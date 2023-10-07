Theres a scene in Distant Voices, Still Lives from what i remember when its night time and you hear someone shout 'Goonight Mr Campbell'



That was my Grandad they were talking to



Also, was on then phone to my Mam earlier to tell her about TD passing, she starts telling me the tragic things that happened in the street and starts going on about a woman called Doreen who was My Mams older sisters age, played by Pauline Quirk (Birds of a feather). Her real name was Doreen Mathers and lived with her Mam till her Mam passed, later ending up in the Cottage Homes.





