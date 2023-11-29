« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 29, 2023, 03:17:56 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 29, 2023, 03:08:18 pm
I think they will keep throwing shit at the wall and hope something eventually sticks.  Sunak playing the smug billionaire, gloating over how well he's doing as PM when the majority of the country experiences otherwise, hasn't really played out for them.

The polls have them pretty much flatlined at only marginally above the low point at the end of Truss's brief reign.  It doesn't seem that Sunak and Hunt are winning back many of the more moderate Tory voters and the likes of Braverman are acting as recruiters for Reform (their vote share according to the polls has more than doubled since Truss was PM).



Stephen Flynn said "I appreciate it's difficult for the Prime Minister to empathise and quite clearly can't understand..." (About the difficulties people are having heating their homes)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 29, 2023, 03:32:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 29, 2023, 02:58:33 pm
I decided to give up on PMQs,  then it gets good.

Bet Sunak still mentioned Corbyn though  ::)

Sunak looked like he might cry.
I Think he was regressing to his first year at Winchester.
He could almost taste the urinal cake and feel the hot crumpet burning between his buttocks.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 29, 2023, 03:39:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 28, 2023, 03:01:48 pm
The strange thing about a lot of stuff around this seems to be that people realise that it's the Tories that have put all this shite in place, demolished everything and made life very, very difficult for the vast majority of councils.

Then.

Conclusion: Blame the Labour councils.

Its all Corbyns fault.
And Wokeness.
And Sadiq Kahn, he probably done it as well.

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on November 28, 2023, 06:28:06 pm
For all for what Starmer and Reeves have initially promised, and then reneged on due to the state of the public finances - to the point that even previously well run counties are teetering on the brink of the trap door.

They will still be light years better than the shite we have been served up these past 13 years.

Just get the parasites out.

This is the thing people miss, Starmer and Reeves haven't reneged because they are Tories, they simply have little choice because the Tories and Brexit have done so much damage to every bit of our society.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 29, 2023, 03:42:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 29, 2023, 02:20:21 pm
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today.

Really belittled him and made him seem even smaller
FTFY.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 29, 2023, 03:47:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 29, 2023, 02:48:50 pm
I think today is something of a watershed. Sunak just didnt really have any responses. Nothing has worked, I think he knows hes failed utterly
The Mocking looks forced as well, he's trying to give the impression he's taking the piss out of Starmer hitting back with some good points when he doesn't believe a word he's saying anyway, it's all for the cameras. Labour don't even get annoyed, Starmer and Labours front bench just looks at him in disbelief, you can feel Sunaks embarrassment.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 29, 2023, 03:53:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 29, 2023, 02:20:21 pm
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today.

Really belittled him and made him seem small

Particularly good lines here. Sunak has of course totally fucked up and doesnt seem to have political nouse at al

Words of a PM in waiting today, don't fuck it up Keir.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 29, 2023, 05:09:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 29, 2023, 02:48:50 pm
I think today is something of a watershed. Sunak just didnt really have any responses. Nothing has worked, I think he knows hes failed utterly

It was absolutely brutal. The looks on the faces of the frontbench. Sunak sinking down into his small frame, burying his nose in a ring binder to hide.

It really did feel like the end of something. Even Sunak was blankly laughing along with Starmer's attacks on him by the end. He always struck me as the kind of spineless prick who survived at school by laughing and cheering on the bigger boys when they picked on anyone else other than him. I think we saw a glimpse of that here, he just seemed too dazed to realise he was the one being slaughtered.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 10:37:04 am
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 01:14:43 pm
Alistair Darling has passed away (70)

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 01:17:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 30, 2023, 01:14:43 pm
Alistair Darling has passed away (70)



Cant believe he was 70, seemed a lot younger then that
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 01:45:06 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on November 30, 2023, 01:17:20 pm
Cant believe he was 70, seemed a lot younger then that


His intellect and experience helped him, along with Gordon Brown and the Civil Service, to keep the UK's financial services industry and banking system running during the GFC.

My biggest criticism is that that was the opportunity to re-regulate the FS sector. To attach the leash and ball-gag to keep these parasites in line.

