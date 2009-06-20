« previous next »
Author Topic: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)  (Read 2210 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« on: October 22, 2023, 01:14:17 am »
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #1 on: October 22, 2023, 06:42:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on October 22, 2023, 01:14:17 am


If you go by homicide rates per 100,000 population, for cities with 300k or more and whose countries aren't at war, Mexico have 9 of the top 10. For the rest of the top 20, South Africa dominate among the non-Mexican cities. Then you get to Brazil, who dominate the next tier. That's 3 countries where you don't want to live.

In another table, Fresnillo (Mexico) tops with 202.05 homicides per 100k population. In comparison, Glasgow is the most dangerous city in the UK, with 3.10 homicides per 100k (Liverpool has 1.19, London 1.38). Kingston (Jamaica) is the most dangerous capital in the world with 64.17, followed by Cape Town (South Africa) with 64.00. Another table has it the other way round, with Cape Town (63.00) ahead of Kingston (58.46).
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #2 on: October 22, 2023, 12:14:53 pm »
AKA Cities most corrupted by politicians and police forces.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #3 on: October 22, 2023, 12:47:02 pm »
Baltimore, represent!
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #4 on: October 22, 2023, 12:59:11 pm »
Could 11-13 and a few others not be named for legal reasons? :D
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #5 on: October 22, 2023, 01:40:07 pm »
I'm not surprised to see Johannesburg in there, I've been in South Africa once, and I had two days there, it's possibly the biggest shithole I've ever set foot in, and I lived in Manchester for 5 years!
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #6 on: October 22, 2023, 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 22, 2023, 01:40:07 pm
I'm not surprised to see Johannesburg in there, I've been in South Africa once, and I had two days there, it's possibly the biggest shithole I've ever set foot in, and I lived in Manchester for 5 years!

Depends where you go and what you do there. I lived there for most of my adult life, it can be a beautiful place to experience, as I said it depends where you go. It's also not really a tourist city, it's mainly where people to go to earn money as the salaries are higher.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #7 on: October 22, 2023, 01:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 22, 2023, 01:41:42 pm
Depends where you go and what you do there. I lived there for most of my adult life, it can be a beautiful place to experience, as I said it depends where you go. It's also not really a tourist city, it's mainly where people to go to earn money as the salaries are higher.
Yeah I understand that, I was over seeing a good friend of mine I worked with in Cape Town, I stayed with him and he and everyone else I met warned me not to go to "Jo'burg" (as they called it), Cape Town is beautiful though.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #8 on: October 22, 2023, 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 22, 2023, 01:47:31 pm
Yeah I understand that, I was over seeing a good friend of mine I worked with in Cape Town, I stayed with him and he and everyone else I met warned me not to go to "Jo'burg" (as they called it), Cape Town is beautiful though.

:lmao Capetonians hate people from Jo'burg and visa versa, so no surprises there.

Capetown is beautiful no doubt, it's the tourist city, but it's also got the same problems as Johannesburg, they just hide it better because of the mountain and the ocean brah.

Unfortunately crime is everywhere in SA, no denying that. It's the complete separation of the lower class to upper class. It's a stark divide, so people resort to crime and unfortunately it can be violent crime. Also the corruption in the government leaves a lot of broken promises and people in poverty, coupled with the power issues from Eskom and it doesn't make good viewing.

I went back there last September with my wife and father and we had a fantastic time. Went to Capetown, Kynsna, Johannesburg and Kruger park. Awesome awesome time, and probably will go back in the near future sometime. You take precautions though, don't do stupid things and you should be fine.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #9 on: October 22, 2023, 02:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 22, 2023, 01:40:07 pm
I'm not surprised to see Johannesburg in there, I've been in South Africa once, and I had two days there, it's possibly the biggest shithole I've ever set foot in, and I lived in Manchester for 5 years!

Most of the main South African cities are in the top 20. Mainly in the 11-20 group, as Mexico dominates the top 10.
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #10 on: October 22, 2023, 04:08:47 pm »
Quote
Readers added context:

The crime index used here is based on the perception of the users of the website numbeo.com. The index does not take real crime into account.


https://twitter.com/stats_feed/status/1715698132347126187?s=46

Samies shite sources goes even beyond transfers!  ;D
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #11 on: October 22, 2023, 04:16:23 pm »
HOW DARE YOU!

