Author Topic: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.  (Read 5324 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #80 on: October 22, 2023, 09:18:40 am »
A true legend.
Rest in peace.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #81 on: October 22, 2023, 11:43:34 am »
Watched this very moving tribute to him last night.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/waaM9QNA6ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/waaM9QNA6ag</a>
Offline Alf

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #82 on: October 22, 2023, 02:09:06 pm »
RIP. pheomenal goalscoring record in International football. 49 goals in 106 games.
Offline elsewhere

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #83 on: October 22, 2023, 02:38:25 pm »
rest in peace
Online darragh85

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #84 on: October 22, 2023, 02:46:46 pm »
I remember watching England games from that era on espn classics. My generation and later generations have a sort dismissive attitude toward players of that era. I suggest to anyone who feels the modern players are vastly superior to go and watch the likes of Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore. They were quality. They would be superstars today
Offline ljycb

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #85 on: October 22, 2023, 03:01:58 pm »
Very sad news. And yes, this country's greatest ever player.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #86 on: October 22, 2023, 03:23:15 pm »
Strange how one family produced 2 polar opposites, one a silky footballing genius, the other a tough no nonsense defender who broke up play, hopefully they are up there enjoying cancelling each other out as I imagine they did as kids
Offline 12C

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #87 on: October 22, 2023, 04:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Alf on October 22, 2023, 02:09:06 pm
RIP. pheomenal goalscoring record in International football. 49 goals in 106 games.

And no pointless stat padding friendlies against farmers teams.
Even Home internationals were serious games back then.
Offline Stubbins

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #88 on: October 22, 2023, 04:02:16 pm »
The very best players just make it seem so easy don't they. It looked effortless when watching on our little 'black n white' tellies.

World Cup 66 was my introduction to football really. Kicking a ball about in the back lane (not a million miles from Ashington) we all wanted to be Bobby Charlton. Except the kid who went in goal and he was always Lev Yashin. Happy days.

Thanks for the memories. RIP 'Wor' Bobby.
Offline Beneath

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #89 on: October 22, 2023, 04:50:58 pm »
Rest in peace.
Online paulrazor

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #90 on: October 22, 2023, 11:36:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 22, 2023, 03:32:36 am
You cant tell me heading those waterlogged leather footballs didnt contribute to him suffering in the end.
yes I can't because it's true

My uncle played for hull and Bournemouth. Born 1928 I think. We were walking home one night after a Liverpool game, the one we won 1-0 at arsenal and mcmanaman scored an absolute belter

Uncle walking home that night said in his day the balls were like leather. In the rain he said it felt like they weighed a stone. Said he still suffered from headaches because of it.

Ended up with dementia. It was awful to see.

Bobby and jack remind me of him and my Dad. My Dad is still alive, got to league of Ireland level but at 86 has dementia now too

If that disease was a person I'd happily do time for assault
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #91 on: October 23, 2023, 04:37:53 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/144504-charlton-recalls-shankly-home-visits

"when the World Cup was over, the Brazilians had stopped at a hotel just round the corner from where I live. I don't know why, but Bill Shankly must have thought to use the hotel. He did and somebody must have told him that Bobby Charlton lived just round the corner from the hotel. One morning, my mother-in-law - who lived with us - knocked on the bedroom door. She said: 'Bob, you have to get up - there's an intruder. He keeps looking in the window.' When I looked out, it was Bill Shankly. It was a Saturday; they were going to play at City, we were going to play at Everton. I said to Norma: 'You better get up, Bill Shankly is at the door'.

She got up, went down and we had a cup of tea. We listened - because you always had to listen to Bill Shankly - and it was just such an event. He must have enjoyed it as well because Norma isn't what you would call a football sage - she likes the game - but she listened carefully to him. He then started to come to our house on a regular basis. If I was away, he would have somebody to talk to. Norma would have thought the world of him, and I thought the world of him as well."

