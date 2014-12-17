« previous next »
Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup fixture against AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday November 1.

Location: Vitality Stadium

Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT

Allocation: 1,313 Disabled allocation: 11 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult: £32
Over 65: £18
*Full Time Students: £18
Young Adult (Under 21): £18
**Juniors (16 and under): £6

Price Notes:

* Full time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.

**Juniors must produce their Junior, Teen or Mighty Red Official Membership NFC pass at the turnstile. Juniors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking.

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £3/£5 for adults and £2/£3 for concessions.
Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.

Ticket Sales: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during seasons 2014/15  2019/20 and 2022/23.

Please note that tickets purchased during season 2021/22 (due to the Covid 19 pandemic) and season 2019/20 (due to LFCs participation in the FIFA World Cup), are not used as credits.

 Manchester City (22.12.2022)
 MK Dons (25.09.2019)
 Leicester City (19.09.2017)
 Southampton (11.01.2017)
 Derby County (20.09.2016)
 Burton Albion (23.08.2016)
 Stoke City (05.01.2016)
 Southampton (02.12.2015)
 Chelsea (27.01.2015)
 Bournemouth (17.12.2014)

First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded 10 of the above games: from 8.15am Thursday October 12 until 10.30am Friday October 13.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded nine of the above games: from 11am until 1.30pm Friday October 13.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

ONLY IN THE EVENT THAT TICKETS REMAIN

Third sale: Season Ticket Holders and Members who recorded eight of the above games: from 2pm Friday October 13 until 7.30am Monday October 16.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

If tickets still remain, updates on further sales will be published here at midday Monday October 16, for a potential further sale on Tuesday October 17.

Hospitality Members:

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/afc-bournemouth-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-ticket-details
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
I messaged the live chat and to check if I was eligible, it took about 10 minutes.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Tickets £2 more expensive than a PL away, then.
Got 8 out of ten any chance you reckon?
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: MKB on October 10, 2023, 03:48:21 pm
Tickets £2 more expensive than a PL away, then.
1st time in 7 years that we've been charged more than £30 for a domestic away.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Probs about 20 to 30 tickets in 2nd sale.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: End Product on October 10, 2023, 04:03:26 pm
Got 8 out of ten any chance you reckon?
No
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Bit steep that, cheeky buggers!
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: DougLFC94 on October 10, 2023, 04:29:18 pm
Probs about 20 to 30 tickets in 2nd sale.
Hard to say how many have fallen down the ladder though as that Bournemouth match was 9 years ago...a lot can change in that time although we'll find out on Thursday.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
I'm guessing chances on 7 are slim (to none). :(
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Given the fact that its fucking miles away, midweek and in the league cup I suspect theyll be a fair few spares flying around.

Both helpful and infuriating in equal measure given the fact that part of the reason people are reliant on spares in the first place is due to people doing this every season.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Got a Travelodge in Christchurch for 33 quid.  Can't be arsed driving there and back in one hit.

Travelodges in Bournemouth center are also quite cheap atm.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
New ticket page purchase one today
Refused my card a few times  gyving me  a weird code as a  reason - then worked out the payment page was removing my first name from the details box as the transaction was being made for whatever nutty reason ...never a dull day
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
All done  8) Hopefully the 2nd sale tomorrow is as easy although I doubt it!
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Ours 75 sorted in 22, the other 22 tomorrow  8)
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Got blocked - first time ever. On speaking to live chat its because I tried to 'check' if other family members were eligible.(who it turns out are not)

Live chat suggested another device. All sorted.

Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: ABJ on October 12, 2023, 08:21:17 am
All done  8) Hopefully the 2nd sale tomorrow is as easy although I doubt it!
Reckon you can let us know the availability later this afternoon please?

My mates hopefully getting one tomorrow for me, after losing Arsenal/United due to the Anfield Road shambles will be hoping for some good fortune here.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: Hij on October 12, 2023, 11:52:11 am
Reckon you can let us know the availability later this afternoon please?

My mates hopefully getting one tomorrow for me, after losing Arsenal/United due to the Anfield Road shambles will be hoping for some good fortune here.
Will check in the morning before it goes off sale at 1030 Tom as a few fair will be sold between now and then still.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
What was the Burton Albion allocation in 2016?
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: ABJ on October 12, 2023, 12:10:02 pm
Will check in the morning before it goes off sale at 1030 Tom as a few fair will be sold between now and then still.

Cheers. Having Burton should help a lot you'd imagine if he's gonna have a chance!
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
That was nice and easy
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 11:05:25 am
That was nice and easy

How's it looking? Any slim chance of an 8 sale?
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Sold out. Sake
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Its not showing up for me, but I know I have all 9. Or is it sold out now?
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: adwhite40 on Yesterday at 11:07:17 am
Sold out. Sake

Bollocks. :( Have to hope for some spares floating about.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Don't stop. Just got one.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Managed to get 1 at 11.02. Very lucky today.

First time in a non guaranteed sale this season. Is there normally a pre queue? There wasnt in any of those sales I was in last season
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Also just managed to get one at 11.21. Get in.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Quote from: ABJ on October 12, 2023, 08:21:17 am
All done  8) Hopefully the 2nd sale tomorrow is as easy although I doubt it!
Done!
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Easy as fuck  8)
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Managed to get 4 singles so they are still popping up. Had to buy two as I was running out of time, then went back in. Was losing hope!
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Saying sold out now, no 8 sale. :(
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Id easily catch a 0645 train from Lime Street on Thursday morning if I was on the supporters coach back to Arkles after the match wouldnt I? Say worst case scenario with pens happening.

Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Didnt get in until 11:03 so used the automatic seat selection option and bingo our 4 appeared. Never used this before, but will be doing again especially in the non-guaranteed sales with small allocations.
Re: Bournemouth away in the LC selling details
Yeah definitely best option for a sale like yesterday.