What is a real crime anyway mate?  ;D
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #12 on: October 22, 2023, 04:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 22, 2023, 04:16:23 pm
HOW DARE YOU!

What is a real crime anyway mate?  ;D

Your posting.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #13 on: October 22, 2023, 04:27:26 pm »
 ;D

Dickhead!
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #14 on: October 22, 2023, 04:31:45 pm »
;D
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #15 on: October 22, 2023, 11:01:30 pm »
I'm surprised Chicago isn't in the top 20 and the highest City in the USA.

Mexico should be classed as a failed State, Cartels run that country. The Politicians and Law enforcement in Mexico are useless against the Cartels.
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #16 on: November 15, 2023, 08:49:55 pm »
Ive only been to 5 of them. Slightly disappointed. Although I dont know why it skips loads of numbers 😂
Offline thaddeus

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #17 on: November 15, 2023, 09:08:11 pm »
I'd still probably holiday in Rio or Tijuana ahead of Avdiyivka or Bakhmut  ;)
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #18 on: November 15, 2023, 10:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on November 15, 2023, 08:49:55 pm
Ive only been to 5 of them. Slightly disappointed. Although I dont know why it skips loads of numbers 😂

Only been to two. And one of them was just the airport. :D

Intrepid explorer I am not.
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #19 on: November 16, 2023, 12:37:34 pm »
I've done #1, 6, 14 and 33.

Only San Pedro was scary.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #20 on: November 16, 2023, 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 16, 2023, 12:37:34 pm
I've done #1, 6, 14 and 33.

Only San Pedro was scary.

Is that Honduras?
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #21 on: November 16, 2023, 01:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 16, 2023, 01:16:29 pm
Is that Honduras?

Yeah. It's one of the ones I've been to as well and agree that it is sketchy as fuck. Do not recommend ;D.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #22 on: November 16, 2023, 01:43:49 pm »
Only one for me, Durban, and I was only there for one night. It did feel a bit scary as the hotel we were in was in a pretty dodgy area.
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #23 on: January 11, 2024, 11:37:49 pm »
Dunno where to put this awful news, so I'll say Tehran to get it on here.


Iran begins new year with dizzying rate of executions
Opinion by Struan Stevenson
10h
© by Tino Romano/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- 2024 began in Iran just as 2023 ended, with a dizzying rate of executions.

A Kurdish political prisoner was executed on Jan. 4 after enduring 14 years in prison. The number of executions recorded in 2023 reached at least 864, according to the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the highest figure in the last eight years and about 34% higher than in 2022, when 646 people were executed. However, as many executions in Iran are carried out in secret, the actual number is likely to be much higher.

The frenzy of executions continued to escalate throughout 2023, with 313 taking place in the last three months of the year. Clearly, this alarming death toll is geared toward frightening the restive population into passivity.

In a further sign of the regime's desperate plunge into misogynist immorality, last week Roya Heshmati, 33, was sentenced to the vicious punishment of 74 lashes, on the fictitious charge of improper veiling. The judiciary's news agency, Mizan, said Saturday, "The sentence was carried out in accordance with the law and the holy Sharia. The specific areas (for flogging punishment) have been clearly specified in the law and the verdict."

The theocratic regime has also intensified its actions against political prisoners and their families. Last week, Iran's longest-detained female political prisoner, Maryam Akbari Monfared, a mother of three, faced a retrial. She was sentenced to an additional three years in prison after already serving 14 years of a 15-year term. Her imprisonment was a result of her efforts to seek justice for the execution of three brothers and a sister in the 1980s, including the 1988 massacre in which 30,000 political prisoners, mostly activists and supporters of the main democratic opposition movement the MEK, were sent to the gallows.

Outside Iran, the regime is responsible for more killings. With the Middle East in turmoil over the Israel-Hamas war, following the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas, the regime is on a crusade of warmongering in the region. Israeli retaliation in Gaza has led to over 22,000 deaths to date, including thousands of innocent men, women and children. Whole towns and cities in Gaza have been razed to the ground, inflaming tensions in the Middle East and worldwide.

