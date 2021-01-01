As a frequent user of buses, I was interested to read this recently.Can anyone explain what this will mean for passengers, will it be a good or bad move? If I understand it correctly, does it mean independent bus companies can start operating in the city again? I vaguely remember buses like Fareway (yellow and blue) and CMT (red single deckers), or does it mean the likes of Arriva and Stagecoach can still hold the monopoly on how much they charge and where the routes go?I've read a few comments saying Steve Rotheram is just jumping onto Andy Burnham's bandwagon and copying what they have done in Manchester.