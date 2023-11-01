Has there ever been this many one sided victories in a World Cup before?



My memory might be sketchy but I do remember thinking that the previous World Cup in 2019 was very strange. As in I don't think many totals were chased down, and teams batting second seemed to lack any real intent to go and chase down their target. I think I posted about it in the thread at the time.Here it is similar, plenty of really good scores being posted but nothing significant being chased yet (aside from Pakistan obviously chasing close to 350 against Sri Lanka, but Sri Lanka bowled terribly and the pitch was a road and got even better under lights).With the dew and the lights teams batting second should have an advantage, or at least that should balance out batting on a pitch that has been used and isn't as fresh. Sure, the ball can swing under lights and do things it won't in the daytime, but I don't think the difference is that great. It all seems a little odd.