But, at the center of this grim litany of assassinations, bomb blasts, drone attacks and outright war, sits the head of the snake: the Iranian regime. Since hijacking the popular revolution that overthrew the sah in 1979, the mullahs' Islamic Republic has exported death and destruction across the Middle East and worldwide. The theocratic regime has poured money, men and military materiel into Bashar al-Assad's bloody civil war in Syria, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the brutal Shi'ia militias in Iraq and the terrorist Hezbollah in Lebanon as well as Hamas in Gaza.

Consolidating their pariah status, the mullahs are openly backing and directing the ongoing drone attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, even launching their own kamikaze drone strike on Dec. 23 against an Indian cargo vessel, the MV Pluto, a chemical tanker flying the Liberian flag and operated by a Dutch entity. The Houthis are an extremist Shi'ite movement, heavily armed and trained by the Quds force. As well as Iran, the Houthis count amongst their allies the usual suspects of Russia, North Korea and Syria.

As the internal situation deteriorates in Iran, resistance units of the MEK have also recently stepped up their activities nationwide. In addition to widespread support at home, the MEK has massive domestic and international backing. Recently, 455 former world leaders, judges, Nobel laureates, United Nations officials, human rights and legal experts and NGOs signed a letter denouncing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's planned participation in the U.N. Refugee Forum in Geneva, forcing him to cancel his visit.

The mullahs fear and loathe the MEK, whom they see as the only viable and organized entity with the wherewithal to topple the regime and restore peace, justice, freedom and democracy to the beleaguered Iranian people. In response, they have launched wave after wave of assaults on the MEK, even resorting to assassinations, firebomb attacks and attempted terrorist bombings in Europe.

Now, in a last desperate bid, the mullahs have launched a bogus trial in absentia in Tehran of 104 exiled MEK members in the hope that their sham convictions will persuade Western democracies to place restrictions on the principal opposition movement to the ruling theocracy.

Reports have also emerged about how the mullahs' regime is using its cyber army to manipulate reports on social media, removing references to human rights atrocities and other crimes. Apparently, many of the edits have targeted the English language Wikipedia page of the MEK, including deleting references to the 1988 massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners, a crime against humanity being investigated by the U.N.

With the blood of innocents dripping from their hands, the mullahs should remember the apt words of U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who said: "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable."

Struan Stevenson represented Scotland in the European Parliament from 1999 to 2014. He served as president of the Parliament's Delegation for Relations with Iraq (2009-14) and chairman of the Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup (2004-14). He is chairman of the In Search of Justice committee on the protection of political freedoms in Iran, coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change, an international lecturer on the Middle East, president of the European Iraqi Freedom Association and author of "Dictatorship and Revolution. Iran - A Contemporary History." The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/iran-begins-new-year-with-dizzying-rate-of-executions/ar-AA1mOgxU?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=ec50148ebca54d56a090ab48280469b5&ei=49
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #24 on: January 12, 2024, 11:24:58 am »
Is Stoke on the list?
Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #25 on: January 12, 2024, 12:46:42 pm »
by way of comparision, 19,000 civilians died in London in WW2, out of a population of 8 million.

Lets crudely simplify that to 4,000 deaths a year
4000 / 8 million  is    50  / 100k


..so living in Baltimore is more dangerous than being bombed by nazis ?    or have i fucked up the maths ?
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #26 on: January 12, 2024, 01:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on January 12, 2024, 12:46:42 pm
by way of comparision, 19,000 civilians died in London in WW2, out of a population of 8 million.

Lets crudely simplify that to 4,000 deaths a year
4000 / 8 million  is    50  / 100k


..so living in Baltimore is more dangerous than being bombed by nazis ?    or have i fucked up the maths ?

Yep I think your maths is off. For a start the vast majority of the civilian deaths occurred during the Blitz which only lasted for about 8 months. Plus the prewar population reduced as people left the city for the countryside.

So if we say 14,000 killed during 8 months from a population of 7million. You would have a fatality rate of 21,000 per 7million, or 300 / 100k
Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Oh that changes it for the bawlmers.  You're safer than londoners were in the blitz !  (but not over the whole war)
