in the commons without any punity whatsoever, likes of Betty Boothroyd would take none of that nonsense from this lot.
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2723 on: February 21, 2024, 10:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 21, 2024, 10:24:12 pm
Hoyle is useless, & the worst speaker ever, he allows Government ministers to constantly lie in the commons without any punity whatsoever, likes of Betty Boothroyd would take none of that nonsense from this lot.
All this can be true. But hes still not a bellend. Bercow? He was a bellend
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
  Offline killer-heels
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2724 on: February 21, 2024, 10:50:04 pm »
Sounds like Labour have threatened Hoyles job and thats why he shat the bed.
  Offline Statto Red
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2725 on: February 21, 2024, 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 21, 2024, 10:50:04 pm
Sounds like Labour have threatened Hoyles job and thats why he shat the bed.

Yeah, sounds like Labour whips threatened Hoyle, in that they would make moves to vote him out as speaker if he didn't allow the Labour amendment, so seems Hoyle was more interested in saving his own skin, than allowing the amendment for decent & honorable reasons, but shit has now hit the proverbial, & Hoyle looks toast anyway.
  • Anny Roader
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2726 on: February 21, 2024, 11:42:19 pm »
Useless speaker, can't say mass.
  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2727 on: February 21, 2024, 11:44:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 21, 2024, 10:22:38 pm
It's what's led to the world we live in today, decent people being cast as evil while the charlatans are seen as the saviours. we saw the extremes in the US with ANTIFA. the people standing up to the Nazis and White Supremacists are the baddies in the eyes of millions.
Off topic, but they have a very broad idea of who counts as Nazis or white supremacists, including pretty much anyone on the right including ordinary citizens at Trump rallies, speakers at universities they don't like and reporters who have the temerity to come to their demonstrations, and standing up involves explicit violence.

They're a bunch of middle class white kids living out their violent power fantasies through 'leftist' politics. Just this week, a court threw out an unlawful riot case against a bunch of far-right nutcases because the defendants could prove Antifa's violence was worse and more proactive and wasn't prosecuted. All it does is make left-wing politics look bad.
  Online oldfordie
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2728 on: February 22, 2024, 12:04:36 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 21, 2024, 11:44:34 pm
Off topic, but they have a very broad idea of who counts as Nazis or white supremacists, including pretty much anyone on the right including ordinary citizens at Trump rallies, speakers at universities they don't like and reporters who have the temerity to come to their demonstrations, and standing up involves explicit violence.

They're a bunch of middle class white kids living out their violent power fantasies through 'leftist' politics. Just this week, a court threw out an unlawful riot case against a bunch of far-right nutcases because the defendants could prove Antifa's violence was worse and more proactive and wasn't prosecuted. All it does is make left-wing politics look bad.
Ive had these sort of arguments in the past, what about ANTIFA attacking them hey. I expect trouble when people stand up to fascists, we had it in Liverpool roughly at the same time as well. nobody attacked the people who fought them in Lime st station, they were praised for it rightly, it might sound hypocritical but I give them a free pass as violence is inevitable when you stand up to these people.
I also think your looking at the way Trump and the far right want you to look at it.
I take ANTIFA to be anyone who stands up to Fascists, it's in the name. ANTI-FACISTS, of course some will be left wingers, some will be from BLM am sure but they are not playing politics here,  there will be plenty of people who just hate fascists and see them as a evil they have to stand up too.
The question is were they standing up to Nazis and White Supremist, one look at Charlottesville leaves no doubt. carrying flags with Nazi symbols. marching with torches in the dark. replicating the Nuremberg rally. chanting Nazi slogans. chanting sick replacement theory slogans.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

  Offline WhereAngelsPlay
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2729 on: February 22, 2024, 12:09:13 am »
Oi!
Nineteen nineties and the nazis are back
Family burnt out in an arson attack
Children lying in hospital dying of their burns
It's about time that everyone learns (to)

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

Germany in the thirties was the same
A life or death struggle - not some kind of game
Learn at least the basics of some martial art
Then you'll be ready when the aggro starts

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

B.N.P. scum marching on your street
They even get elected when they should get beat
Beat off the streets that belong to us
You won't stop them with chants and placards so just


Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

First they came for the Jews
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a Jew
Then they came for the communists
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a communist
Next they came for the trade unionists
And I did nothing to help them because I was not a trade unionist
And then they came for me
And there was no one left to help me

Adolf Hitler himself said that the only way the rise of the German nazi party could have been prevented was if its
enemies had recognised it for what it was right at the start and had smashed it in its infancy with utmost force.
For once we would agree with him - waving placards and chanting at fascists through megaphones
accomplishes absolutely nothing. The only way to stop nazi scum like the B.N.P. is by physically confronting
them and literally kicking them off our streets.