I heard Bobby talking about Bill's crack-of-dawn visit on the radio. He said that Bill was so excited at the prospect of the football due to be played that day and that, even though they'd had a rude awakening, they'd enjoyed the cuppa and a chat.   :)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #92 on: October 23, 2023, 05:06:28 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 22, 2023, 11:36:11 pm
yes I can't because it's true

My uncle played for hull and Bournemouth. Born 1928 I think. We were walking home one night after a Liverpool game, the one we won 1-0 at arsenal and mcmanaman scored an absolute belter

Uncle walking home that night said in his day the balls were like leather. In the rain he said it felt like they weighed a stone. Said he still suffered from headaches because of it.

Ended up with dementia. It was awful to see.

Bobby and jack remind me of him and my Dad. My Dad is still alive, got to league of Ireland level but at 86 has dementia now too

If that disease was a person I'd happily do time for assault


It was like heading a bag of rocks
Online Oldmanmick

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #93 on: October 23, 2023, 05:27:44 pm »
What a great player he was. I was at Anfield in 1969 with my dad when United beat us 4-1 & Bobby Charlton scored an absolute screamer. It wouldn't happen today, but there was applause from all quarters of the ground that day.

RIP Bobby.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epVVtlrB-Js

Charlton heavily involved in all 5 goals that day
Offline 12C

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #94 on: October 23, 2023, 07:27:50 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 22, 2023, 11:36:11 pm
yes I can't because it's true

My uncle played for hull and Bournemouth. Born 1928 I think. We were walking home one night after a Liverpool game, the one we won 1-0 at arsenal and mcmanaman scored an absolute belter

Uncle walking home that night said in his day the balls were like leather. In the rain he said it felt like they weighed a stone. Said he still suffered from headaches because of it.

Ended up with dementia. It was awful to see.

Bobby and jack remind me of him and my Dad. My Dad is still alive, got to league of Ireland level but at 86 has dementia now too

If that disease was a person I'd happily do time for assault
Sorry to hear that mate.
I went to school in the 60/70s and we never got to play with the nice school match balls. We used the old ones with a texture like suede. I can vouch for the way they soaked up water. They hit you you knew about it. Especially on a cold day. Like rocks.
Offline Red46

