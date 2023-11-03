Again, what changes do you think he will bring in? (genuine question)
Does taking people out of poverty count and improving everyone's standard of living, bringing our services back to a level we enjoyed before the Torys took over. they will get a grip of the companys who have exploited our country, the energy companies, water companies.
There are millions of people who are left with around a Tenner left in their arse pockets a week, more and more are being added as inflation hits. kids are suffering, NHS, Education and services a shadow of their former selves. these are the things that matter yet this doesn't seem to be important to some. helping millions of people is just tinkering with the system.
Labour have listed their policys many times but they keep getting ignored. I could copy and paste them but they will get ignored, they said they will tear up non doms, they will clamp down on tax evasion. same with the NHS but it all gets ignored, the get attacked for wanting to privatise when all they want to do is actually help people who are suffering.
I think this is the biggest problem Labour have always had, people can't seem to tell the difference in the Torys ideology and the Labour partys ideology, one wants to screw you in every way possible, the other wants to help you in everyway possible, nothing will change until this sort of thinking changes. they are even accused of moving away from Labours roots, unbelievable, Labour are now defending the same basic issues the Labour party was formed to fight for.
I know Labour will improve lives, that's all they have ever done when they have been in power. even debating this makes me think we have lost our way.