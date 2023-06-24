« previous next »
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:03:49 pm
Klaasan's pitched outside leg.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:05:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:03:49 pm
Klaasan's pitched outside leg.

Did look that way.

Rassie out now.

40/5

Yikes.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:24:15 pm
Oh Miller what are you doing??!

59/6
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:32:50 pm
All over bar the shouting really.

67/7

India are looking incredible. Just so good with their bowling.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:42:33 pm
Kohli seems to lack two key facets of what is to be great. Dignity (for himself) and respect (for others - including his captain whom he regularly humiliates. )
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:44:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:42:33 pm
Kohli seems to lack two key facets of what is to be great. Dignity (for himself) and respect (for others - including his captain whom he regularly humiliates. )

He'll never be Sachin.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:02:09 pm
83 all out. Bad day for SA, good day for India.

Sheesh that was a blitz
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:14:27 pm
They are a formidable side, especially on home turf. I'm getting the horrible feeling that only Australia - on their day - can upset them.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:30:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:14:27 pm
They are a formidable side, especially on home turf. I'm getting the horrible feeling that only Australia - on their day - can upset them.

Haha I was just about to say that I regret to inform you that Australia are winning this World Cup.

Im firmly Anyone But India*

*unless its Australia.

But those two probably have the two best Test attacks in this tournament so could blow a decent top order away in the right circumstances. Hope not though.

Guess were looking at semis of

India v NZ (Or Afghanistan/Pakistan)
South Africa v Australia (uh-oh)
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm
Cheeku Kohli, take a fucking bow!

What a legend of cricket, one of the finest batsmen ever. Absolute gem of a person, and deserves every single plaudit his way.

Many more centuries to come. :)
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm
Official statement on behalf of RAWK cricket thread posters:

Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm
Cheeku Kohli, take a fucking bow!

What a legend of cricket, one of the finest batsmen ever. Absolute gem of a person, and deserves every single plaudit his way.

Many more centuries to come. :)

kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:42:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm
Official statement on behalf of RAWK cricket thread posters:

;D

I get why folks dislike him! He's basically the Luis Suarez of cricket. You love his snideness when he's on your side, but hate it when you come up against it.

And like Luis, he's got the tenacity and the big game mindset. Love his competitive streak.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:59:53 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 03:42:22 pm
;D

I get why folks dislike him! He's basically the Luis Suarez of cricket. You love his snideness when he's on your side, but hate it when you come up against it.

And like Luis, he's got the tenacity and the big game mindset. Love his competitive streak.

 ;D

We discovered one thing about him today though. He can't dance.

fosspowered

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
Very marked difference in the reception of the Indian Cricket team in this forum from 2011. Genuinely curious what changed, is it the players? Toxic fans in social media? BCCI? They look unnaturally dominating this WC?

Personally very impressed by this team's bowling.  I can tell my past self that dreams do come true (albeit they don't remain your dream but still good to know).
Rosario

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 04:14:26 pm
India are really starting to roll as this tournament gets to the latter stages. Going into today I thought the only side that could challenge them on current form was South Africa, but after watching that Im not sure anyone lays a glove on them.
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 04:16:12 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 04:14:26 pm
India are really starting to roll as this tournament gets to the latter stages. Going into today I thought the only side that could challenge them on current form was South Africa, but after watching that Im not sure anyone lays a glove on them.

It's all fun and games until Shaheen Afridi has India 5/2 after 3 overs in the semifinal. ;D
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 04:27:59 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:44:22 pm
He'll never be Sachin.

He himself hates any comparison to Sachin. :)

A nice little piece about his relationship with Sachin published today: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sachin-tendulkar-virat-kohli-relationship-9014957/
