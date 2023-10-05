Apart from a tough 45 minutes against Neto, Gomez has been really good at RB so Id stick with him for Brighton on Sunday. Trent looked quite off the pace in his sub appearance against Spurs and I dont fancy him up against Mitoma and Estupinan if hes rusty. Give him an hour tomorrow and then bring him back in after the international break. I guess Klopp will choose between Elliott, Endo, and Gravenberch as the replacement for Jones. But whoever he goes with probably benefits from playing an hour tomorrow so I think all 3 start. Nunez with half hour off the bench and then hopefully start against Brighton.





Kelleher





Trent Matip Quansah Tsimikas





Elliott Endo Gravenberch





Doak Salah Jota





Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Clark, Diaz, Nunez





Starting 11 for Brighton: Alisson, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