They chose not to do so - because their politics were too wedded to corporate capitalism.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 02:50:57 pm
I was shocked to see how old Alastair Darling was, he is just what the country needs now, a politician who could keep his calm in very stressful times. As well as that he seemed a very decent man, some really lovely comment about him on twitter. RIP.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 02:54:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 30, 2023, 02:50:57 pm
I was shocked to see how old Alastair Darling was, he is just what the country needs now, a politician who could keep his calm in very stressful times. As well as that he seemed a very decent man, some really lovely comment about him on twitter. RIP.

He came to real prominence in 2009, so he'd have been 56 back then.

I think that was about right.

That 14 years have flown since then is, I think, what's throwing people.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 02:55:40 pm
RIP Alistair Darling.  The last Labour Chancellor and at the helm for probably the most challenging period in our lifetimes - including Covid-19 where we were followers of furlough policy rather than innovators.

I agree with others on not realising how old he was, not that 70 is particularly old.  I never would have pegged him as five years older than Shane MacGowan (also RIP).
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 02:58:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 30, 2023, 01:45:06 pm

His intellect and experience helped him, along with Gordon Brown and the Civil Service, to keep the UK's financial services industry and banking system running during the GFC.

My biggest criticism is that that was the opportunity to re-regulate the FS sector. To attach the leash and ball-gag to keep these parasites in line.

They chose not to do so - because their politics were too wedded to corporate capitalism.

I'd be interested if you can find the evidence that they were 'too wedded to corporate capitalism' that sounds like it might be an interesting read.

From a reputable source, obviously, and not one of those batshit crazy consipiracy 'run by twatheads and loons sites'
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 02:59:08 pm
 Daft thing is, everytime he appeared on TV,  i could never take Alistair Darling seriously, due to Blackadder Goes Forth, & the in joke over Captain Darling.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 03:27:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 30, 2023, 02:54:37 pm
He came to real prominence in 2009, so he'd have been 56 back then.

I think that was about right.

That 14 years have flown since then is, I think, what's throwing people.

Could well be.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 03:54:48 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November 30, 2023, 02:59:08 pm
Daft thing is, everytime he appeared on TV,  i could never take Alistair Darling seriously, due to Blackadder Goes Forth, & the in joke over Captain Darling.

Same.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
November 30, 2023, 06:21:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 30, 2023, 10:37:04 am


Far too much blue still

Labour chilling on 420 is good to see though
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
December 1, 2023, 09:21:20 am
Quote from: Wilmo on November 30, 2023, 06:21:26 pm
Far too much blue still

Labour chilling on 420 is good to see though
The question is more what they will be able to do once they get in given the horrendous state of the country's finances.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
December 1, 2023, 01:11:32 pm
%s will add up to less than 100 as they don't include smaller and regional parties (SNP, PC, etc)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
December 1, 2023, 02:43:39 pm
Quote from: filopastry on December  1, 2023, 01:11:32 pm
%s will add up to less than 100 as they don't include smaller and regional parties (SNP, PC, etc)
I think you meant that post for the Tory thread.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm
Sorry, must have had both open at once
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm
Sorry, must have had both open at once
It happens. I expect we all do it from time to time. I know I've done it.

I was just letting you know in case you wished to re-post it.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 06:10:56 pm
Even the pretence is gone now.

https://keirstarmer.com/plans/10-pledges/

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 06:31:17 pm
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm
Tory donor says Keir Starmer more receptive to his ideas than Rishi Sunak

Billionaire John Caudwell open to switching allegiance after criticism of UK governments net zero policy

Quote
A billionaire Tory donor has said Keir Starmer is more receptive to his ideas than Rishi Sunak.

John Caudwell was the Conservative partys biggest donor in the run-up to the 2019 general election, during which he gave £500,000 to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons campaign.

But the founder of the now defunct mobile phone retailer Phones4U said he could no longer support the Tories in September and remained open to donating to the Labour party after Sunak chose to delay net zero measures. Caudwell said at the time he was beyond shocked at the prime ministers decision to push back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

A billionaire Tory donor has said Keir Starmer is more receptive to his ideas than Rishi Sunak.

