Author Topic: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned  (Read 2649 times)

On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« on: October 17, 2023, 09:05:36 am »
As a frequent user of buses, I was interested to read this recently.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/oct/06/liverpool-announces-it-will-bring-buses-back-under-public-control

Can anyone explain what this will mean for passengers, will it be a good or bad move? If I understand it correctly, does it mean independent bus companies can start operating in the city again? I vaguely remember buses like Fareway (yellow and blue) and CMT (red single deckers), or does it mean the likes of Arriva and Stagecoach can still hold the monopoly on how much they charge and where the routes go?

I've read a few comments saying Steve Rotheram is just jumping onto Andy Burnham's bandwagon and copying what they have done in Manchester.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #1 on: October 17, 2023, 09:57:12 am »
They've just come into being in Bolton and Wigan GM boroughs, my neck of the woods, and thus far the difference is they're wrapped in yellow. I'm very happy with the change though - the aim is that bus, train and Metrolink is integrated, with a single tap in/out system like Oyster in that London. Fares are also easier and capped, rather than it becoming dear if you're changing busses between different companies.

I think real change will be noticed if bus frequency and/or more, better routes are put in with subsidy, where private firms wouldn't take the profitability. There are loads of services on the periphery of Greater Manchester that are hourly where every half hour would be far easier to use.

If Liverpool can get it set up to work with bus and Merseyrail combined to lower fares it should be worth it.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #2 on: October 17, 2023, 11:27:49 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 17, 2023, 09:57:12 am
They've just come into being in Bolton and Wigan GM boroughs, my neck of the woods, and thus far the difference is they're wrapped in yellow. I'm very happy with the change though - the aim is that bus, train and Metrolink is integrated, with a single tap in/out system like Oyster in that London. Fares are also easier and capped, rather than it becoming dear if you're changing busses between different companies.

I think real change will be noticed if bus frequency and/or more, better routes are put in with subsidy, where private firms wouldn't take the profitability. There are loads of services on the periphery of Greater Manchester that are hourly where every half hour would be far easier to use.

If Liverpool can get it set up to work with bus and Merseyrail combined to lower fares it should be worth it.

Nice one Bradders, that sounds decent if thats what they achieve.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #3 on: October 17, 2023, 07:48:11 pm »
It means any newly created bus company won't be able to apply to operate a seemingly profitable route which often resulted in multiple buses chasing each other in to town.
There was a time when we has more that half a dozen operators - Merseybus; Merseyline, Liverbus and Liverline were just some of them. Arriva eventually swept most of them up.

The Liverpool City Region transport unit (like the old MPTE) will determine bus routes, frequencies and prices. There won't be a significant amount of change at first beside perhaps the colour & branding of the buses.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #4 on: October 17, 2023, 09:28:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 17, 2023, 07:48:11 pm
It means any newly created bus company won't be able to apply to operate a seemingly profitable route which often resulted in multiple buses chasing each other in to town.
There was a time when we has more that half a dozen operators - Merseybus; Merseyline, Liverbus and Liverline were just some of them. Arriva eventually swept most of them up.

The Liverpool City Region transport unit (like the old MPTE) will determine bus routes, frequencies and prices. There won't be a significant amount of change at first beside perhaps the colour & branding of the buses.

After buying MTL, Arriva were forced to sell off Gillmoss depot which became Glenvale Transport LTD, however Glenvale were a bunch of cowboys would have gone bankrupt had they not sold out to Stagecoach in 2005.

DB currently own Arriva, but sounds like they're selling Arriva to an equity investment firm
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/deutsche-bahn-close-to-signing-1-68-bn-deal-to-sell-arriva-to-i-squared-sources/ar-AA1i9RPP?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=bb88a2dda9d5421d9e2071b22888b60f&ei=19

 
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #5 on: November 11, 2023, 01:12:46 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 17, 2023, 09:57:12 am
They've just come into being in Bolton and Wigan GM boroughs, my neck of the woods, and thus far the difference is they're wrapped in yellow. I'm very happy with the change though - the aim is that bus, train and Metrolink is integrated, with a single tap in/out system like Oyster in that London. Fares are also easier and capped, rather than it becoming dear if you're changing busses between different companies.

I think real change will be noticed if bus frequency and/or more, better routes are put in with subsidy, where private firms wouldn't take the profitability. There are loads of services on the periphery of Greater Manchester that are hourly where every half hour would be far easier to use.

If Liverpool can get it set up to work with bus and Merseyrail combined to lower fares it should be worth it.

