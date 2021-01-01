@BrissyRed, I've spoken to a few people who've worked with indigenous communities that also voted Hard No based on their anger at corruption in land councils etc. This is where I think the Voice proponents missed a trick, by not emphasising how they would seek to bring greater transparency and accountability to regional funding (and I think they would have, if only due to the increased scrutiny from disgruntled No campaigners). The opposition have seized on this by announcing they will push for greater auditing, which I agree with. The Voice campaign was too happy-clappy and should have shown a bit more tough love. The Voice principles declared that representatives would be elected by communities and would be gender- and age-balanced, which you'd hope would mean taking the balance of power away from corrupt leaders that I'm assuming are mostly older and male. Honestly, these doubts about existing power structures are the kind of reasons for No that I respect. It's all these lazy soundbites about "not enough info" and "it's divisive" that annoy me more.



Funnily enough a greater proportion of the elders I had and have dealings with are female, probably 70/30 which I think is due to the far greater mortality rate of male Aboriginals.The problem with the communities themselves voting for the voice representatives is their own culture would prevent the right people being voted in. The younger generation will always defer to the elders and it's generally the elders that are the problem.