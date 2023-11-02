« previous next »
UK Written Constitution  (Read 863 times)

Titi Camara

UK Written Constitution
November 2, 2023, 01:22:44 pm
The UK doesn't have a written, codified constitution. It is said to an "unwritten" one, combining several different statutes such as

Bill of Rights 1689
Acts of Union 1707 and 1800
Act of Settlement 1701
Parliament Acts 1911 and 1949
Human Rights Act 1998
Scotland Act
Northern Ireland Act
Government of Wales Act 1998

But as we have seen for the past 12 years, the fuckers in charge seem to be able to make shit up as they go along, rewriting rules they don't agree with or flat out ignoring the checks and balances that are supposed to hold those in power to account. That we are supposed to accept, without question, that those in parliament will act in our collective interest and with integrity is pure outdated fantasy and blatantly untrue.

What would you want to see included should the UK ever compose a written constitution? What is the bedrock you want to see this country built on?

A few suggestions from me:

The right to strike protected

The right of free, non-violent protests protected

MPs lying in parliament a sackable offence

Private lobbying of MPs to be an prosecutable offence

(Gross) Misconduct of MPs a sackable offence

Standing down/Ousting of a sitting Prime minister to trigger an automatic general election

General elections to be based on proportional representation

House of Lords to be replaced with an elected House of Representatives

Overseas donations to individual MPs/political parties outlawed

Overseas ownership of press/news outlets to be outlawed
lobsterboy

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 2, 2023, 02:08:58 pm
Become a republic.
Circa1892

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 2, 2023, 04:13:58 pm
Everything you've said could be achieved through legislation through the current system. It's just a wishlist not a constitution.

I can see no real way a constitution drafted now achieves anything. It basically codifies whatever the party in power wants, and then there'd have to be a way in which it could be amended (consensus across the nations? super majority etc) - but it's a blunt instrument.
Nobby Reserve

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 2, 2023, 04:16:15 pm
Shitty foreign dictatorships banned from buying football clubs to use as sportwashing projects.

Graeme

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 2, 2023, 05:19:52 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on November  2, 2023, 01:22:44 pm
The right of free, non-violent protests protected

On the flip side, Id like to see a serious toughening of laws against those who protest by way of obstructing the public going about their day to day business.
Titi Camara

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 2, 2023, 07:12:02 pm
I also add:

All utilities and public transport to be publicly owned

NHS to be wholly publicly owned
Titi Camara

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 2, 2023, 07:13:24 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on November  2, 2023, 04:13:58 pm
It's just a wishlist not a constitution.
I appreciate that but I did add...
Quote from: Titi Camara on November  2, 2023, 01:22:44 pm
What would you want to see included...
Red-Soldier

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 6, 2023, 12:20:45 pm
Better access to the outdoors (a right to roam), with increased protection for wildlife and nature.
bradders1011

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 6, 2023, 01:04:47 pm
OP said it but: House of Lords.

Get rid asap. 100-member upper chamber, hopefully called something a bit more unique and British than 'the Senate.' Maybe the Witenagamot.

Members are distributed proportionally, but cannot have been candidates or held seats in any other elected body. None of this shunting councillors and MPs and failed candidates around. I'd include trade unions in this and industry bodies like the BMA or CBI in this.

Single term limit of 7 years with the aim of taking it out of the 5-year Westminster cycle and to give them time to make longer-term decisions.

Sited in a nice old stately home in the northern Midlands or Yorkshire with annual sessions held in Stormont, Holyrood and the Senedd.
Nobby Reserve

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 6, 2023, 02:36:01 pm
The football season cannot start before 1st September
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK Written Constitution
November 6, 2023, 03:51:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  6, 2023, 02:36:01 pm
The football season cannot start before 1st September

The Football season should run from March to December

Going out in the cold is a mugs game,
Titi Camara

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 10:54:36 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  6, 2023, 01:04:47 pm
OP said it but: House of Lords.

Get rid asap. 100-member upper chamber, hopefully called something a bit more unique and British than 'the Senate.' Maybe the Witenagamot.

Members are distributed proportionally, but cannot have been candidates or held seats in any other elected body. None of this shunting councillors and MPs and failed candidates around. I'd include trade unions in this and industry bodies like the BMA or CBI in this.

Single term limit of 7 years with the aim of taking it out of the 5-year Westminster cycle and to give them time to make longer-term decisions.

Sited in a nice old stately home in the northern Midlands or Yorkshire with annual sessions held in Stormont, Holyrood and the Senedd.
Love all of this!
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 11:05:03 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 10:54:36 am
Love all of this!
But that man who has to walk between the HoC and the HoL with messages (and has to walk really slowly - maybe because of the tights) is going to take forever getting to the midlands.
Sangria

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 11:05:39 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  6, 2023, 01:04:47 pm
OP said it but: House of Lords.

Get rid asap. 100-member upper chamber, hopefully called something a bit more unique and British than 'the Senate.' Maybe the Witenagamot.

Members are distributed proportionally, but cannot have been candidates or held seats in any other elected body. None of this shunting councillors and MPs and failed candidates around. I'd include trade unions in this and industry bodies like the BMA or CBI in this.

Single term limit of 7 years with the aim of taking it out of the 5-year Westminster cycle and to give them time to make longer-term decisions.

Sited in a nice old stately home in the northern Midlands or Yorkshire with annual sessions held in Stormont, Holyrood and the Senedd.

I'd like an appointed Lords, but nominated by a cross-party committee, and with nominees that have not been in the Commons for at least 5 years (the maximum length of one term). With the experience of the past 13 years, I have zero confidence in the electorate valuing ability over electability. Someone like Starmer pre-Commons would be a good example of someone who can do good work there. And there are numerous current and former MPs who have shown capability in examining Bills and proposals. Just don't directly shunt them up.

I'd also like the above committee to weed out the ones who are no longer active or useful. The Roman senate was a repository of experience, and performed superbly as such in the Punic Wars. But even that was periodically weeded out by censors.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 11:11:38 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  6, 2023, 01:04:47 pm

Get rid asap. 100-member upper chamber, hopefully called something a bit more unique and British than 'the Senate.' Maybe the Witenagamot.


How about something even more British, like Senedd or Siambr Uchaf or Ail Siambr
Sangria

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 11:13:16 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:11:38 am
How about something even more British, like Senedd or Siambr Uchaf or Ail Siambr

The current Lords is already All Slumber.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 11:18:16 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:13:16 am
The current Lords is already All Slumber.

 ;D True

should be quite appropriate then
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 11:28:49 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:11:38 am
How about something even more British, like Senedd or Siambr Uchaf or Ail Siambr

Thingwall.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 12:03:00 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:28:49 am
Thingwall.

Similar to the IoM.  North European in origin. Bradders wants something British
Red-Soldier

Re: UK Written Constitution
Yesterday at 12:04:46 pm
Id like representitives from communities, as opposed to political parties.
bradders1011

Re: UK Written Constitution
Today at 09:08:17 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:28:49 am
Thingwall.

Or just shunt the existing Lords to Dingwall. See how many fancy turning up for their day rate in the driving winter sleet.
Elmo!

Re: UK Written Constitution
Today at 09:19:09 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:08:17 am
Or just shunt the existing Lords to Dingwall. See how many fancy turning up for their day rate in the driving winter sleet.

I'm no fan of the Lords but let's not be sadistic about this.
