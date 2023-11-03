If people really want real change for the good then at least acknowledge it when it happens.

Ive seen a massive change in the publics perception of the Tory party, ive never known any thing like it before in decades, the all as bad as each other ignorance had been challenged for the first time ever, the public now frown when Torys tactics of turning the focus on Labour to avoid scrutiny when they cheered and clapped the deflection smears in the past. it doesn't matter if you are left or center left everyone benefits from this, it may change how people vote for decades.

People talk about dragging the Labour party to the left. how about taking the same logic and applying it to the Torys.? how about thinking about dragging the Torys to the left as well. so how do you drag the Torys to the left.

For me the most important thing is the Torys are annihilated at the next election. this is absolutely vital as it will effect lives for decades. even a small Labour majority won't be enough to change the Torys, they have to be taught a lesson they will never forget, the only thing they will listen too is being decimated at the ballot box as they will be forced to face facts, the public now look at them as populists, right wing corrupt incompetent extremists who do only think of themselves. that has to mean they come back with a completely different attitude to try and win the publics confidence again, they will have to move to the left, they will have to get rid of the embarrassing populists who will try and carry on as they are today.

This was on the cards over the last few months, lets hope it stays like that for many years to come.



Starmer will bring in massive change for the good. I doubt he will shout about it from the rooftops though, I hope he does when they are in power going into the following election but not a good idea going into the next election.

There are many ways to help people through the backdoor and am sure this will happen as it did under the last Labour government.

Am very optimistic when it comes to how the people of this country vote in the future, anyone living on the breadline with a tenner a week to feed the family will be the biggest winners when Labour win the next election, a more competent government will help solve many of our problems as well. it will take time for us to recover to where we were before the Torys got in back in 2010.

