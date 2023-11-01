« previous next »
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1080 on: November 1, 2023, 12:42:50 pm »
I know all the Pakistanis are wearing the South African green today.
Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1081 on: November 1, 2023, 01:45:56 pm »
The ball does look like it's coming on a bit better under the lights. Decently poised this at 51-2  if indeed it gets easier to bat.

I also can't take it seriously that there is a NZ batsman named Will Young. Who as I typed that nicks one. 56-3.
Offline Zee_26

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1082 on: November 1, 2023, 02:02:14 pm »
NZ must be sick at the sight of any South African right now.
Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1083 on: November 1, 2023, 02:59:36 pm »
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1084 on: November 1, 2023, 03:42:32 pm »
190 run win! Very good performance all around by us.

Marching on.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1085 on: November 1, 2023, 04:00:16 pm »
Thank you, South Africa
Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1086 on: November 1, 2023, 04:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  1, 2023, 03:42:32 pm
190 run win! Very good performance all around by us.

Marching on.
With De Kock in fine form and the majority of the top order scoring hundreds this tournament, we're looking good. Marco Jansen is looking like the all-rounder we've been wanting since Kallis retired. His bowling this tournament has been excellent with some really valuable batting thrown in.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1087 on: November 1, 2023, 04:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on November  1, 2023, 04:15:19 pm
With De Kock in fine form and the majority of the top order scoring hundreds this tournament, we're looking good. Marco Jansen is looking like the all-rounder we've been wanting since Kallis retired. His bowling this tournament has been excellent with some really valuable batting thrown in.

Yup definitely looking good for the next round, I think that win guarantees us a spot there. Klassen is looking great, really coming on in leaps and bounds. Great to see! Now we need to find a replacement for De Kock.

Also Jansen has been working a lot of his batting so that's a positive for the future.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1088 on: November 1, 2023, 11:27:02 pm »
New Zealand v Pakistan on Saturday morning the key game now. NZ win and the top four likely done and dusted.
Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1089 on: November 2, 2023, 06:26:07 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on November  1, 2023, 11:27:02 pm
New Zealand v Pakistan on Saturday morning the key game now. NZ win and the top four likely done and dusted.
NZ have some serious bowling issues ahead of that match, a couple of injuries floating about.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1090 on: November 2, 2023, 07:07:11 am »
Quote from: Persephone on November  2, 2023, 06:26:07 am
NZ have some serious bowling issues ahead of that match, a couple of injuries floating about.
Yeah, theyve dropped off after a good start.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1091 on: November 2, 2023, 01:32:23 pm »
Sri Lanka 3 for 3 chasing 355

 :o
Offline Hazell

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1092 on: November 2, 2023, 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November  2, 2023, 01:32:23 pm
Sri Lanka 3 for 3 chasing 355

 :o

3 for 4 you mean :P
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1093 on: November 2, 2023, 01:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November  2, 2023, 01:32:23 pm
Sri Lanka 3 for 3 chasing 355

 :o

3/4 now. Incredible bowling.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1094 on: November 2, 2023, 01:33:33 pm »
Now 3 for 4
Offline Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1095 on: November 2, 2023, 01:38:52 pm »
You can't really do much about that kind of bowling. Most batters in the world would be getting out to those deliveries.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1096 on: November 2, 2023, 02:08:03 pm »
14/6 this is just crazy
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1097 on: November 2, 2023, 02:25:23 pm »
The three teams I so didn't want to win are India, Australia and South Africa.

 :puke2

And they're 1-2-3 in the table, with my early preferred choice NZ not so much stumbling as falling headfirst down the stairs.

Offline thaddeus

  • Posts: 5,580
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1098 on: November 2, 2023, 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  2, 2023, 02:08:03 pm
14/6 this is just crazy
22/7.

We - or at least the ICC - should be grateful that India batted first!  These dead rubber games could be over really quickly if an already eliminated side bats first.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1099 on: November 2, 2023, 02:35:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  2, 2023, 02:31:58 pm
22/7.

