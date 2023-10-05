« previous next »
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm

Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
When is press for this?

Oh, it's now on Youtube
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Trent being careful with what he's saying about Saturday which will obviously dominate questions for him and Klopp. Shame nobody can say how they really feel without fears for being punished.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zTA0_jRa-KM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zTA0_jRa-KM</a>

Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Does this mean he will start?
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 01:23:35 pm
Does this mean he will start?

Not a perfect thing to go by but usually when a player does the press conference (At least for LFC) they do play. I think he'll start if not playing for 90 mins.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Klopp says he thinks a replay would be the right idea (But he's not angry with anyone involved with the decision  :lmao)

'Nobody needs further punishment' - I'd have to disagree personally boss  ;D
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm
Klopp says he thinks a replay would be the right idea (But he's not angry with anyone involved with the decision  :lmao)

'Nobody needs further punishment' - I'd have to disagree personally boss  ;D

Same here but I'm a vengeful sort.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Nothing on Baj, Thiago or Gakpo (timeline) because the interview was mostly overtaken by weekend questions.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Probably wasn't wise to mention having a replay, given the club hasn't suggested looking for one. Not sure his media assistant was too happy. The media will have a field day with that.

Then again that was before the audio was released, so maybe the club might actually look into the possibility. Everyone needs to be singing from the same hymn sheet.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 01:56:00 pm
Probably wasn't wise to mention having a replay, given the club hasn't suggested looking for one. Not sure his media assistant was too happy. The media will have a field day with that.

Fuck the media then. Im quite happy for Klopp to keep chucking grenades in and making a fuss about it, itll get swept under the carpet otherwise. We all know we arent getting a replay but its time to rattle a few cages and make people uncomfortable in my opinion.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 01:58:41 pm
Fuck the media then. Im quite happy for Klopp to keep chucking grenades in and making a fuss about it, itll get swept under the carpet otherwise. We all know we arent getting a replay but its time to rattle a few cages and make people uncomfortable in my opinion.
True enough. I'm more worried for his media assistant than the actual media. He'll have his work cut out over all this, poor lad. ;D
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Apart from a tough 45 minutes against Neto, Gomez has been really good at RB so Id stick with him for Brighton on Sunday. Trent looked quite off the pace in his sub appearance against Spurs and I dont fancy him up against Mitoma and Estupinan if hes rusty. Give him an hour tomorrow and then bring him back in after the international break. I guess Klopp will choose between Elliott, Endo, and Gravenberch as the replacement for Jones. But whoever he goes with probably benefits from playing an hour tomorrow so I think all 3 start. Nunez with half hour off the bench and then hopefully start against Brighton.


                        Kelleher


Trent          Matip          Quansah          Tsimikas


        Elliott          Endo          Gravenberch


         Doak          Salah          Jota


Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Clark, Diaz, Nunez


Starting 11 for Brighton: Alisson, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm


                        Kelleher


Trent          Matip          Quansah          Tsimikas


        Elliott          Endo          Gravenberch


         Doak          Salah          Jota


Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Clark, Diaz, Nunez


Starting 11 for Brighton: Alisson, Gomez, Robertson, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Nunez


You dont think Jones will start tomorrow seeing as hes banned for domestic games?
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Alexis' brother Kevin playing for this side, hopefully he'll not deploy any tripwires or booby traps.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Thanks Raid for the OP. This team is new to me and it will be nice to see how they perform against us. I expect us to be far too strong for them but the game will allow some of our younger players to get a start. It would also be nice to get back to football again.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Referees team are on my flight from Amsterdam to Manchester. Lets hope they have an uneventful trip to Anfield!
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: lfcdave on Yesterday at 03:59:02 pm
Referees team are on my flight from Amsterdam to Manchester. Lets hope they have an uneventful trip to Anfield!

Ask them who's on VAR.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:46:09 pm
Alexis' brother Kevin playing for this side, hopefully he'll not deploy any tripwires or booby traps.
Good thing the FA can't ban Mac from playing in this game, otherwise he'd have to watch it at home, alone
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: lfcdave on Yesterday at 03:59:02 pm
Referees team are on my flight from Amsterdam to Manchester. Lets hope they have an uneventful trip to Anfield!

Any of them bald?
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:32:56 pm
Any of them bald?

Young Danish team. Look like athletes rather than the referees we are served up with in the Premier League
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Excited for this.
Guess Trent starting makes sense to rest the players who went 90 on Saturday then.
I expect Jones and Jota to get 90.
Wont shock me if Elliott doesnt start if he the one to replace Jones on Sunday. If not 60ish for whoever replacing for Jones then(would have Gravenberch has least likely imo)
I expect Salah to get minutes at some point, maybe Nunez too(depending on fitness). Diaz wont be shocked if he started for 60 or something.
If Mac Allister get any minutes it should be at the end if it want give him minutes vs his Brother.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Against any other team, Mac Allister probably gets rested for a tie like this, but given how Klopp often allows for sentimentality, I'm assuming there's a good chance he starts this to play against his brother.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on October  3, 2023, 03:52:55 pm
Jones and Jota should play here, and we need to wrap Salah, Diaz and Nunez in cotton wool.

I would go with Kelleher, Trent (60mins), Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Jones and bring Nunez on for last 30 to get some minutes.

Yeah thats what Id go for too. Elliott/Jones in the front 3
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:07:54 pm
Ask them who's on VAR.

Paul Tierney. in a wig.
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Erm...yeah. From training today.  :D



Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Just happy to have a game to watch instead of all the tedious ref stuff. Already it sounds like nothing is really going to change which is disappointing but not unexpected.

Don't care who starts or plays, just wanted to see a solid LFC win which sets up for a great game this weekend. Up the Reds!