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #95 on: October 23, 2023, 09:40:25 pm »
Genuine great of the game, thunderbolt strike in either foot, total control of the ball on pitches farmers wouldnt even plant spuds in today they were so bad, game intelligence off the charts and a deceptive change of pace for a little bald fella. Made the game look easy. RIP.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #96 on: October 23, 2023, 10:01:32 pm »
Great tribute to him tonight on BBC North West Tonight with some great stories from ordinary people who had met him, he came across as a really genuine and humble bloke. What a player he was, I think in his day he was probably one of the most intimidating players for his opponents to face not so much as an enforcer but due to his pace, strength and ability to beat a man with quick feet and skill and a shot like a cannon. I think the BBC have a further tribute to him tonight at 22:40:-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0f81tnm/sir-bobby-charlton-the-first-gentleman-of-football
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #97 on: October 24, 2023, 03:45:31 pm »
One of the strange things about getting older is that the number of people who share the same cultural references diminishes as time rolls on, quite often I hear of people famous in the 1930s who have died and that helps me imagine how younger people feel when someone I am aware of (but younger people are not) dies.
It is difficult to overstate how the name Bobby Charlton resonated across the whole of football when I was younger and he was probably the bridge between the football that existed in black and white (and thats not just in terms of colour) and what we see as now as modern football. The 60s changed so much in British Culture and it almost feels like it lit up in many ways a world that was still connected to the Victorian world.
When you see Busbys babes in the 50s and see how that shifted to George Best and his ilk, someone who would not be that out of place today, you can see that starkly. In terms of how the game was played, how footballers lifestyles changed and how supporters behaved. From celebrating goals with a handshake to cynical tactics and cheating (imported from Europe and South America), from players going on the bus to the match and living in suburban semis to out on the town and glamour, from wooden rattles and wearing a suit to the match, to crowd trouble and unfriendly rivalry, everything changed.
Bobby Charlton strode across that gap, he strode across from Munich to Wembley Glory (twice), he strode across from Duncan Edwards to George Best and from Matt Busby and the gentleman managers (Mercer/Nicholson/Mee/Stein) to Tommy Docherty and a new way of managing (Clough/Allison).
Before Charlton, clubs and players were often friends not deadly rivals and could be seen to be so, Busby was Paisleys best mate and Busby captained Liverpool, no terrace rivalry of the type weve seen since the 70s. He was not the reason for that but was the epitome of what that looked like and he carried that on through his life until this week. Because of his shot, regardless of who you supported, kids smashed the ball towards goal while shouting AND CHARLTON SCORES FROM NOWHERE.
Hes probably the last link to that world, at least in terms of profile and, I think, because of his experience in Munich (an event that should never be forgotten or treated lightly), he had aged before his time such that he carried over more maturity than any other 22 year old would normally do. He always carried himself with great dignity, whilst sometimes inhabiting waters in which the others around him singularly failed to do and in that respect (whatever you think of our outdated feudal monarchy) it feels the same way the queen was viewed relative to her family. With Pele dying last year I think the living connection to the 1950s is gone now whilst the connection to the 60s feels different even though it lives on. The most iconic name in British Football and probably always will be. We probably started missing Bobby Charlton in 1974 without knowing it and I think football as a whole is poorer for the likes of him not being around.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #98 on: October 24, 2023, 04:51:22 pm »
Hopefully they give him a good ovation tonight.
Online oojason

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #99 on: October 24, 2023, 08:21:01 pm »

'Man Utd with a touching pre-match tribute for Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford ❤️ #UCL' - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1716894495940264299 (2 minute video)





Offline AndyInVA

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #100 on: October 24, 2023, 08:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 23, 2023, 05:06:28 pm

It was like heading a bag of rocks

They never felt like rocks to me, more like heading an actual medicine ball from the gym. just a very heavy solid object
Offline RedSince86

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #101 on: October 24, 2023, 11:13:12 pm »
Fantastic video posted a year ago.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IwnQZ4um0UA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IwnQZ4um0UA</a>
Online paulrazor

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #102 on: October 25, 2023, 08:14:05 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 24, 2023, 08:22:12 pm
They never felt like rocks to me, more like heading an actual medicine ball from the gym. just a very heavy solid object
He didnt mean it literally but certainly we can all agree it was more than a bit unpleasant

Certainly a lot worse than today.
Offline androulla

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #103 on: October 25, 2023, 04:52:10 pm »
RIP Sir Bobby. A gentleman and football legend.
Online duvva 💅

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #104 on: October 27, 2023, 12:14:31 am »
Its not a big deal, but Im slightly disappointed that its not a minutes silence on Sunday. Never been a big fan of the minutes applause, but feels like this is one where a silence would be more appropriate and Im fairly confident would be respected immaculately
Offline Samie

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #105 on: October 27, 2023, 08:24:32 pm »
Offline John C

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 08:30:10 pm »
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:58:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 27, 2023, 12:14:31 am
Its not a big deal, but Im slightly disappointed that its not a minutes silence on Sunday. Never been a big fan of the minutes applause, but feels like this is one where a silence would be more appropriate and Im fairly confident would be respected immaculately

From the city end? I mean seriously
Online duvva 💅

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #108 on: Today at 10:21:18 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:58:00 pm
From the city end? I mean seriously
I was talking about at our game with Forest.
Cant recall as its not there now but think I was responding to a post before me that had given details of what would happen at Anfield.

Assumed there would be a minutes silence for him in general, but it seems a minutes applause is the way they are going now.
Cant imagine any group of fans inc City would have had a problem respecting it