Nazi falls amidst a hall of fists and feet
Stomping out the rhythm of the cable street beat
With our boots on the scumbag's head
The only good nazi is one that's dead

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!

A.F.A. girls and boys block the fash escape route
Now we've got them cornered and they're gonna eat boot
Trying to escape but they just can't manage
Our boots rain in wreaking terrible damage

Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
Bash - bash the Fash!
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

  Offline killer-heels
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2730 on: February 22, 2024, 07:38:33 am »
Hilarious how MPs are coming out now saying how its a scandal we never had a proper debate about this subject and the nerve of the SNP to be pissed off about the debate being lost amongst the politics. The public should be shown how much of a waste of money their mps are.
  Offline Red-Soldier
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2731 on: February 22, 2024, 07:46:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 22, 2024, 07:38:33 am
Hilarious how MPs are coming out now saying how its a scandal we never had a proper debate about this subject and the nerve of the SNP to be pissed off about the debate being lost amongst the politics. The public should be shown how much of a waste of money their mps are.

The people who are tuned in to politics (and those who are not), will be looking at this and thinking what a bunch of pricks, they are.
  Offline killer-heels
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2732 on: February 22, 2024, 08:04:56 am »
On the plus side at least Hoyle will get sacked. He can ask for the British Anthem to be played though as he hands in his notice, that should make him feel better.
  Offline Rob Dylan
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2733 on: February 22, 2024, 08:12:07 am »
All this drama and anger over a meaningless vote that will have no influence whatsoever over government policy. Utterly bizarre
  Offline TSC
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2734 on: February 22, 2024, 08:32:51 am »
Missed all the shenanigans yesterday but caught coverage this morning.  Why did the Tories walk out (if indeed thats true)?
Logged

  Offline stewil007
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2735 on: February 22, 2024, 08:38:15 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on February 22, 2024, 08:12:07 am
All this drama and anger over a meaningless vote that will have no influence whatsoever over government policy. Utterly bizarre

this is what gets me, everybody here is playing politics and arguing over semantics of language.  When the outcome will be, in the grand scheme of what is actually happening, meaningless.

Is Netenyahu (sic) going to wake up this morning and think ' you know what, now the brits have voted this way or that way, i'm going to scale it all back'
  Offline killer-heels
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2736 on: February 22, 2024, 08:52:16 am »
Quote from: TSC on February 22, 2024, 08:32:51 am
Missed all the shenanigans yesterday but caught coverage this morning.  Why did the Tories walk out (if indeed thats true)?

Because the Labour motion/form of words was chosen and not the SNP who brought the debate and they missed the opportunity of shadow front benchers resigning. Thats what all this was about.
  Offline killer-heels
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2737 on: February 22, 2024, 08:55:32 am »
Starmer comes out of this looking pretty powerful. He missed a trick not doing the Klopp fist pumps in front of his benches. I bet he wanted to.
  Offline Sangria
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2738 on: February 22, 2024, 08:57:00 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on February 22, 2024, 08:38:15 am
this is what gets me, everybody here is playing politics and arguing over semantics of language.  When the outcome will be, in the grand scheme of what is actually happening, meaningless.

Is Netenyahu (sic) going to wake up this morning and think ' you know what, now the brits have voted this way or that way, i'm going to scale it all back'

Check out how some who were militant over how anything about Israel must contain certain wording will now argue that it's all pointless because Israel will just ignore it, and it all just shows there's not point in voting Labour. Like I've said before, if anyone takes a foreign affairs issue as the red line on how they will vote, then they'll probably not be persuaded anyway, and Labour might as well just ignore their vote.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Labour Thread. What is 'the norm' any more? Hopefully we'll see it again one day
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 03:27:29 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on February 22, 2024, 08:12:07 am
All this drama and anger over a meaningless vote that will have no influence whatsoever over government policy. Utterly bizarre
"Collective punishment" would cause problems for our Arms Industry.
 
I think Galloway will cause problems for Starmer...Discuss :)
