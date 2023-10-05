Apart from a tough 45 minutes against Neto, Gomez has been really good at RB so Id stick with him for Brighton on Sunday. Trent looked quite off the pace in his sub appearance against Spurs and I dont fancy him up against Mitoma and Estupinan if hes rusty. Give him an hour tomorrow and then bring him back in after the international break. I guess Klopp will choose between Elliott, Endo, and Gravenberch as the replacement for Jones. But whoever he goes with probably benefits from playing an hour tomorrow so I think all 3 start. Nunez with half hour off the bench and then hopefully start against Brighton.
Kelleher
Trent Matip Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Gravenberch
Doak Salah Jota
Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Clark, Diaz, Nunez
Starting 11 for Brighton: Alisson, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Nunez