I think today is something of a watershed. Sunak just didnt really have any responses. Nothing has worked, I think he knows hes failed utterly



It was absolutely brutal. The looks on the faces of the frontbench. Sunak sinking down into his small frame, burying his nose in a ring binder to hide.It really did feel like the end of something. Even Sunak was blankly laughing along with Starmer's attacks on him by the end. He always struck me as the kind of spineless prick who survived at school by laughing and cheering on the bigger boys when they picked on anyone else other than him. I think we saw a glimpse of that here, he just seemed too dazed to realise he was the one being slaughtered.