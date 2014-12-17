Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup fixture against AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday November 1.Location: Vitality StadiumKick-off: 7.45pm GMTAllocation: 1,313 Disabled allocation: 11 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices:Adult: £32Over 65: £18*Full Time Students: £18Young Adult (Under 21): £18**Juniors (16 and under): £6Price Notes:* Full time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.**Juniors must produce their Junior, Teen or Mighty Red Official Membership NFC pass at the turnstile. Juniors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking.Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £3/£5 for adults and £2/£3 for concessions.Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.Ticket Sales: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during seasons 2014/15  2019/20 and 2022/23.Please note that tickets purchased during season 2021/22 (due to the Covid 19 pandemic) and season 2019/20 (due to LFCs participation in the FIFA World Cup), are not used as credits. Manchester City (22.12.2022) MK Dons (25.09.2019) Leicester City (19.09.2017) Southampton (11.01.2017) Derby County (20.09.2016) Burton Albion (23.08.2016) Stoke City (05.01.2016) Southampton (02.12.2015) Chelsea (27.01.2015) Bournemouth (17.12.2014)First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 10 of the above games: from 8.15am Thursday October 12 until 10.30am Friday October 13.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded nine of the above games: from 11am until 1.30pm Friday October 13.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.ONLY IN THE EVENT THAT TICKETS REMAINThird sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded eight of the above games: from 2pm Friday October 13 until 7.30am Monday October 16.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.If tickets still remain, updates on further sales will be published here at midday Monday October 16, for a potential further sale on Tuesday October 17.Hospitality Members:Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.