We - or at least the ICC - should be grateful that India batted first!  These dead rubber games could be over really quickly if an already eliminated side bats first.

29/8 now..
Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1100 on: November 2, 2023, 02:40:42 pm »
:lmao this is amazing. Were India bowling that well or was it Sri Lanka throwing away their wickets?
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1101 on: November 2, 2023, 02:41:37 pm »
The world record lowest score in an international one dayer is 34.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1102 on: November 2, 2023, 02:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on November  2, 2023, 02:40:42 pm
:lmao this is amazing. Were India bowling that well or was it Sri Lanka throwing away their wickets?

Really good bowling.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1103 on: November 2, 2023, 02:47:57 pm »
They've moved beyond the lowest ever World Cup score - 37/8 now.  Fair play to their #9 and #10 for the highest partnership of the innings.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1104 on: November 2, 2023, 02:57:11 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  2, 2023, 02:41:37 pm
The world record lowest score in an international one dayer is 34.

Something for England to aim for in the remaining games at least.

Quote from: thaddeus on November  2, 2023, 02:47:57 pm
They've moved beyond the lowest ever World Cup score - 37/8 now.  Fair play to their #9 and #10 for the highest partnership of the innings.

Funny how often that seems to happen when record low scores are on the verge of being set. Or maybe its just some kind of reverting to the norm.

Shami has more WC wickets for India than anyone else. 44 in just 14 games. Pretty amazing. And all that with a bald patch in the shape of a cock and balls. Fair play.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1105 on: November 2, 2023, 02:57:34 pm »
Could India be peaking too early? Heres hoping for an India vs Pakistan semi-final.
Offline Zee_26

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1106 on: November 2, 2023, 03:03:53 pm »
Has there ever been this many one sided victories in a World Cup before?
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1107 on: November 2, 2023, 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on November  2, 2023, 03:03:53 pm
Has there ever been this many one sided victories in a World Cup before?
Check all England scores pre 2015 and youll find your answer.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1108 on: November 2, 2023, 03:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on November  2, 2023, 03:03:53 pm
Has there ever been this many one sided victories in a World Cup before?

My memory might be sketchy but I do remember thinking that the previous World Cup in 2019 was very strange. As in I don't think many totals were chased down, and teams batting second seemed to lack any real intent to go and chase down their target. I think I posted about it in the thread at the time.

Here it is similar, plenty of really good scores being posted but nothing significant being chased yet (aside from Pakistan obviously chasing close to 350 against Sri Lanka, but Sri Lanka bowled terribly and the pitch was a road and got even better under lights).

With the dew and the lights teams batting second should have an advantage, or at least that should balance out batting on a pitch that has been used and isn't as fresh. Sure, the ball can swing under lights and do things it won't in the daytime, but I don't think the difference is that great. It all seems a little odd.
Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1109 on: November 2, 2023, 05:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  2, 2023, 02:42:05 pm
Really good bowling.
Cheers

Quote from: thegoodfella on November  2, 2023, 02:57:34 pm
Could India be peaking too early? Heres hoping for an India vs Pakistan semi-final.
I think India are massive favourites in these conditions, something has to go really badly for them to lose. We already had a India v Pakistan match and it was a damp squib. Pakistan are not mentally tough enough to beat India with home ground advantage. Pakistan have never beaten India in the WC, and have only won 4 of the last 15 ODI's.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1110 on: November 2, 2023, 05:35:57 pm »
Just seen the highlights. The Indian bowling! How do you play that?
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1111 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 am »
The Pandya injury has become a blessing in disguise, with the forced dropping of Shardul Thakur for Shami.

Looking forward to Pandya getting back so we have an extra bowler, which will give the team additional flexibility.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1112 on: Yesterday at 01:10:02 pm »
Afghanistan making sure they stay in the mix.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 07:37:27 am »
NZ looking to go massive here.
