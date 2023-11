Spoiler

Was really pleased they found a way to retain Pete’s Venom powers even after he’d got rid of the symbiote. Felt such a downgrade to go back to his normal powers so very welcome when he got them back via Mr Negative.



Curious to see where they go with it in the inevitable third game. Storywise you can see the direction - Green Goblin as the big villain, naturally. Plus Carnage and Chameleon, unless one of them is the focus of a DLC for this game. And presumably a third playable Spidey with the intro of Cindy Moon at the end who is apparently better known as Silk.



But more curious what they’d do to evolve the city and how you play. Do they just make it a full five boroughs thing? New York is so central to Spidey that you can’t imagine them putting him anywhere else.