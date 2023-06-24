Theyre quite well tipped to make the semis from what Ive read. Seemed like most (fools!) are tipping India, Australia and England with a bit of an even split between SA and Pakistan for the last spot. All overlooking those pesky Kiwis as per.
van der Dussen 100! Great knock.Now don't pull a de kock.
Crosby Nick never fails.
On for 400+ here. What's the world record?
Markram with a quick fire 50 off 34 balls.
417/6 by Australia
What's this innings timer? Will they get done for this?
I'm guessing it's the World Cup Record, as the overall one is 498/4 by England
428/5 Decent. Think we can defend that.
Big wicket that!!
The game's over mate..
You're clearly not South African, the game is never over until the last ball is bowled or the last wicket is done or the rain comes.
Oh, the rain thing!!But still, I think enough overs have been bowled in this game, so DRS will do its job.
Fucking hell what a knock!!102 off 49 balls. Fastest in WC history
I thought Markram was an extinct volcano...until today.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
