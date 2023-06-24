They are a formidable side, especially on home turf. I'm getting the horrible feeling that only Australia - on their day - can upset them.



Haha I was just about to say that I regret to inform you that Australia are winning this World Cup.Im firmly Anyone But India**unless its Australia.But those two probably have the two best Test attacks in this tournament so could blow a decent top order away in the right circumstances. Hope not though.Guess were looking at semis ofIndia v NZ (Or Afghanistan/Pakistan)South Africa v Australia (uh-oh)