John Caudwell was the Conservative partys biggest donor in the run-up to the 2019 general election, during which he gave £500,000 to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons campaign.

But the founder of the now defunct mobile phone retailer Phones4U said he could no longer support the Tories in September and remained open to donating to the Labour party after Sunak chose to delay net zero measures. Caudwell said at the time he was beyond shocked at the prime ministers decision to push back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.
Rishi Sunak and Cop28 delegates
Sunak accused of retreating from global climate leadership at Cop28
Read more

Caudwell views the Torys net zero position as nothing short of self-sabotage and suggested on BBC Radio 4s Any Questions programme on Friday that the party leader with whom he has most in common was Starmer.

Ive met with Keir Starmer and he is more receptive to my ideas than the Tory party, he said. Will that mean I donate? I cant answer that. But what I can tell you is that any party that makes Britain great by having the right policies  Ill donate to.

Caudwell said that he had proposed policies to the Conservative party that would put the great back into Great Britain, drive the GDP, drive the wealth for people again, but received a more sympathetic response from the opposition.

Speaking to the Sunday Times in September about Sunaks net zero U-turn, the 70-year-old entrepreneur said he was shocked and horrified at the decision.

It wont affect me because Ill be long dead and buried, he said. [But] I am very worried about the future. The environmental apocalypse is coming and its coming very, very rapidly.

Caudwells growing warmth to the prospect of a Starmer premiership is a considerable about-turn from his position on the previous Labour leadership. He has said that he mainly donated to the Tory party in 2019 because he thought ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell would have been a complete and utter disaster.

Writing in the Daily Mail in November 2019, the billionaire criticised Labours plans to raise taxes on the top 5% of earners and increase corporation tax, which he said would quash aspiration, stymie enterprise and drive the nations wealth-creators abroad.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/dec/02/tory-donor-says-keir-starmer-more-receptive-to-his-ideas-than-rishi-sunak

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 07:50:54 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm
Tory donor says Keir Starmer more receptive to his ideas than Rishi Sunak

Billionaire John Caudwell open to switching allegiance after criticism of UK governments net zero policy

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/dec/02/tory-donor-says-keir-starmer-more-receptive-to-his-ideas-than-rishi-sunak

I'm as big a fan of sticking the boot into big business as the next poster, but I think it's a bit disingenuous to highlight the last part of the article when the rest of it pretty clearly outlines Cauldwell's reasoning to be around net zero.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:05:48 pm
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm
Tory donor says Keir Starmer more receptive to his ideas than Rishi Sunak

Billionaire John Caudwell open to switching allegiance after criticism of UK governments net zero policy

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/dec/02/tory-donor-says-keir-starmer-more-receptive-to-his-ideas-than-rishi-sunak



Out of interest, did you even read your own post?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 07:50:54 pm
I'm as big a fan of sticking the boot into big business as the next poster, but I think it's a bit disingenuous to highlight the last part of the article when the rest of it pretty clearly outlines Cauldwell's reasoning to be around net zero.

Or this mega wanker who set up shop around where I grew up, ran some of the most hideously unregulated companies of it's time - made a fortune and is now simply playing the game, to garner favour in what is clearly the next government in order to hold influence over what he wishes to see happen.

The guy is a massive prick, who would throw his own grandmother under the bus for a few more quid....just google the outrageous mansion he had created in London, and in addition some of the practises he endorsed when in business - the guy is a massive wanker. 
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 12:36:16 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
Or this mega wanker who set up shop around where I grew up, ran some of the most hideously unregulated companies of it's time - made a fortune and is now simply playing the game, to garner favour in what is clearly the next government in order to hold influence over what he wishes to see happen.

The guy is a massive prick, who would throw his own grandmother under the bus for a few more quid....just google the outrageous mansion he had created in London, and in addition some of the practises he endorsed when in business - the guy is a massive wanker. 

Right, but the reason he was mentioned in this thread was to stick the boot into Labour again.

But in this case, judging for the reasons, it's actually to do with Green issues and the Tories lack of anything approaching any want or plan to approach them.