Went out in Manc last weekend, were meeting mates in Sale first, so got a taxi in as it easier than bus to Stretford and Tram to Sale (and cheaper), then Metrolink to St Peters Square, struggled with the zones, luckily mate uses the Trams a lot, so ended up buying an all day ticket, then bus home. Taxi was £10, tram was about £8 for both of us and bus £4. Once they get an Oyster type system in, it'll be a lot better and hopefully they can reduce the prices on the trams, to encourage more PT use.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #6 on: June 18, 2024, 10:21:36 am »
Manchester via tram is easy enough, I used to work in Sale and the city

Our buses though still reliable. So many into town from Smithdown

I don't forsee a downgrade in services for an area this busy
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #7 on: June 18, 2024, 08:56:30 pm »
I really hope Stagecoach can be fucked off out of the city. They have a bad habit of loitering in bus stops when you're in a hurry, even when they're supposedly already running late.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #8 on: June 19, 2024, 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 18, 2024, 08:56:30 pm
I really hope Stagecoach can be fucked off out of the city. They have a bad habit of loitering in bus stops when you're in a hurry, even when they're supposedly already running late.
Forever sat in the ones on Lord Street.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #9 on: July 1, 2024, 05:43:13 pm »
I see the new yellow metro buses run by Arriva have started to appear. I'm sure it was mentioned somewhere in the news that L1 bus station would be closing for resurfacing work, but as I don't read the news it caught me by surprise. ;D
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #10 on: August 1, 2024, 11:22:11 pm »
me bird (southern) laughed at the Dingle Circular, for the name alone

the People's Bus, the number 4!

Have to confess I've never gotten it. Goes all round the houses (literally)
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #11 on: August 3, 2024, 12:08:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  1, 2024, 11:22:11 pm
me bird (southern) laughed at the Dingle Circular, for the name alone

the People's Bus, the number 4!

Have to confess I've never gotten it. Goes all round the houses (literally)

It's run by Stagecoach now. Apparently the people weren't interested 👀
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #12 on: August 3, 2024, 05:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  3, 2024, 12:08:15 pm
It's run by Stagecoach now. Apparently the people weren't interested 👀

I admit it, I am guilty!

Stagecoach though. One of the worse fates...
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #13 on: August 3, 2024, 10:01:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  1, 2024, 11:22:11 pm
me bird (southern) laughed at the Dingle Circular, for the name alone

the People's Bus, the number 4!

Have to confess I've never gotten it. Goes all round the houses (literally)


It's not a busy service, it nearly got removed a couple of years ago.  It one of those that aren't financially viable on their own, but needed by enough people that it has to continue as a service. There's always a few people who use it to go shopping, the doctors, even just to the train station. Mostly older or just not good at walking.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #14 on: August 3, 2024, 11:02:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  3, 2024, 10:01:18 pm

It's not a busy service, it nearly got removed a couple of years ago.  It one of those that aren't financially viable on their own, but needed by enough people that it has to continue as a service. There's always a few people who use it to go shopping, the doctors, even just to the train station. Mostly older or just not good at walking.

Yeah. It's one of the slow, winding routes that goes through a number of neighbourhoods. Sometimes I'll get it if there's a long wait for the 82, or if I just feel like a change of scene. Sometimes it's useful to be taken straight to the Albert Dock.

It has most of the original route of one of the SMART buses from 25 years ago.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #15 on: August 3, 2024, 11:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  3, 2024, 12:08:15 pm
It's run by Stagecoach now. Apparently the people weren't interested 👀

The owners sold Peoplesbus to Stagecoach a couple of years ago, which is why it's now a Stagecoach route, Stagecoach have buses in the Peoplesbus livery which haven't been painted into Stagecoach livery yet.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #16 on: August 4, 2024, 01:01:14 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  3, 2024, 11:11:31 pm
The owners sold Peoplesbus to Stagecoach a couple of years ago, which is why it's now a Stagecoach route, Stagecoach have buses in the Peoplesbus livery which haven't been painted into Stagecoach livery yet.

I've not seen any 4/4As in Peoplesbus livery for a while.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #17 on: August 4, 2024, 07:03:11 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  4, 2024, 01:01:14 am
I've not seen any 4/4As in Peoplesbus livery for a while.

According to bustimes.org, it's the double deckers that are still in Peoplesbus livery, the single decks have been repainted into Stagecoach livery.
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #18 on: August 4, 2024, 12:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August  4, 2024, 07:03:11 am
According to bustimes.org, it's the double deckers that are still in Peoplesbus livery, the single decks have been repainted into Stagecoach livery.

Ah right, thanks. Thinking about it now, it seems to me that a lot of the 4/4As are now standard Stagecoach single deckers, with a few re-liveried Peoplebus vehickles sprinkled in. I guess they're getting new paint jobs and will be reintroduced gradually. :)
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #19 on: August 4, 2024, 12:38:35 pm »
I've only ever seen it in People's Bus livery, always a single decker I think. Maybe I've seen the same one going round and round
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #20 on: August 11, 2024, 09:38:12 pm »
Ive just come back from holidaying on a small Greek island. The buses run every 5 minutes. Fully air conned and run from 06:00 to 00:00 every day even a Sunday. Want to get a bus in the uk on a Sunday fkn forget it!
Re: On the Buses - Deregulation Overturned
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
Seen a 4 in Stagecoach livery so I am now exposed as the total liar I am now

researching other countries for my xmas break

was Turkey, now Tenerife

Literally everywhere has better buses than us
