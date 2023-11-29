I think they will keep throwing shit at the wall and hope something eventually sticks. Sunak playing the smug billionaire, gloating over how well he's doing as PM when the majority of the country experiences otherwise, hasn't really played out for them.The polls have them pretty much flatlined at only marginally above the low point at the end of Truss's brief reign. It doesn't seem that Sunak and Hunt are winning back many of the more moderate Tory voters and the likes of Braverman are acting as recruiters for Reform (their vote share according to the polls has more than doubled since Truss was PM).
I decided to give up on PMQs, then it gets good.Bet Sunak still mentioned Corbyn though
The strange thing about a lot of stuff around this seems to be that people realise that it's the Tories that have put all this shite in place, demolished everything and made life very, very difficult for the vast majority of councils.Then.Conclusion: Blame the Labour councils.
For all for what Starmer and Reeves have initially promised, and then reneged on due to the state of the public finances - to the point that even previously well run counties are teetering on the brink of the trap door.They will still be light years better than the shite we have been served up these past 13 years.Just get the parasites out.
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today. Really belittled him and made him seem even smaller
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
I think today is something of a watershed. Sunak just didnt really have any responses. Nothing has worked, I think he knows hes failed utterly
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today. Really belittled him and made him seem smallParticularly good lines here. Sunak has of course totally fucked up and doesnt seem to have political nouse at al
Alistair Darling has passed away (70)
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Cant believe he was 70, seemed a lot younger then that
I was shocked to see how old Alastair Darling was, he is just what the country needs now, a politician who could keep his calm in very stressful times. As well as that he seemed a very decent man, some really lovely comment about him on twitter. RIP.
His intellect and experience helped him, along with Gordon Brown and the Civil Service, to keep the UK's financial services industry and banking system running during the GFC.My biggest criticism is that that was the opportunity to re-regulate the FS sector. To attach the leash and ball-gag to keep these parasites in line.They chose not to do so - because their politics were too wedded to corporate capitalism.
He came to real prominence in 2009, so he'd have been 56 back then.I think that was about right. That 14 years have flown since then is, I think, what's throwing people.
Daft thing is, everytime he appeared on TV, i could never take Alistair Darling seriously, due to Blackadder Goes Forth, & the in joke over Captain Darling.
Far too much blue stillLabour chilling on 420 is good to see though
%s will add up to less than 100 as they don't include smaller and regional parties (SNP, PC, etc)
Sorry, must have had both open at once
Even the pretence is gone now. https://keirstarmer.com/plans/10-pledges/
A billionaire Tory donor has said Keir Starmer is more receptive to his ideas than Rishi Sunak.John Caudwell was the Conservative partys biggest donor in the run-up to the 2019 general election, during which he gave £500,000 to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons campaign.But the founder of the now defunct mobile phone retailer Phones4U said he could no longer support the Tories in September and remained open to donating to the Labour party after Sunak chose to delay net zero measures. Caudwell said at the time he was beyond shocked at the prime ministers decision to push back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.A billionaire Tory donor has said Keir Starmer is more receptive to his ideas than Rishi Sunak.John Caudwell was the Conservative partys biggest donor in the run-up to the 2019 general election, during which he gave £500,000 to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons campaign.But the founder of the now defunct mobile phone retailer Phones4U said he could no longer support the Tories in September and remained open to donating to the Labour party after Sunak chose to delay net zero measures. Caudwell said at the time he was beyond shocked at the prime ministers decision to push back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.Rishi Sunak and Cop28 delegatesSunak accused of retreating from global climate leadership at Cop28Read moreCaudwell views the Torys net zero position as nothing short of self-sabotage and suggested on BBC Radio 4s Any Questions programme on Friday that the party leader with whom he has most in common was Starmer.Ive met with Keir Starmer and he is more receptive to my ideas than the Tory party, he said. Will that mean I donate? I cant answer that. But what I can tell you is that any party that makes Britain great by having the right policies
Ill donate to.Caudwell said that he had proposed policies to the Conservative party that would put the great back into Great Britain, drive the GDP, drive the wealth for people again, but received a more sympathetic response from the opposition.Speaking to the Sunday Times in September about Sunaks net zero U-turn, the 70-year-old entrepreneur said he was shocked and horrified at the decision.It wont affect me because Ill be long dead and buried, he said. [But] I am very worried about the future. The environmental apocalypse is coming and its coming very, very rapidly.Caudwells growing warmth to the prospect of a Starmer premiership is a considerable about-turn from his position on the previous Labour leadership. He has said that he mainly donated to the Tory party in 2019 because he thought ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell would have been a complete and utter disaster.Writing in the Daily Mail in November 2019, the billionaire criticised Labours plans to raise taxes on the top 5% of earners and increase corporation tax, which he said would quash aspiration, stymie enterprise and drive the nations wealth-creators abroad.
Tory donor says Keir Starmer more receptive to his ideas than Rishi SunakBillionaire John Caudwell open to switching allegiance after criticism of UK governments net zero policyhttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/dec/02/tory-donor-says-keir-starmer-more-receptive-to-his-ideas-than-rishi-sunak
I'm as big a fan of sticking the boot into big business as the next poster, but I think it's a bit disingenuous to highlight the last part of the article when the rest of it pretty clearly outlines Cauldwell's reasoning to be around net zero.
Or this mega wanker who set up shop around where I grew up, ran some of the most hideously unregulated companies of it's time - made a fortune and is now simply playing the game, to garner favour in what is clearly the next government in order to hold influence over what he wishes to see happen. The guy is a massive prick, who would throw his own grandmother under the bus for a few more quid....just google the outrageous mansion he had created in London, and in addition some of the practises he endorsed when in business - the guy is a massive wanker.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]