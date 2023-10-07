« previous next »
RIP Terence Davies  (Read 413 times)

Midget

  R Kelly's love rival
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,099
  • JFT96
RIP Terence Davies
October 7, 2023, 05:25:06 pm
RIP Terence Davies.

Great director of beautiful films, such as Distant Voices, Still Lives, The Long Day Closes and The House of Mirth. Maybe the best director to come out of Liverpool.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 40,964
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #1 on: October 7, 2023, 06:06:52 pm
Fucking hell, he was my mams mate as a kid. Lived on the same street on Kensington street in Kenny. Used to put on little stage shows on his cellar and charge people a penny or something to see his shows.

R.I.P. Mate.
Only Me

  Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,247
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #2 on: October 7, 2023, 06:58:08 pm
Ah that's sad news.

Of time and the city is one of my fave films ever.
kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,979
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #3 on: October 7, 2023, 08:37:16 pm
Sad news. I just watched Of Time & The City a few years back. It's an amazing piece of work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHF3FR1IWUw

RIP.
FlashingBlade

  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,641
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #4 on: October 7, 2023, 11:00:21 pm
Its amazing how Liverpool makes so much fuss over its famous sons and daughters....yet a bona fide artists like Davies is unknown to many


sad news...he was a poet and cinema was his medium.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 40,964
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #5 on: October 7, 2023, 11:47:44 pm
Theres a scene in Distant Voices, Still Lives from what i remember when its night time and you hear someone shout 'Goonight Mr Campbell'

That was my Grandad they were talking to

Also, was on then phone to my Mam earlier to tell her about TD passing, she starts telling me the tragic things that happened in the street and starts going on about a woman called Doreen who was My Mams older sisters age, played by Pauline Quirk (Birds of a feather). Her real name was Doreen Mathers and lived with her Mam till her Mam passed, later ending up in the Cottage Homes.


kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #6 on: October 8, 2023, 01:11:02 am
^ ha - amazing.

I was Just reading how well regarded Distant Voices, Still lives

RIP Terence.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 32,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #7 on: October 8, 2023, 11:28:37 am
Distant Voices is a masterpiece. One of the greatest-ever British films. Long Day Closes is pretty top-notch too. Thanks Terence. RIP
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 40,964
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #8 on: October 11, 2023, 05:55:42 pm
Strange thing in the Echo. Cos these 2 fellas where from the Braddocks on Netherfield Road (Where Terence ended up moving from Kensington Street) but a lad called Ritchie Routledge from The Crying Shames has also died on the 8th October.

Strange that 2 lads from the same place who rose to fame died on the same day

R.I.P.

Edit. TD was the 7th but still strange
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 51,410
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #9 on: October 11, 2023, 11:10:49 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 11, 2023, 05:55:42 pm
Strange thing in the Echo. Cos these 2 fellas where from the Braddocks on Netherfield Road (Where Terence ended up moving from Kensington Street) but a lad called Ritchie Routledge from The Crying Shames has also died on the 8th October.

Strange that 2 lads from the same place who rose to fame died on the same day

R.I.P.

Edit. TD was the 7th but still strange
Knew Ritchie well.
Brilliant muso and a very good egg all round.

RIP, mate.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,657
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: RIP Terence Davies
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:03:39 am
Great, great films and unique and original as well. Hard to watch unless you are in the right mood and sometimes dark and light. A real talent and gentleman.
Kensington has produced more than it's share of talent.
