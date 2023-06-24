« previous next »
Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 2794 times)

Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:56:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:54:36 am
Theyre quite well tipped to make the semis from what Ive read. Seemed like most (fools!) are tipping India, Australia and England with a bit of an even split between SA and Pakistan for the last spot. All overlooking those pesky Kiwis as per.

I think we've got enough batting and bowling options to make the semi's. Assuming we play some smart cricket. Then again it's the WC and we seem to fall apart a bit in this tournament, so you never know.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:43:05 am »
Good partnership between de Kock and van der Dussen..
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 am »
What a strange over that was, SA almost run themselves out, then the wides of 4 wides i've ever seen, then a crisp 6.

Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:58:15 am »
Stadium in empty...
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 12:03:33 pm »
100 for De Kock, very well played lad!!
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 12:04:21 pm »
And then gives his wicket away with a loose shot.

Yikes.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 12:09:19 pm »
Comfortable for South Africa right now.

Should be getting 380 from this position.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 12:23:12 pm »
van der Dussen 100! Great knock.

Now don't pull a de kock.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 12:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:23:12 pm
van der Dussen 100! Great knock.

Now don't pull a de kock.

Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm »
Markram with a quick fire 50 off 34 balls.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 01:15:43 pm »
On for 400+ here. What's the world record?
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 01:15:43 pm
On for 400+ here. What's the world record?

417/6 by Australia
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm
Markram with a quick fire 50 off 34 balls.

Fucking hell what a knock!!

102 off 49 balls.

Fastest in WC history
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:18:45 pm
417/6 by Australia

I'm guessing it's the World Cup Record, as the overall one is 498/4 by England
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 01:34:35 pm »
What's this innings timer? Will they get done for this?
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 01:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 01:34:35 pm
What's this innings timer? Will they get done for this?

They were behind by three overs a couple of overs ago. I think their overs may get reduced.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 01:41:42 pm »
Not had a hint of a close game yet. 50 overs a side can be a bit of a slog if theres not the pay off of a good finish.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm
I'm guessing it's the World Cup Record, as the overall one is 498/4 by England

Yeah thought he was talking about world cup.

It's now 420/5 ;)
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 01:47:27 pm »
428/5 Decent. Think we can defend that.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:47:27 pm
428/5 Decent. Think we can defend that.

 :D
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 02:46:25 pm »
Really idiotic bowling from Ngidi.

Bowled the same ball 3 times and went for 6 every single time.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 02:49:58 pm »
Mendis is absolutely picking apart the bowling.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 03:05:45 pm »
The fuck do they keep bowling that delivery to Mendis?? Its a fucking 6 every single time. Stop fucking doing it!!!
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 03:19:19 pm »
Big wicket that!!
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 03:32:51 pm »
4 down for Sri Lanka. Good recovery by the SA bowlers.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:19:19 pm
Big wicket that!!

The game's over mate..
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 03:35:46 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:34:56 pm
The game's over mate..

You're clearly not South African, the game is never over until the last ball is bowled or the last wicket is done or the rain comes.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 03:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:35:46 pm
You're clearly not South African, the game is never over until the last ball is bowled or the last wicket is done or the rain comes.

Oh, the rain thing!!

But still, I think enough overs have been bowled in this game, so DLS will do its job.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 03:38:27 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:37:21 pm
Oh, the rain thing!!

But still, I think enough overs have been bowled in this game, so DRS will do its job.

I'd say we're about 95% over the line right now.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 04:27:09 pm »
2 sloppy dropped catches in the deep by us, good time to get those yips out of the way. Need to be a but more clinical.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 05:53:01 pm »
Great batting performance, really not the best bowling and fielding though. To let them get over 300+ doesn't bode well for us. Need to be far better in areas.

But a great start to the WC for us.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:23:04 pm
Fucking hell what a knock!!

102 off 49 balls.

Fastest in WC history

I thought Markram was an extinct volcano...until today.

Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:16:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm
I thought Markram was an extinct volcano...until today.

Online kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:46:08 am »
Incredible batting by SA yesterday! Was at the ground and really enjoyed the match, especially since I assumed SL would roll over but they put on a decent batting performance too.

India vs Australia in a few hours today. Have a nasty feeling we're gonna get battered despite trouncing Australia in the recent ODIs.
